Best Valentine’s Day presents for her

How to get a Valentine's gift for the woman in your life

Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the woman in your life isn’t just about choosing the most romantic item or spending the most money. If you want her to know how much she means to you, you need to find a special present that shows you understand her interests and what makes her happy.

Whether you’re shopping for your wife, girlfriend, mother, or favorite galentine, you don’t want a gift that feels too generic. Some of the usual Valentine’s Day gifts can definitely be a hit, but it has to be something she will appreciate and not just something you grab at the last minute.

From classics like jewelry and chocolates to more personalized presents, you can find plenty of inspiration from this gift list to help you track down the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her 2021

Beauty by Earth Organic and Natural Bath Bombs Gift Set: $29.99 at Amazon

Any woman who enjoys de-stressing in a warm bath will love this calming bath bomb set. Made with some of the finest natural ingredients, including dead sea salt, cocoa butter, organic shea butter, and Epsom salt, they come in six scents for different aromatherapy benefits. Whether your valentine needs help falling asleep, shaking off a stressful day, or soothing sore muscles, these bath bombs do not disappoint.

Winc Wine Club Membership: $60 to $150 at Winc

If your valentine enjoys a nice glass of wine, she’ll love a gift membership to Winc. With answers from a brief quiz, Winc learns your loved one’s flavor preferences, and a curated box of wines then shows up on her doorstep with picks she’s sure to love. Choose from one-month, two-month, and three-month gift subscriptions.

Qivange Rose Teddy Bear: $48.97 at Amazon

Roses are a go-to Valentine’s Day gift, but they only last a few days. This adorable bear-shaped arrangement is made with artificial flowers, so it’s a keepsake that lasts for years and won’t trigger allergies. Available in six color options, you can go with classic red, romantic pink, or another shade that the woman in your life will love.

Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket: $249 at Bearaby

If your valentine has trouble falling asleep, a weighted blanket from Bearaby makes an especially thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift. This hand-knit cotton style has enough weight to calm anxiety for a good night’s sleep, but it’s still breathable and cool enough to keep her comfortable on warmer nights. It’s machine washable and dryable for easy care, too.

Chocolate Covered Company Milk Chocolate-Covered Strawberries: $52.50 at Macy’s

Chocolates are the quintessential Valentine’s Day gift, but if you want your valentine to feel a little more special, these chocolate-covered strawberries will definitely do the trick. Hand-dipped in Belgian milk chocolate, they come in a lovely gift box that really adds to the presentation.

Arus Hooded Turkish Cotton Bathrobe: $38-$52 at Amazon

Make your valentine feel like she’s at the spa when she’s lounging around the house in this comfy 100% cotton robe. It features a wide cut design for added comfort and large patch pockets on each side for convenience. The fabric belt makes it easy to customize the fit, too.

Sephora Favorites Treat Yourself Coffret Perfume Sampler: $75 at Sephora

Perfume makes a very romantic Valentine’s Day gift, but choosing a fragrance for someone else can be dicey. This sampler set from Sephora includes sample sizes of five best-selling fragrances from brands like Burberry and Giorgio Armani, so your valentine can try them out and find her favorite — and the kit includes a voucher for a full-size bottle once she’s chosen her signature fragrance.

Apple AirPods Pro: $229.99 at Best Buy

For the woman who loves tech-related gifts and good music, you can’t go wrong with these top-of-the-line, truly wireless earbuds from Apple. They offer active noise cancellation for immersive sound and connect easily to any Apple device. You can even get quick access to Siri with simple voice commands.

EFYTAL Compass Necklace: $39.95 at Amazon

Jewelry can be a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift if you choose a piece with the right meaning behind it. This sterling silver compass necklace fits the bill because it lets your Valentine know that you’re on a journey together. The chain is 18 inches, too, which makes it a good fit for nearly anyone.

Kilo Brava Simulated Silk Dolman-Sleeve Pajama Set: $102 at Macy’s

It’s hard to go wrong with a pair of luxurious pajamas that are as stylish as they are comfortable. This set is made of super soft simulated silk and features wide-leg pants with a comfortable waistband. These pj’s work as both sleepwear and loungewear and even feature handy pockets.

Potter Gift Three-Year Journal for Two People: $14 at Amazon

If you’re looking to wow your valentine, this couples’ journal is up to the task. It offers a single question for you and your partner to answer each day with a sentence or two, such as “Where would you like to travel with your partner?” It covers a three-year span, too, serving as a lovely time capsule for your relationship.

Jo Malone London Three-Piece Travel Candle Set: $108 at Macy’s

For a woman who likes to use candles to set the perfect mood, this set of scented candles from Jo Malone London is an excellent Valentine’s Day gift. With a zesty lime basil and Mandarin, soothing English pear and freesia, and romantic peony and blush suede, it can capture all of your valentine’s moods — and each candle can burn for up to 18 hours.

Tea Forte Tasting Assortment: $32 at Amazon

If the special woman in your life enjoys tea, this assortment of black, green, white, and herbal teas makes a lovely gift for Valentine’s Day. Containing 20 assorted pyramid tea bag infusers, your valentine can choose from varieties like organic Earl Grey, raspberry nectar, and organic jasmine green tea for her daily tea break.

Sharper Image Powerboost Deep-Tissue Massager: $120 at Bed Bath & Beyond

For a valentine who doesn’t take enough time for self-care, this powerful deep tissue percussion massager can help soothe her sore muscles and ease tension after a long day. It may have an industrial-grade motor, but it doesn’t make too much noise — and the five attachments allow her to customize each massage to suit her needs.

DateBox Club Subscription Box: $36 for the first box, $40/monthly afterward at Amazon

Show your valentine you’re committed to spending time with her not just on Valentine’s Day but year-round with this fun monthly subscription box. It contains a mix of fun activities for your next date night with easy-to-follow instructions that eliminate all the guesswork. Each box follows a specific theme, too.

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte in Scarlet Rouge: $55 at Macy’s

If the woman in your life needs a classic red lipstick to wear for Valentine’s Day, you really can’t top this lip color from Tom Ford. Not only does it offer a smooth, creamy formula, but it also provides rich, vibrant color in a single coat.

