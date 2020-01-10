Considering a vegetarian diet for your dog? The good news is that dogs are natural omnivores and generally do well living meat-free. It's important you meet all the correct nutritional requirements, however, which is why you should feed a commercial vegetarian dog food that's carefully balanced.

Keep reading to learn how to pick the best vegetarian dog food. We've also included some recommendations, such as our top choice, Halo's Holistic Garden of Vegan Adult Dry Dog Food, which features wholesome plant protein from legumes, plus fruits, veggies, and grains.

Considerations when choosing vegetarian dog foods

Wet food vs. dry food

Perhaps one of the first decisions to make is whether you want to feed your dog wet food, dry food, or a mixture of the two, as this will help narrow down your search.

Dry food stays fresher for longer and is generally less messy and more convenient to feed, plus it's relatively affordable. But some fussy dogs may reject kibble alone.

Dogs often find wet food more palatable, and it may be easier to eat for very small dogs and senior dogs who have trouble with their teeth. On the downside, wet vegetarian dog food is expensive. It also goes rancid quickly (which isn't ideal for dogs who pick at food throughout the day) and needs to be refrigerated once open if you don't use the full can in one go.

Protein source

Meat is the main source of protein in non-vegetarian dog food. Vegan dog food often uses legumes as the main protein source, including green peas, chickpeas, and lentils. Options that are vegetarian but not vegan may include egg for protein.

Features

Taurine and l-carnitine

Taurine and l-carnitine are amino acids found in meat but not in vegetarian food. It's important to choose a vegetarian dog food that contains added taurine and l-carnitine, because low levels have been linked to potentially-fatal heart issues, such as dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Grain-free

Think grain-free dog food is the best option? Think again. Recent research suggests that grain-free dog food may also increase the risk of DCM. So, unless your dog has a legitimate grain allergy, grain-containing foods are best.

Complete and balanced

Choose a vegetarian dog food listed as complete and balanced. This means it contains all the essential nutrients that dogs need. Options that aren't complete and balanced are known as mixers or toppers and must be combined with other foods to meet nutritional requirements.

Price

Expect to pay anywhere between $1 and $4 per pound for vegetarian dry dog food. Canned wet veggie dog food usually costs between $2 and $4 per 13-ounce can.

FAQ

Q. Can dogs stay healthy on a vegetarian diet?

A. Yes, absolutely. Dogs are omnivores, not carnivores, meaning they can thrive on plant-based foods as well as meat. In fact, a diet of meat alone wouldn't give your dog all the nutrients she needs. Your dog still needs a balanced diet, so choose a commercial vegetarian dog food that's tailored to the dietary needs of dogs, rather than attempting a home-cooked diet.

Q. What's the difference between vegetarian dog food and vegan dog food?

A. Vegetarian dog food contains no meat but may contain other animal products, such as milk or eggs. Vegan dog food is completely free from all animal products, including honey and vitamin D3 extracted from sheep's wool (D2 is usually used instead, though you can find some D3 from lichens or fungi). All vegan dog food is vegetarian by default, but not all vegetarian dog food is vegan.

Vegetarian dog foods we recommend

Best of the best: Halo's Holistic Garden of Vegan Adult Dry Dog Food

Our take: A top-quality vegan dog food that uses non-GMO ingredients and is wheat-free (though not grain-free).

What we like: Protein comes from peas and chickpeas; carbs come from barley and oats. Includes a range of added supplements, including taurine and l-carnitine.

What we dislike: A small handful of reports of bad-smelling/moldy bags but this seems to be a rare occurrence.

Best bang for your buck: V-Dog's Kind Kibble Vegan Adult Dry Dog Food

Our take: It's still fairly pricey, but considering the quality, you get excellent value for money.

What we like: Made and packaged in California by a vegan-owned business. Includes whole foods like lentils, peas, brown rice, and quinoa. Contains taurine and l-carnitine.

What we dislike: Some buyers would prefer the option of a smaller bag.

Choice 3: Natural Balance's Vegetarian Formula Canned Dog Food

Our take: This palatable wet food is excellent for picky eaters who might reject plain kibble.

What we like: Contains good levels of omega-3 and -6 fatty acids. Added vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, including taurine and l-carnitine.

What we dislike: Expensive to feed exclusively unless you have a small dog.

