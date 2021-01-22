Best Valentine’s Day presents for a new relationship

Valentine’s gifts for a new partner

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re in a new relationship, you’re probably wondering about gifts. Of course you want to impress your partner, but you don’t want to overwhelm them with something lavish. Instead, find a practical or relevant gift that they can appreciate in their daily life.

To point you in the right direction, here’s our roundup of the best Valetine’s Day presents for a new relationship.

A luxury candle

Lulu Candles Luxury Scented 6-Ounce Soy Jar Candle: $14.95 at Amazon

Made with eco-friendly soy wax, these vegan and cruelty-free candles are a crowd favorite for their ultra-long burn times. They’re available in over 20 luxurious scents, such as black tea & sage and bamboo rose.

A haircare essential

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer: $59.99 at Ulta

Touted as one of the best gifts of 2020, this hot air brush remains a must-have styling tool. The textured bristle design pumps up the volume, and the 360-degree heat system delivers smooth, salon-quality blowouts.

For music lovers

Victrola Parker Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player: $50.99 at Wayfair (was $69.99)

Music lovers dig this modern portable Victrola with a three-speed turntable. It’s the perfect way to appreciate the rich sound of vinyl, and when you aren’t spinning records, it doubles as a cool Bluetooth speaker.

For photographers

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer: $99.99 at Best Buy

Make — and print — memories with this pocket-size instant photo printer. It prints 2 x 3-inch photos with peel-and-stick backs, making it an ideal gift for crafters, scrapbookers, and budding photographers.

For home chefs

AeroGarden Sprout Garden Kit: $99.99 at Best Buy

It’s easy to punch up homemade dishes with home-grown herbs. This space-savvy hydroponic garden grows up to three herb varieties year-round. The efficient design includes a self-contained water tank and LED grow lights.

A cozy throw

UGG Euphoria Plush Faux Fur Throw: $207.50 at Macy’s

This cozy two-sided throw from a much-loved brand is the perfect addition to any couch or bed. At 50 x 70 inches, it’s the ideal size to wrap around yourself or to cozy up with someone special.

A grooming set

Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Set: $95 at Macy’s (a $120 value)

It’s hard to beat the barbershop shave this high-end shaving set offers. In addition to a classic shave brush, it includes Art of Shaving’s signature Pre-Shave Oil, Shaving Cream, and After-Shave Balm in sandalwood for a luxurious end-to-end experience.

For coffee drinkers

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: $102.95 at Amazon

There’s a lot to love about this Keurig, which takes the hard work out of brewing. Its 48-ounce reservoir brews a whopping six cups on a full tank between refills. The device is also equipped with a removable drip tray that accommodates travel mugs up to 7.1 inches.

For audiophiles

Apple AirPods Pro: $234.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

Music has never sounded better: Apple’s latest AirPods are equipped with Adaptive EQ technology to deliver rich, layered sound, while their noise-cancelling feature offers an immersive audio experience.

A fashionable tote

MICHAEL by Michael Kors Ava Extra-Small Crossbody: $106.80 at Macy’s (was $278)

A sleek leather crossbody like this one is sure to turn heads. The compact, structured design with gold hardware gives the bag an uptown feel while remaining versatile enough to be paired with casual, dressed-down styles.

For gamers

The Game Console: A Photographic History $18.99 at Amazon (was $24.95)

According to many gamers, learning gaming history boosts their appreciation of current titles. This image-rich guide brings gamers on a guided tour exploring the legendary consoles of yesteryear, including Commodore 64 and Atari 2600.

For fitness enthusiasts

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Duo Personal Blender: $119.99 at Macy’s (was $148.99)

Health and fitness enthusiasts swear by this personal blender whose powerful motor blends even the toughest ingredients, like frozen fruit, with ease. It comes with two Power Nutri Cups and has four pre-set Auto-iQ programs for quick and easy blending.

A kitchen basic

Bruntmor Cast Iron Tagine: $59.49 at Amazon (was $89.99)

Enjoy restaurant-quality Moroccan dishes with this stunning cast iron tagine. Its cone-shaped lid seals out moisture while trapping heat inside to create rich, flavor-packed dishes like chicken Marrakesh and vegetable curry.

A Valentine’s fragrance

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau de Toilette Set: $90 at Sephora

Delicate yet irresistible, this Marc Jacobs fragrance features vibrant notes of daisy tree petals, cashmere musk, and driftwood. While it lingers lightly on skin, Daisy Love remains a memorable and sentimental scent.

For the outdoorsy

Yeti 20-ounce Rambler Tumbler: $29.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Whether they enjoy piping hot coffee or ice-cold water, this Yeti tumbler is a sure bet. The tumbler is best-known for its rugged design and earns praise from outdoor adventurists for its unparalleled durability.

A PJ set

Nautica Men’s T-Shirt and Flannel Pajama Set: $56 at Macy’s (was $70)

Kick back and relax with this comfy loungewear set. Made with breathable premium cotton, it’s the perfect choice for weekends and lazy days spent at home gaming and binge-watching Netflix or Prime shows.

For wine drinkers

Aervana One-Touch Luxury Wine Aerator: $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

With easy one-touch operation, this wine aerator keeps sediment where it belongs — at the bottom of the bottle. The elegantly crafted device features an innovative tap that helps wine breathe so its finest notes and aromas can be appreciated.

For hikers

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole 27L Tote Pack: $89.99 at Backcountry

Look no further for the perfect day trip companion. While its lightweight design is appreciated by many, this tote backpack is in no way flimsy. It’s made with durable weather-resistant ripstop fabric that keeps belongings dry in drizzly and humid weather.

For craft beer fans

Craft A Brew Home Brewing Kit: $43.99 at Amazon (was $44.95)

Enjoy craft beer in the comfort of home with this starter brewing kit. Assembled with high-quality ingredients and sustainable accessories, it's the perfect introductory set that helps budding brewers learn the ins and the outs of their new favorite hobby.

