Best Valentine’s Day ideas for kids

You might think of Valentine’s Day as strictly a romantic holiday, but it’s really a day to celebrate everyone you care about — which includes the children in your life.

While most Valentine’s Day gifts are geared toward a significant other, you can find plenty of items that your children or grandchildren are sure to love. A Valentine’s Day–themed present is a fun way to spread love, but your kids may appreciate a gift that speaks to their interests a little more.

From sweets that little ones can’t resist to cool graphic tees, our list is full of ideas to help you make your children’s Valentine’s Day extra special.

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids of 2021

Gyothrig 2-Piece Fuchsia Love Reusable 3-Layer Face Masks: $13.99 at AmazonConvincing your kids to wear their face masks can be a challenge, but these adorable masks decorated with fun pink hearts may make it a little easier. The masks still provide effective protection with three layers of cotton, a bendable nose clip, and adjustable silicone toggles that won’t pinch little ears.

Disney Minnie Mouse Clear Crystal Stud in Sterling Silver: $100 at Macy’s

Older kids will appreciate receiving a traditional Valentine’s Day gift like jewelry that makes them feel a little more grown-up, but these adorable Minnie Mouse–shaped earrings are entirely kid-friendly. The crystal studs are set in genuine sterling silver and even come with a bonus trinket dish featuring Minnie Mouse artwork.

RDS Industries Animal Crossing New Horizon Game Traveler: $19.99 at Best Buy

For kids who love their Nintendo Switch — and Animal Crossing in particular — this durable travel case can keep their Switch safe and sound. It has a convenient looped handle for safe carrying and features an adjustable viewing stand to make it easier for your child to take in all the action.

Mr. Ben Valentine’s Day Funny Hearts T-Shirt: $13.99 at Amazon

A graphic tee is usually a hit with kids, and this one fits the Valentine’s Day theme perfectly — but with a fun twist. The Pac-Man-inspired design features the famous character chasing after hearts instead of the usual dots. The shirt is made of 100% lightweight cotton and is machine-washable for easy care.

Candy Club Valentine’s Berry Special Bunch Candy Bundle: $32.95 at Macy’s

Let’s face it — what kid wouldn’t love to receive this amazing berry-flavored candy set for Valentine’s Day? It includes five individual containers of strawberry gumdrops, strawberry-and-cream taffy, sour gummy lips, chocolate-covered raspberry creams, and fruit gummies that children are sure to eat up in a hurry.

Klutz Friendship Bracelets Craft Kit: $14.79 at Amazon

To really spread the love this Valentine’s Day, gift this fun friendship bracelet kit (for ages 8 and up) to your kids. It includes a clear, easy-to-follow instruction booklet and all the supplies needed to make a dozen bracelets, so your kids can hand them out to their closest friends.

Just Play Blue’s Clues & You! Valentine Large Plush: $14.99 at Kohl’s

If you’re shopping for a younger kid, this adorable Blue’s Clues stuffie is the perfect way to let them know how loved they are this Valentine’s Day. The plush Blue is 16 inches tall and super soft, so he’s perfect for cuddling. Blue is even adorned with a bright red heart, making him an excellent gift for your littlest valentine.

Luna Star Naturals Klee Kids 5-Piece Mini Magical Hair and Body Care Gift Set: $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Make bath time more special for your children with this hair and body care set geared toward kids. Not only are the products free of sulfates, parabens, synthetic dyes, and artificial fragrances, but they’re also scented with calming essential oils like lavender and lemongrass to help soothe your children before bed.

LilGadgets Untangled PRO Kids Premium Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: $49.95 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a gift the whole family will love, these kid-friendly wireless headphones are the way to go. They can provide up to 12 hours of battery life, so your children can watch or listen to their favorite TV shows, movies, and music without disturbing anyone else. They’re suitable for kids ages 4 and up and are available in several bright colors.

Sleep On It Big Girls Flannel Fleece Robe with Foil Hearts and Matching Slippers: $42 at Macy’s

This cozy fleece robe makes a lovely Valentine’s Day gift thanks to the pink color and eye-catching gold foil hearts. The shorter hem means you don’t have to worry about your child tripping either, and you can toss it in the washer with the rest of your laundry for easy cleaning. It even comes with a set of matching slippers!

LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Set: $11.99 at Amazon

If you have a child who loves dinosaurs and building kits, this awesome 3-in-1 LEGO set will make their day. It contains all the pieces necessary to build a T. rex, pterodactyl, or triceratops, so your kid can try their hand at making each dino. It’s an ideal gift for kids ages 7 and up.

KIDdesigns LOL Surprise! Bluetooth MP3 Karaoke Machine: $49.99 at Best Buy

For a little valentine who enjoys putting on a show, this easy-to-use karaoke machine may just be the perfect gift. It can wirelessly stream audio from a variety of compatible devices but includes a wired microphone to let your kids belt out their favorite songs. It even features multicolored LED lights to really make them feel like a superstar.

Mattel Games Apples to Apples Junior: $11.99 at Amazon

If your children like playing board games, this kid-friendly version of the classic Apples to Apples is a great option for Valentine’s Day. It teaches kids to make associations between objects, people, and places but with a hilarious twist that can keep the whole family entertained.

Kids Spider-Man Interactive Watch: $49.99 at Kohl’s

For the superhero fan in your life who’s a little jealous of your smartwatch, this kid-friendly interactive watch with a fun Spider-Man design is the perfect Valentine’s Day surprise. It’s preloaded with a variety of games and offers 10 different watch faces to choose from. It keeps track of steps and distance, too, and even has a built-in camera for pictures and videos.

Easy Chef Moose Toys Chocolate Bar Maker: $29.99 at Amazon

Chocolate is certainly the most traditional Valentine’s Day gift, but your kids will love the fun of creating their very own chocolate bars even more than the usual heart-shaped box. You have to purchase the chocolate and fillings separately, but the kit includes silicone molds, stamps, and wrappers to let your kids personalize their creations.

