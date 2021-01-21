Best Valentine’s Day presents for your significant other

How to pick a Valentine's gift for your significant other

Some people excel at buying gifts, whereas others need a little extra help and inspiration. With Valentine's Day approaching, you might be wondering what to give your significant other and coming up short.

Luckily, we have some advice on how to pick the perfect Valentine’s Day present for your partner. We've also included a dozen of our favorite Valentine's Day gifts for you to consider, such as the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL, which is perfect for keen gardeners who lack outdoor space.

Buying a gift based on your partner's interests

If you're stuck on what to buy your partner for Valentine's Day, start with their interests, as this is a rich source of inspiration. For example, avid birdwatchers might appreciate some new binoculars and a field guide to local birds. Chocolate lovers might have fun with a fondue set, while a new novel would be a hit with a bookworm (get a copy for yourself, too, so you can discuss the plot).

Buying multiple Valentine's gifts

Choosing one large gift for Valentine's Day is fine if you're sure it's something your significant other will love, but it's more of a gamble if you aren't 100% certain on the gift. If you buy three or four smaller presents instead, it's more likely that at least a couple of them will hit the mark.

Giving an experience for Valentine's Day

Experience gifts are ideal for people who already have all the material goods that they want or need. They can range from meals out to vacations to online cookery workshops — the choices are endless.

Luxury Valentine's treats

These generally go down well, especially if you choose a fancier version of something you know your significant other already likes, such as an expensive bottle of wine, high-end bath products, or artisan chocolate.

Valentine's Day present prices

Valentine's Day presents are more about the thought than the cost, so don't worry too much about your budget. If you don't have much to spend, you can find some thoughtful and meaningful gifts for $10 or less, while individuals with large budgets can spend over $1,000 on high-end tech or designer jewelry.

Best Valentine’s Day presents for your partner of 2021

Wireless headphones

Best of the best: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Our take: These high-end headphones offer exceptional sound quality and are comfortable to wear for long periods.

What we like: Impressive active noise-canceling technology. Can be paired to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. 30-hour battery life.

What we dislike: Not much of an upgrade compared to the previous model.

Best bang for your buck: Apple AirPods

Our take: Some of the best truly wireless earbuds around, offering excellent value for money.

What we like: Case charges the earbuds between uses. Extra features for iPhone users, such as reading out text messages and quick access to Siri. Great sound quality.

What we dislike: No noise cancellation so can be tricky to hear in loud places.

LED indoor gardens

Best of the best: AeroGarden Farm 12 XL

Our take: An extra-large indoor garden that can grow 12 plants of up to 3 feet each.

What we like: Perfect for larger plants, such as tomatoes, though users can also grow herbs and more. Grows produce effectively year-round. Control via an app or Echo device.

What we dislike: Heavy and bulky.

Best bang for your buck: AeroGarden Harvest

Our take: A more compact LED garden that's ideal for growing herbs on kitchen countertops.

What we like: Low-mess hydroponic system. Space for up to six plants. Simple control panel with automatic reminders when to add food and water.

What we dislike: Some reports of receiving the wrong seed pods with the unit.

Bath products

Best of the best: AROMATIKA Lavender Bath Salts

Our take: These relaxing lavender bath salts are ideal for anyone who needs to destress.

What we like: All-natural ingredients. Helps users get to sleep. Excellent fragrance.

What we dislike: Not great for softening skin.

Best bang for your buck: Da Bomb Bath Galaxy Bomb Bath Fizzer

Our take: Adds a bit of fun to bath time with a cool galaxy design and black amber scent.

What we like: Fragrance is strong yet not overwhelming. Doesn't stain the tub. Fizzes well. Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: Includes artificial dyes.

Coffee maker

Best of the best: De'Longhi Magnifica S Espresso Machine

Our take: This high-end espresso machine is any coffee lover's dream.

What we like: Makes barista-quality coffee. Steaming arm for foaming milk. Lets you set a range of cup volumes.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker

Our take: An affordable yet still impressive coffee maker with fold-away streaming arm.

What we like: Makes regular drip coffee and specialty drinks. Easy to use. Dishwasher safe parts.

What we dislike: Some users say it doesn't make coffee hot enough.

Gaming console

Best of the best: Sony PlayStation 5

Our take: The newest PlayStation offers seriously impressive graphics.

What we like: Excellent gift for gamers who want to keep up with latest console and game developments.

What we dislike: Currently experiencing intermittent stock issues, but this will improve.

Best bang for your buck: Nintendo Switch Lite

Our take: This handheld console has a range of excellent Nintendo-exclusive games, such as Animal Crossing and Zelda BOTW.

What we like: Great for casual and serious gamers alike. Provides countless hours of fun. Online play options.

What we dislike: Unlike the standard Switch, the Lite can't be connected to the TV to play on the big screen.

Weighted blanket

Best of the best: Brookstone Cooling Weighted Blanket

Our take: The perfect weighted blanket for anyone who tends to sleep hot.

What we like: Choice of three weights and two colors. Removable, machine-washable cover. Great for sleep issues.

What we dislike: Some users don't like the way the filling moves inside.

Best bang for your buck: Altavida Ultra Plush Faux Mink Weighted Blanket

Our take: An affordable weighted blanket with a super soft cover.

What we like: Range of color options. Reversible design. Weights evenly distributed.

What we dislike: Only available in a 12-pound weight.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

