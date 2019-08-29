In the bathroom or any other humid space in the home, the accumulation of moisture can cause real problems. Not only can it encourage mold and mildew growth that can cause issues with your drywall, insulation, and roof beams, but it can also leave the room uncomfortably warm. A ventilation fan helps alleviate many of these problems by drawing moisture and odors out of the space. It then deposits them outdoors to improve the air quality inside your bathroom, attic, or laundry room. It can even be reversed to draw cooler dry air into your home for temperature regulation.

Peruse our handy shopping guide for all the information you need to find the best ventilation fan for your home. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, including our top choice, the Panasonic WhisperSense Ceiling-Mounted Fan, which offers easy installation, outstanding performance, and quiet operation.

Considerations when choosing ventilation fans

Type

An exhaust fan is the most common type of built-in ventilation fan. It's effective for ridding excess moisture and condensation from your bathroom, kitchen, or any other space that tends to become humid.

An attic fan is a ventilation fan usually installed below your home's roof. It helps manage the heat by releasing the hot air outside. It's used primarily in warmer months when hot air can rise in a home and warm your attic to more than 100ºF.

A window fan is a standard fan that's usually meant for cooling off a room, so you can use it to rid your home of hot air and moisture. It's typically a portable item, which allows you to move it around your home as necessary.

Wall-mount vs. ceiling-mount

Exhaust and attic ventilation fans are models that are installed permanently into a ceiling or wall, so they can't be moved around. Most ventilation fans are mounted in the ceiling, so they can release air and moisture outdoors.

If you don't have access to the roof in the problem room, you can find wall-mounted ventilation fans. They require sideways ventilation through an external wall to remove air and moisture.

Air volume

A ventilation fan's performance is measured in terms of the volume of air that it's able to move in cubic feet per minute (CFM). For a small space, a fan that's rated 50 CFM is usually sufficient. If you want the most effective fan, though, opt for one that's rated between 140 and 150 CFM.

Noise

Ventilation fans have a bad reputation for how much noise they make -- and for good reason. If you're concerned that the fan might disturb your household, you'll want to find one that offers quieter operation. The noise from ventilation fans is measured in sones -- if noise is an issue, stick to fans that are rated at less than four sones.

Features

Speeds

Many ventilation fans operate at a single speed, but you can find options that offer two speeds, which allows you to control how much air and moisture is removed. Keep in mind that two-speed fans typically make more noise than single-speed models.

Reversibility

Some ventilation fans have a reversible design, which allows you to draw cool air into your home instead of releasing hot air outside. A reversible model is a good option in a basement or garage.

Light

You can find ventilation fans that have a connected light to help illuminate the room. Some models offer small night lights, while others provide full-size bulbs. Pay attention to how the light works with the fan -- some fans allow you to operate the light and fan functions separately, while others require the fan and light to be on at the same time.

Automation

Some ventilation fans are automatic, so they're able to turn themselves on when the conditions in the room require it. They often have a humidity sensor that allows them to power up when the humidity level becomes too high. Other models have a timer function that enables you to choose when the fan turns on and off.

Ventilation fan prices

Ventilation fans usually cost between $15 and $200. Those less than $30 typically aren't high-quality, so you're better off opting for a model that costs at least $30 to $60. For the best-quality fan, expect to pay between $100 and $200.

FAQ

Q. Can I install a ventilation fan as a DIY project?

A. If you're handy and comfortable with projects that involve electrical connections, you can usually install a ventilation fan yourself. Always follow the instructions that come with your fan for the safest and easiest installation. If you're not confident in your abilities, you may want to hire a licensed electrician to handle the project.

Q. How long should I run my ventilation fan in my bathroom after I take a shower?

A. It's usually recommended that you leave the fan on for about 20 minutes to rid the bathroom of extra moisture and condensation.

Ventilation fans we recommend

Best of the best: Panasonic WhisperSense Ceiling-Mounted Fan

Our take: An extremely easy-to-install high-performing ventilation fan that stands out as one of the best on the market.

What we like: Installation is easy enough for a DIY project. Offers extremely powerful performance with three speeds. Features a moisture and motion sensor for automatic operation. Despite its power, operation is still fairly quiet.

What we dislike: One of the more expensive options. Dimensions make it not the best choice for all users.

Best bang for your buck: Air King BFQ 140 High-Performance Bath Fan

Our take: An affordable no-frills fan that still offers efficiency and reliability, making it the best value among ventilation fans.

What we like: Offers high performance at a budget-friendly price. Features high-impact plastic for durability. Easy to install. UL licensed for installation above a shower or bathtub.

What we dislike: Noisier than other options. Some users have issues with construction quality.

Choice 3: Broan Ventilation Fan and Light Combination

Our take: A fan and light combination that comes in at an attractive price point but has some construction-quality issues.

What we like: Features a water-resistant galvanized coating on its metallic exterior for durability. Light features a shatter-resistant lens. Can accommodate as much as a 100-watt bulb. Fairly easy installation for DIY-ers.

What we dislike: Some users complain about how noisy it is.

