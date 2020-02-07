Best Valentine’s Day gifts for people who are hard to shop for

There can be plenty of unnecessary pressure placed on Valentine's Day, a holiday that may be welcome to some, and stressful for others.

But it shouldn't be an anxiety-inducing holiday. It's a chance to show someone special in your life that you care about them, and there are a lot of ways to do that -- even if that special someone is especially difficult to shop for.

Even those who seem to have it all surely have a few items that they need -- or didn't know they wanted.

We have you covered for those hard to shop for people who deserve something special this Valentine's Day, so you can spend less time worrying and more time celebrating the person you love.

For the drinker of fine wines

Wine club subscription: $600/year at Wine Access

A membership to the Wine Access wine club gives the aspiring sommelier in your life access to world-renowned bottles that are door delivered. They'll receive wines that they won't be able to find at their local supermarket, and you can enjoy them together over romantic dinners throughout the year.

For the person who loves self-care

SpaFinder Gift Card: $50 at Amazon

A stint at a spa, whether it's for a massage, facial, pedicure, or manicure, is a gift that just about anyone can appreciate. With this SpaFinder gift card, you can give your special someone the opportunity to visit a spa at their convenience.

For the person who stops to smell the roses

Diptyque Roses Candle: $68 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Roses are a popular tradition on Valentine's Day -- so why not gift of their aroma in a form that won't wilt? This high-quality and popular candle by Diptyque is subtle and evocative; plus, it'll last long past the typical bouquet.

For the one whose shower is fully stocked

Aesop The Reveller Hand & Body Care Set: $120 at Nordstrom ($200 value)

A set of high-quality bath fundamentals is something anyone will appreciate -- even the person who has it all. After all, we all have to replace our bath and body products eventually. We love gifting skincare in sets like this, so the recipient can try out various products to see what they like most.

For the person on the go

Everlane The Day Market Tote: $175 at Everlane

This simple and elegant leather handbag is both stylish and practical. Durably made, it can withstand daily wear and tear, while the subtle color options pair with any outfit across all seasons. Plus, the status tote is trendy right now, and this would make a welcomed replacement for the person who carries their things in a tired canvas bag that's ready for retirement.

For the conscientious traveler

Herschel Supply Co. Hank RFID Bifold Wallet: $38 at Nordstrom

Herschel specializes in quality wallets crafted with the digital age in mind. With an RFID shield installed, you can move easily knowing your IDs and cards are safe from skimming, while the durable construction will keep everything physically safe, too. If your partner is a frequent flier or a regular traveler, gift them peace of mind with this sturdy, safe wallet.

For the homebody

BOXFOX Fireside Gift Box: $85 at Nordstrom

Treat your special someone to a box of luxury, warm indulgences that they can enjoy for themselves or share with you. Cozy socks, hot cocoa mix, an aromatic soy candle, and a chocolate bar make for a comfortable evening that appeals to all the senses.

For the skincare obsessed

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream: $180+ at Saks Fifth Avenue

Among the most regarded and luxurious creams ever made and enjoyed, Crème de la Mer moisturizer will make anyone feel beautiful and rejuvenated inside and out. It's a status moisturizer that soothes the skin, softens wrinkles, and will surely impress the recipient.

For the bath enthusiast

Fur Bath Drops: $34 at Ulta

For the ultimate in relaxing soaks, Fur's bath beads will help nourish and soften skin. Made without animal products, these drops feature notes of lavender, lemon, agave, and cucumber to help calm your nerves and soothe your mind. If your partner loves long, extravagant baths, they'll appreciate these moisturizing beads.

For the sweet tooth

Nordstrom Makers Chocolate Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels: $32 at Nordstrom

Chocolate is a popular and welcome gift on Valentine's Day for a reason: It's a delicious, almost universally loved indulgence. This luxury box of chocolates from Nordstrom features sea salt caramel interiors that balance out the rich, dark chocolate exteriors. They're hard to resist and likely won't last too long.

For the person who loves nature

Fjallraven Kanken 16L Backpack: $79.95 at Backcountry

Sometimes the best gifts are those lasting, practical items that improve their life. A Fjallraven backpack, a very trendy day pack across the world, will make any excursion or travel more convenient. Waterproof, durable, and convenient, it even features a removable seat pad for comfortable convenience.

For the champagne lover

Vinglacé Wine Chiller: $89.95 at Nordstrom

This elegant and practical wine chiller is a perfect companion for social outings on a patio, at the park, or to the beach. Keep your champagne, prosecco, white wine, or rosé nicely chilled -- especially if you'll be cooking Valentine's dinner and you want to impress.

For the DIYer

W&P Homemade Gin Kit: $41.25 on Amazon (was $50)

If your partner enjoys gin, this homemade gin kit, complete with juniper, a botanical blend, and a pair of bottles, will make every sip worthwhile and meaningful. It can be a fun and unique project for you to tackle together if you're the type of couple who's into DIY; plus, it's a thoughtful and surprising gift that the recipient likely won't expect.

For the frequent flyer

Away The Carry-On: $225 at Away

Away's signature piece of luggage, The Carry-On, is durable, elegant, and technologically savvy. It's a breeze to use around the airport and at your final destination. Perhaps the best gift you can give to a person who spends a lot of time in airports is the gift of convenience, and this is something they might not splurge on for themselves.

For the hot tea lover

Le Creuset 1.8-Quart Whistling Tea Kettle: $99.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond

This sophisticated tea kettle from Le Creuset is a lovely addition to any kitchen and home, offering both style and functionality. It features a large capacity and heat resistant handles for safety, while the glossy enamel exterior has a countryside feel. Even if your partner already owns a tea kettle, they'll be excited to replace it with this status cookware.

For the tailgater

YETI Hopper Flip Portable Cooler: $249.99 at Amazon

This is a gift your loved one likely didn't know they needed. This cooler-turned-backpack holds up to 12 cans of beer (or other beverages, of course) along with ice, making transporting and storing their favorite drinks easy and convenient when tailgating, embracing the outdoors, or lounging in the backyard or poolside.

For the sophisticated shaver

Harry's Winston 6-Piece Shaving Set: $50 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Harry's has grown to become one of the most trusted names in sophiscated shaving, and while you may not think of shaving supplies as a Valentine's gift, reconsider. This set is well-priced and features luxurious aloe shave gel and a trio of blades made from the finest in German engineering. The elegant matte black look makes this collection even more appealing.

For the luxury-seeking

Parachute Cashmere Blend Robe: $249 at Parachute

A bathrobe is an important yet often-overlooked component of every wardrobe. Parachute's cashmere blend is ultra-soft and comfy, perfect for keeping heat in after a hot shower or bath. Consider buying a set so you and your partner can lounge on lazy weekend mornings.

For the health nut

Apple Watch: $699 at Amazon (was $749)

Is your significant other a runner? Or do they seem to spend all their free time at the gym? Support their fitness pursuits with the ultimate in wearable tech: The Apple Watch. If they haven't already invested in this popular smartwatch, you can watch their jaw drop when they open this present on Feb. 14.

For the romantic

Gucci Bloom Acqua di Fiori Gardenia Eau de Toilette Gift Set: $92 at Sephora

A classic gift, this floral perfume plus roller set from Gucci is aromatic and appealing, the ultimate romantic gesture. It's a springy, light fragrance that your loved one will adore. Jasmine and sandalwood help make up this exotic and unique combination of unforgettable aromas.

For the wellness lover

Vitruvi x Goop Stone Diffuser: $119 at Goop

A self-care gift that keeps on giving, an essential oil diffuser helps refresh the air, offering aromas that may invigorate, calm, or inspire. This stone diffuser from Goop has a high capacity and a rustic and understated look, ideal for any room in the home.

For the nostalgic

Anthropologie Home Neva Oval Frame: $32 at Nordstrom

Gift this ceramic oval frame by Anthropologie with your favorite couple photo inside; your partner is sure to be impressed by the gesture. It'll make a lovely addition to their desk or bedside, a constant reminder of your love.

For the sophisticated chef

Artisanal Kitchen Supply Cheese Knife Set & Marble Serving Board: $49.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Any chef or host who enjoys finer snacks and delicacies will love this gorgeous cheese set, which includes a wooden board and trio of knives. It's a luxurious addition to any kitchen, and one that makes a terrific gift for those who will get meaningful use out of it.

For the chocoholic

Hickory Farms Chocolate Dreams Basket: $77 at Macy's

Yes, this is the second box of chocolates on our list. Chocolate is always a welcome gift on Valentine's Day; but a gourmet chocolate basket is even better. From Hickory Farms, this collection contains a variety of chocolates, from crunchy to sweet, and rich to delicate.

For the person who has everything

Sugarfina Champagne Bears Large: $20 at Macy's

Your partner not a big fan of chocolate? Gift something sweet with this unique box of Champagne-flavored gummy bears. Appealing to the senses, it's the perfect item to have tableside as you unwind and indulge -- and that's what Valentine's is all about.

