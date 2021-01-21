Best Valentine’s Day presents for your spouse

Picking a Valentine’s gift for your spouse

The holiday of love is fast approaching, but don't let shopping for your spouse get you frustrated. We know it can be challenging deciding on a gift that will make a heartfelt impression, so we've rounded up items worthy of gifting on the special day.

Whether the two of you will be celebrating your first Valentine's Day together or you’ve been together through many years, there's something on this list that will be sure to please any type of spouse.

A sentimental gift

Aura Frames 9-Inch Mason Digital Photo Frame: $199.99 at Kohl's

A digital photo frame offers a unique and easy way to share your memories together. Simply pair it with a smartphone via a user-friendly app and transfer numerous photos with ease. It looks great on display, too.

A luxurious pillowcase

Slip Silk Pillowcase: $89 at Sephora

A real silk pillowcase does more than add a touch of luxury to bedding; it also reduces tugging on skin and hair that could lead to damage. Choose from several appealing colors to match linens and bedroom décor.

High-quality chocolates

Ghirardelli Tin of Valentine's Squares: $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Who wouldn't love to receive chocolate on Valentine's Day? Your better half can indulge in a variety of Ghirardelli squares and Lindt truffles that are all decked out in red wrappers and come in a sweet heart-themed tin.

For anyone on the go

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 at Best Buy

AirPods Pro is a present that proves good things come in small packages. These updated earbuds offer a streamlined fit for excellent comfort and noise-canceling technology that delivers an awe-inspiring listening experience whether they’re working out or taking a work call.

An entertainment upgrade

Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV: $747.99 at Amazon

Amazing 4K video quality, built-in Alexa, and speedy performance — this Samsung TV has everything you need to curl up together and enjoy romantic movies this holiday. It also has a Tizen-powered operating system that makes enjoying popular apps a breeze.

For cooks

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker: $219.99 at Amazon (was $269.99)

If you'll be having a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at home this year, don't let cooking it bog you down. The Ninja Foodi is a versatile appliance that cooks in numerous ways with the touch of few buttons. Simply choose your favorite preset and let it do the work.

For adventurers

Thule Subterra 34L Backpack: $159.95 at Backcountry

If the two of you have adventures planned for 2021, a backpack is a thoughtful gift that can spark excitement for your upcoming journeys. The Subterra buy Thule boasts rugged construction with a padded back panel for comfort. Ample interior space provides enough room for stashing essentials, wherever your travels take you.

A Valentine’s cologne

Ralph Lauren Polo Red Cologne: $53-$90 at Kohl's

Ralph Lauren is renowned for making scents that stand the test of time because they’re appealing without being overwhelming. As for Polo Red, its alluring notes of citrus and spice and bright red bottle make it a perfect Valentine's Day gift.

For bakers

Kitchenaid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer: $499.99 at Best Buy

If your spouse loves to cook, a Kitchenaid stand mixer is a must-have on every home chef's wishlist. The Professional 5 Plus Series model is a customer favorite for its powerful 10-speed performance, versatile five-quart stainless steel bowl, and convenient bowl-lift mechanism.

A Valentine’s perfume

Valentino Voce Viva Gift Set: $110 at Ultra ($140 value)

With citrus, floral, and earthy notes, Valentino Voce Viva is a scent that sets the perfect romantic mood. Purchase one for your Valentine in a set that includes a full-size bottle and travel spray.

A home spa set

Loverly 9-Piece Vanilla Coconut Home Spa Gift Set: $32 at Macy's ($65 value)

Gift a spa day at home with Loverly's Home Spa gift set. It's well-stocked with products like bubble bath, bath bombs, shower gel, and more, each with a tempting vanilla-coconut scent. The products come packaged in a basket that’s ready for gifting.

For music-lovers

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Speaker: $79.20 at Amazon

The Flip 4 emits the immersive sound you'd expect from JBL, and it can pair with two smart devices at once. It's durable and waterproof, so it can go wherever your loved one goes and keep the music playing in any conditions.

The gift of gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.96 at Amazon

If the love of your life can't get enough gaming action, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a gift that won't stop giving. Its trim design makes it easy to play at home or on the go, and you can choose from several fun colors.

A diamond necklace

Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace in 14k White Gold: $600 at Macy's

There's nothing quite like diamonds to show your love, but they are even better for this particular holiday when they come in a heart-shaped configuration. This diamond heart pendant includes an 18-inch chain crafted in 14k white gold that adds to its sparkle.

