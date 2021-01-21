Best Valentine’s Day presents for him

Valentine’s Day gift ideas for men

Valentine’s Day provides an opportunity to express your affection and treat someone you care about to a gift they’ll enjoy — but if you’re not sure what to get for a special guy on your list, we’ve got this list to help with inspiration.

While we love wine and chocolates, there is no shortage of gift options when looking to treat someone in your life. We’ve rounded up the best gifts for any type of man in your life, whether you’re planning for a happy, relaxing, or romantic Valentine’s Day.

For gamers

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla: $59.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

This latest installment in the wildly popular open-world action-adventure series takes gamers to medieval Norway, where they play as a Viking looking to explore, conquer, and rule. Familiar gameplay has returned with some new perks and stunning visuals — a gift for any gamer who likes customizable, immersive play.

For chocolate-lovers

Godiva Chocolate: $49.95 at Macy’s

No need to get overly complicated on Valentine’s Day; sometimes, sticking with the basis is best. Anyone who enjoys chocolate deserves the best around. We recommend this 36-piece collection from Godiva featuring an array of options, from dark chocolate coatings to caramel-filled insides.

For skincare enthusiasts

Clinique for Men Anti-Age Moisturizer: $52 at Sephora

Treat him with a high-end self-care gift this Valentine’s Day. This quality moisturizer from Clinique relieves winter dryness while also battling wrinkles and lines to keep skin feeling young and fresh. It’s perfect for those who have a skincare regimen as well as anyone who needs to get started.

For well-manicured men

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit: $35 at Ulta

If he prides himself on his facial hair, then gift him the tools to maintain and even experiment with it. This beard grooming kit by Jack Black comes with a wash, oil, conditioner, and comb so that any man can achieve a full, healthy beard. Especially in the dry, cold winter months, this self-care gift will be much appreciated.

For outdoor enthusiasts

Mammut Albula HS Hooded Jacket: $149.25 at Backcountry (was $199.99)

Help him stay warm and cozy during outdoor adventures with this light and adjustable hooded jacket. It’s ideal for hikes and excursions in the cooler weather, but doesn’t look so adventurous that it can’t function as casual wear too.

For athletes

Men’s Under Armour Tech Tee: $19.99 at Kohl’s (was $25)

A simple but invaluable piece of any workout apparel is the t-shirt. This quality option from Under Armour wicks moisture, resists odor, and comes in a variety of color options. It may be a bit simple, but it's a worthwhile piece of clothing that won’t be wasted on any fitness lover.

For relaxation

Maple Holistics Sensual Massage Oil for Couples: $12.95 at Amazon

Treat him to a massage using this calming and soothing oil featuring lavender and sweet almond. It moisturizes while it relaxes and applies on easily without being too thick. Perhaps he’ll return the favor when you’re done.

For cooks

Henckels 1895 Refined Knife Block Set: $129.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

A quality set of knives is an essential time for anyone who enjoys cooking at home. This comprehensive 15-piece set features balanced, durable, and lightweight tools as well as a beautiful wooden block. We also love that it includes two Santoku knives — useful if you want to cook together.

For adventurous couples

Tingletouch Love Calendar for Couples: $13.99 at Amazon

One more gift for him that doubles as a gift for both of you is this intriguing calendar from Tingletouch. Opening a square reveals a choice of three activities to do, ranging from the romantic, the mentally stimulating, or the sensual. It can add excitement and intrigue to any relationship, and you can reuse it every month.

For whiskey drinkers

Joy Jolt Atlas Whiskey Decanter Set: $156 at Macy’s

We love this beautiful crystal decanter set that makes a stylish statement on your bar cart. The twisted decanter design is unique but functional and easy to hold; your whiskey will look great in the glass too. It also comes in an attractive gift box, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

For homebodies

Inc International Concepts Men's Jogger Pants: $59.50 at Macy’s

Staying in should be comfortable, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look sharp at the same time. We love these jogger pants that offer coziness at home, functionality when out in the world, and warmth at all times.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.