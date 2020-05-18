The best vegetable seed

Growing your own vegetables can be extremely satisfying and rewarding, not to mention it can save you money at the grocery store. While you can buy vegetable plants from garden centers and plant nurseries everywhere, there's nothing quite like the feeling of tending a vegetable seed all the way to delicious maturity.

This buying guide will help you find the best vegetable seeds for you. You can read the relevant information and check out our recommendations at the end, such as our top pick, the Open Seed Vault's Survival Garden with 15,000 Heirloom Vegetable Seeds. It features 32 different varieties, including kale, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and broccoli seeds.

Considerations when choosing vegetable seeds

Vegetable types

It's all very well knowing you want to buy vegetable seeds, but what type of seeds? Your first step is to decide what types of vegetables you want to grow. You might wish to grow cruciferous vegetables (such as broccoli or cauliflower), root vegetables (like carrots or parsnips), leafy greens (like spinach or chard), legumes (like green beans or snap peas), or fruits masquerading as vegetables (like tomatoes or eggplant). Just make sure that whatever vegetables you choose to grow are suitable for the climate where you live. Hot peppers thrive in warm climates, for instance, but are unlikely to grow well in the chilly Northeast. You can use the "hardiness zone" system to work out which vegetables will thrive in your region.

Vegetable varieties

Once you've decided which types of vegetable seeds to grow, you'll then need to pick varieties. Vegetable varieties are essentially subtypes of vegetables that may have different shapes, colors, and flavors from what you're used to buying at the store.

Features

Disease resistance

Some seeds are carefully bred to be resistant to common diseases. This is particularly useful for tomatoes and potatoes, which are prone to blight that can devastate the whole crop.

Organic

If you want to grow truly organic vegetables, you'll need to start with organic seeds. However, using regular seeds and growing them using organic methods is almost as good.

Non-GMO

The vast majority of vegetable seeds you can buy as an individual consumer are non-GMO, which means the seeds haven't been genetically modified.

Price

Vegetable seeds vary in price depending on the type and variety of vegetables, as well as how many seeds you get in a pack. You can pay less than $5 for a single packet of seeds or as much as $100 for a large collection of seeds containing 25-plus vegetable types and varieties.

FAQ

Q. What are hybrid vegetable seeds?

A. Hybrid seeds are created by crossing two different vegetable varieties. This doesn't mean they're genetically modified -- the process of cross-breeding plants is done naturally and can even occur on its own if you leave two varieties of the same vegetable close together. While there's nothing wrong with buying hybrid seeds in general, it's not the best idea if you intend to save seeds from the resulting plants for future use. Seeds from hybrid plants can be sterile and, if they're not, they're unlikely to grow true to type the following year.

Q. Should I sow my seeds indoors before planting them out?

A. Summer vegetables shouldn't be planted outdoors until the chance of frost has passed. If you live in a warm climate, this could be as early as February, so it's fine to sow them straight in the soil. However, if your last frost can be as late as May, you'll need to start them indoors about six to eight weeks before you intend to plant the seedling outdoors, otherwise your vegetables won't grow to maturity before winter frosts start again and kill off your vegetables. The rules are different for winter vegetables, which can generally tolerate low temperatures and can therefore be sown straight into your vegetable patch or container.

Vegetable seeds we recommend

Best of the best: Open Seed Vault's Survival Garden 15,000 Heirloom Vegetable Seeds

Our take: If you're serious about growing vegetables, you get 32 different varieties and 15,000 seeds in total in this set.

What we like: Wide range of vegetable types. Airtight, waterproof bag keeps seeds fresh for years. Non-GMO. Open-pollinated so, if you save seeds, they'll remain true to type.

What we dislike: May contain too many seeds for the casual gardener.

Best bang for your buck: AeroGarden's Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit

Our take: A simple and inexpensive option if you have a compatible AeroGarden setup.

What we like: Set includes six pre-seeded pods with a range of popular lettuce varieties. Non-GMO seeds with no herbicides or pesticides. 100% germination guarantee.

What we dislike: Only for people who have an AeroGarden.

Choice 3: Pure Pollination's Non-GMO Heirloom Vegetable Seeds

Our take: With 15,000 seeds from 40 vegetable varieties in each pack, you can grow enough to feed your family for years.

What we like: All seeds are open-pollinated and non-GMO. Comprehensive growing instruction booklet included. Wide range of vegetables and varieties.

What we dislike: Some issues with duplicate or missing varieties.

