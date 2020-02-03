Best Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon

Valentine's Day -- and everything that comes with it -- is drawing near.

While you may be feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of finding the perfect gift(s) to express your love, keep in mind: This is an important holiday because it's a time to demonstrate that you love and care about the special person in your life.

There's no need to stress; it's easy to purchase a thoughtful and meaningful gift without too much mental acrobatics and have it arrive by Feb. 14. Amazon has a vast collection of options, making it easy to pick the perfect present to capture the spirit of a holiday centered around celebrating the people who matter most to us.

Here are some options we think are worth your consideration -- check them out to see which might be most meaningful for the person you're shopping for.

For the audiophile

Apple AirPods: $128.99 (was $159)

Arguably the best (and trendiest) earbuds currently available, Apple's AirPods offer impressive sound and forward-thinking technology. You can give the gift of easy, seamless listening to the person who loves to enjoy their favorite music and podcasts at work, at the gym, or in transit.

For the homebody

Homesick Scented Candle -- Love: $26.95 (was $29.95)

They say smell is the sense most linked to memory, and you can remind your partner how much you love them each time they light up this soy candle from the popular Homesick collection. There are many scent options from which to choose, but we think "love" is the most seasonally appropriate.

For the hopeless romantic

Love Poems by Pablo Neruda: $9.89

A collection of some of the most romantic poems ever written is sure to sweep your someone special off their feet. Celebrated and awarded, these love-themed poems from literary master Pablo Neruda are timeless and evocative, a perfect bedside book for the person you love most.

For the cuddler

Gravity Blanket: The Weighted Blanket For Sleep, Stress and Anxiety: $199

A weighted blanket provides not only warmth and coziness, but the pressure also acts like a full-body embrace. Gravity makes its weighted blanket extra soft, so it's perfect for your partner to cozy up on the couch or lounge in bed, reminding them of you even when you're not there

For the nostalgic

Polaroid Originals 9002 OneStep 2 Instant Film Camera: $94.88

A modern twist on a beloved piece of nostalgia, this Polaroid camera will excite the person who loves documenting memories. Gift the ability to capture quick photos in any setting. This is an especially great add-on if you're giving an experience for Valentine's, like a weekend getaway or an evening out, so your partner can capture each moment.

For the bookworm

Kindle Paperwhite: $94.99 (was $129.99)

Buying for a bookworm? Don't limit your gift to just one title. Give the gift of limitless reading. The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is easy on the eyes and has massive storage. This one is even waterproof -- great for long soaks in the tub or lounging by the pool.

For the aspiring chef

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking: $20.98

Cooking is an art -- sometimes a romantic one too -- and this bestseller explains how to properly wield the culinary tools at your disposal to create something special and delicious. Spend quality time together and master the basics of cooking by learning the most important components of meals and how they interact.

For the smart home enthusiast

Echo Show: $89.99 (was $129.99)

This smart home countertop component offers added convenience and Alex compatibility to any lifestyle. Direct it to play media, read the news, tell the weather, or see what's going on elsewhere in your home with your connected devices. It's also great for home chefs, thanks to the step-by-step recipe instructions, and it can become a digital photo frame when not in use.

For the sweet tooth

Hu Chocolate Bars 4 Variety Flavors: $25.91

The classic Valentine's gift of chocolate will likely never go out of style, and for good reason. Transcend the typical box of truffles with this four-pack of healthy, rich bars from Hu. They're dairy- and gluten-free, and sure to show your love to the chocolate-lover in your life.

For the wine lover

Menu Winebreather Carafe: $49.95 (was $69.93)

This smartly designed decanter offers wine drinkers a chance to enjoy a bottle when and how they want to. It's easy to pour from bottle into carafe in order to aerate, and just as easy to return it back to the bottle and save for later (if there's anything left). Add this to your Valentine's dinner table to impress your date or gift it to the aspiring sommelier.

For the luxurious

Plush Lined Microfiber Spa Robe: $54.95+

Give the gift of ultimate comfort with this plush bathrobe. It's perfect to slip on in the morning or at night, before or after a relaxing bath or shower -- or just as good to wear around the house any time. It's simple yet useful and an essential accessory for anyone who enjoys self-care.

For the skin-care guru

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub: $16.95

A comforting and potent body scrub, this selection by Frank aims to fight breakouts, ease scars/irritations, and exfoliate the skin. Plus, it smells pleasantly of coffee. Add it to your shared shower space or gift it to a partner with a multi-step skincare routine.

For the culinary perfectionist

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: $145.17 (was $199)

This precision cooker from Anova can revolutionize any kitchen and improve meals across the board. If you're buying for a dedicated gourmand or a lover of high-tech kitchen equipment, consider the sous vide. You might also purchase one for yourself if you want to prepare perfectly tender steak or flavorful veggies for Valentine's dinner.

For the caffeinated

Chemex Classic Series: $43.23

This elegant pour-over brewer is beloved by coffee drinkers with even the most distinguishing of palates. The Chemex creates the optimal brew, making for aromatic mornings with the person you love. It's large enough to make more than enough coffee for two, and it's also lovely countertop décor when not in use.

For the feminine accessorizer

Nixon Medium Time Teller A1130: $99.95

Luxury and elegance drive this gilded watch from Nixon. Among the brand's most popular items, it's eye-catching but not ostentatious, so it's a safe bet if you're set on purchasing jewelry for your significant other. Plus, the simple gold look pairs well with anything.

For the masculine accessorizer

Nixon Time Teller A045: $80.67

For the man who wants to look sharp and embraces luxury, Nixon's masculine take on the golden timepiece makes the perfect gift for him, too. The gold is striking, while the stainless-steel watch face is durable yet understated, so it's suitable in any setting.

For the queen of beauty sleep

Slip Queen Silk Pillowcase: $85

Make sure your partner's head is always optimally comfortable when they lay it down to sleep. This super-soft and silky smooth pillowcase reduces friction on the face and keeps skin fresh and wrinkle-free, so every night is a night of beauty sleep.

For the green thumb

Just Add Ice Orchid: $35.99

Roses may be the go-to flower on this holiday, but consider the orchid instead: beautiful, delicate, and much longer lasting. This coral-colored flower is simple, elegant, and relatively easy to care for, so it'll remind your partner of your thoughtfulness for months to come.

For the not-so-green thumb

Lula's Garden Live Succulent Plant Centerpiece and Planter Box with Valentine's Day Packaging: $40

Succulents make terrific gifts at any time of the year, but especially around Valentine's Day and especially for those who might not have much luck with more demanding greenery. They're easy to care for and can be integrated into a terrarium or tucked into any part of the home. Plus, this particular succulent from Lula's Garden comes in special Valentine's Day packaging

For the multitasker

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray: $46.97 (was $59.97)

Your partner can enjoy the comfort of a soothing, hot bath while you bring them a mimosa or they stream their favorite rom-com. This elegant and practical wooden tray offers a spot for a tablet, beverage, book, magazine, candle, or any combination thereof for a relaxing bathtub experience.

For the aesthetician

Now House by Jonathan Adler Terrazzo Droplet Vase: $27.75

If you do go the classic dozen-roses route, you should set yourself apart and include a beautiful vase to put them (and all future bouquets) in. This modern and striking stoneware vase is sure to get some attention in any room, offering a cheerful pop of color.

For the sentimental

Kate Spade New York Garden Drive Hinged Pocket Frame: $39.50

Your loved one can keep their favorite memories close at hand with this gorgeous pocket frame by designer Kate Spade. The gilded border offers elegance, while the hinged design keeps the enclosed pictures safely and elegantly on display.

For the fashion-focused

Cashmere Scarf: $39.99

The ultimate in warmth and coziness is a cashmere scarf, a timeless gift that is sure to be appreciated by practical dressers and fashion-lovers alike. It's an ideal gift that marries form and function, whether for wrapping up against the weather or for lounging comfortably indoors.

For the well-groomed man

Philips Norelco Shaver 5550: $89.54 (was $99.95)

Help your man look and feel his best with this versatile trimmer and shaver by Philips. A trusted name in shaving, Philips's Norelco is easy on the skin while offering as close a shave as is desired. It can sculpt just about any look, from scruffy to clean-cut.

For the home chef

Le Creuset Enameled Mini Heart Stoneware cocotte: $29.74

This heart-shaped stoneware cocotte from a top kitchen brand is both attractive and practical, offering a warm reminder of love. Le Creuset's cookware is safe in the dishwasher, microwave, and oven, so it's useful for whatever romantic meal you have in store for Feb. 14.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.