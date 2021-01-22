Best Valentine’s Day presents for a long-distance relationship

Valentine’s gifts for a long-distance relationship

Valentine’s Day can bring with it a mix of emotions. It can be particularly bittersweet if you are unable to see or be near your partner or loved one. But even when celebrated remotely, there are many ways to embrace this day of love and affection.

We rounded up the top presents you can give your significant other in a long-distance relationship. Even if you’re not physically together, you can still feel close and express your love with the right present.

Knock Knock Why I Miss You Journal: $11.77 at Amazon

We highly recommend journaling when away from your partner; it’s a means of expressing your thoughts as you feel them and gives you a chance to reflect on them later. This long-distance relationship-themed journal is particularly appropriate, and you can give one to both your special friend and yourself.

Eddie Bauer Body Pillow: $140 at Macy’s

If your partner misses snuggling up and falling asleep next to you, this comfortable, cooling body pillow is a nice stand-in. It’s filled with down alternative and provides a soft, smooth surface for snuggling and getting a healthy night’s sleep.

Therapedic Weighted Cooling Blanket: $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

A big embrace from you can help calm your partner’s nerves, offering protection and assurance. This weighted blanket strives to do the same thing: it relaxes, eases stress, and helps your loved one fall asleep when you can’t be there. Therapedic sells this cooling blanket in a variety of sizes and a few different colors.

Freida & Joe Aromatherapy Bath Bomb Set: $19.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Send your loved one the gift of relaxation with this six-piece bath bomb set. With options including lavender, vanilla, and green tea, there are several calming and refreshing scents for them to embrace, making your time apart a little less difficult.

Manna Kadar Beauty Shower Tablets: $14 at Ulta

For those who don’t have a bath, a soothing and revitalizing shower is easily attainable. We recommend these shower tablets that feature detoxifying sea water. They’re easy to use and offer your special someone the opportunity to liven up their cleansing routine.

Jo Malone London Travel Candle Set: $108 at Macy’s

We love this high-quality candle set that provides three potent, diverse aromas and travels easily wherever your loved one may go. A portable and thoughtful gift, the set by Jo Malone includes a scent that’s lively, a scent that’s calming, and a scent that’s romantic.

Love Sweethearts Coffee Mug: $12.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This coffee mug is a loving reminder to your significant other that you’re thinking of them, even when you’re apart. It’s no generic mug, either: it is specially made with your two names emblazoned throughout the word love.

Amazon Echo Buds: $89.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

This gift is a little more practical, but practical is important when you’re trying to stay connected. These new Echo earbuds provide comfort during long conversations, clarity and noise reduction so you can hear each other, and a long battery life so you can chat deep into the night.

Our Moments Couples Card Game: $18.95 at Amazon

While you may not be together physically, you can still explore your relationship and offer mental and emotional stimulation. We recommend this card game which provides conversation starters for curious, funny, and deep discourse between the two of you. It can help maintain and even strengthen a long-distance relationship.

E.l.f. Glow on the Go Selfie Light: $12 at Kohl’s

Chances are you exchange a lot of content with your partner when apart. This inexpensive and variable light, which attaches to a phone, can heighten your partner’s selfie game. The simple device can go a long way toward lighting up the pictures and videos you share.

Electronic Arts Star Wars: Squadrons: $23.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

For the gaming couple, though you may be physically apart, you can still play together in the virtual realm. The newest Star Wars game from EA has you jumping in a ship and fighting across the galaxy as either the Empire or the Rebel, so the two of you can team up or face off for endless fun.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 at Amazon

A quality tablet offers a chance to video chat and stay in touch with a device that’s not as cumbersome as a laptop but not as small as a smartphone. The Fire 7 boasts a large display and HD cameras so your partner can stay in touch with you from the comfort of their couch, bed, or anywhere with a WiFi connection.

