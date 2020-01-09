The best vegetarian cookbook

Ever wonder how you can include more fruits and vegetables into your everyday diet? Invest in a vegetarian cookbook to explore the possibilities.

Vegetarian cookbooks aren't just for those who refrain from eating meat. People of all walks of life can enjoy delicious vegetarian dishes, including athletes, carnivores, and even those with food sensitivities. Once you dive into a vegetarian cookbook, you'll discover new favorite recipes and might even improve your cooking skills.

If your mouth is watering at the thought of new recipe ideas, take a look at our buying guide on vegetarian cookbooks. Our favorite, America's Test Kitchen: The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook, features more than 500 full-color photos of dishes.

Considerations when choosing vegetarian cookbooks

Number of recipes: Vegetarian cookbooks include between 25 and 800 recipes, roughly speaking. Those with fewer recipes often contain more detail and food information, as well as colorful images of dishes. Cookbooks with a few hundred recipes rarely have images to accompany each dish. On the upside, you'll have plenty of variety in recipes for every meal and snack of the day.

Layout: Each vegetarian cookbook features a unique layout. Recipes can be grouped together by meal type, ingredient type, or even nutritional content. Refer to the table of contents to determine how they're laid out. Content also varies between vegetarian cookbooks. Some stick to the ingredients and preparation, whereas others include commentary and cooking tips. Only select cookbooks will cover nutritional content or macros in detail.

Resources: Vegetarian cookbooks, especially those geared toward beginners, often contain helpful tips and resources. This content aims to make your transition into vegetarian cooking seamless and friendly. Expect to find shopping lists, substitution ideas, and recommended pantry ingredients.

Photography: Cookbooks featuring vivid food photography can be inspirational and give cooks perspective on the final product. While helpful and visually pleasing, keep in mind this feature drives up the price of cookbooks.

Intended audiences: Most vegetarian cookbooks list their intended audiences, which range from bodybuilders to gluten-free vegans. They're also available in a range of cooking-skill levels, though cookbooks geared toward beginners and those on a budget are the most popular.

Formats

Paperback: Most vegetarian cookbooks are available in paperback. This keeps them lightweight, though their covers tend to be heavyweight paper to allay durability concerns. Paperback cookbooks are also less expensive than their hardcover counterparts.

Hardcover: Hardcover cookbooks have visual appeal in bookcases and on kitchen counters. They're more durable than paperbacks, as their covers protect pages and are less susceptible to bending. They're usually the most expensive option, but it's a small investment considering how long they last.

E-book: Tech-savvy or space-conscious cooks often prefer e-book versions of vegetarian cookbooks. Recipes are accessible anywhere you bring your tablet, e-reader, or smartphone. They're usually much less expensive than other formats, but some cooks feel they're more difficult to navigate.

Price

Simple, straightforward vegetarian cookbooks with a modest selection of recipes cost $20 and below. For those with more detailed information and high-resolution images, expect to spend closer to $30 or $40 -- especially if the cookbook is a new release.

FAQ

Q. Should I just get the e-book version of a vegetarian cookbook since it's much less expensive?

A. Many people prefer e-book versions of cookbooks since they don't take up much space, and you can even access them on your smartphone. Some cooks, however, prefer traditional books, which are larger and easier to read.

Q. Do vegetarian cookbooks contain any seasonal recipes?

A. It depends on the collection. Cookbooks with hundreds of recipes tend to include seasonal options. There aren't many seasonal vegetarian cookbooks on the market, unfortunately.

Vegetarian cookbooks we recommend

Best of the best: America's Test Kitchen: The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook

Our take: Discover 700 vegetarian recipes designed by the top chefs in America.

What we like: Offers recipes for all kinds of meals and snacks, not just main courses. Includes gluten-free and dairy-free dishes.

What we dislike: Recipes can be elaborate or require many ingredients, but there are plenty of quick, straightforward options.

Best bang for your buck: Heather Nicholds: The College Vegan Cookbook

Our take: Affordable cookbook packed with budget-friendly recipes for college-student wallets.

What we like: Realistic collection with recipes made from affordable and easy-to-find ingredients. Many quick-prep options.

What we dislike: There could be more recipes featuring photos.

Choice 3: Matt Frazier and Stepfanie Romine: The No Meat Athlete Cookbook

Our take: Solid choice for meat-free cooking ideal for health-conscious athletes.

What we like: Variety of meals as well as pre- and post-workout foods. Well-rounded collection that focuses on clean eating and meal prep.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with full nutritional or macro breakdowns for recipes.

