The best vacuum for pet hair

Traditional vacuum cleaners do a fine job removing typical household debris such as food crumbs, tracked-in dirt, and dust bunnies. However, not as many vacuums are as capable of picking up pet hair.

Successfully removing pet hair requires a vacuum with additional suction power, a generous collection capacity, and tangle-resistant agitator brushes. A number of major manufacturers offer models designed specifically for pet owners.

If you’re in the market for a more powerful pet vacuum, read our buying guide. At the top of our list is the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, a feature-packed cordless model from a company known for its powerful vacuums.

Considerations when choosing vacuums for pet hair

Design

Vacuums marketed as “pet” or “animal” models can be found in all common designs. Some pet owners may want a handheld pet vacuum, which allows them to spot clean small areas. If a cat sheds on a couch cushion, for instance, a small handheld vacuum is much easier to use than a standard upright. Suction power may be a concern for some handheld models, however.

Another option is a canister vacuum. Canister vacuums are popular choices for whole-house cleaning because the power and debris collection happens in a separate unit from the cleaning tools. A canister vacuum is a good choice when pet hair tends to collect in less accessible areas. A power attachment with an agitator brush is a good accessory to have on hand.

For ease of use, it’s hard to beat an upright vacuum cleaner rated for pet hair removal. The wide cleaning path makes it easy to pull up hairs from carpeting, and maneuverability is a major consideration. An upright vacuum usually has a more robust agitator brush system that resists tangling through superior motor power.

Flooring

Pet hair behaves differently on different types of flooring, either becoming trapped in carpeting or forming tumbleweeds on hardwood or linoleum. A pet vacuum with an agitator brush is usually the best option against embedded pet hair and dander, but this accessory can damage hard flooring. An upright or canister model with an adjustable rotator brush can solve this problem. When used on carpeting, the beater brush can be set low enough to pull hair out of the fibers. On bare floors, other attachments can be used to improve suction power but not scratch the floor.

Bag vs. bagless

Bagged vacuum models require a supply of disposable bags, which add to the overall cost. However, the bags keep the contents sealed away from the outside world, which is a good thing for those with allergies to dander or pet hair.

Bagless vacuum models have a collection chamber that holds the contents until the user releases them into the trash. There is a possibility that some hair and dander could escape into the environment, and the contents may need to be handled manually during the emptying process. Bagless models are considered much easier to use, however, since additional bags aren’t necessary.

Features

Accessories

Vacuums designed for pet hair removal usually feature the same set of accessories as other styles of vacuums. A crevice tool is handy when deep-cleaning furniture such as couches and cushions, since pet hair tends to collect deep inside the folds or crevices between them. A brush attachment helps pull the hair from carpeting or fabric to collect it. A standard power rotator brush attachment may not have the same anti-tangling properties of an “animal” style model, however.

Price

A basic pet vacuum starts around $100, but accessories may be limited and performance is variable. Around $200 are solid mid-range pet vacuums that should include useful accessories and a powerful motor, though capacity is often limited. A top-end pet vacuum with quality accessories and a generous storage capacity can cost between $300 and $500.

FAQ

Q. If someone in my house has pet dander allergies, will a pet vacuum help?

A. Many pet allergies are triggered by exposure to dander, which is almost always present on a pet’s fur. Frequent vacuuming should reduce the amount of dander and hair on surfaces and floors, but it doesn’t eliminate allergens completely. Some pet allergy sufferers can handle exposure to negligible amounts of dander or hair.

Q. If I have long-haired pets, won’t the beater brushes get clogged?

A. Long pet hairs can still get trapped in pet vacuum beater brushes, but they’re designed to resist tangling. The motor is more powerful and spins faster than standard vacuums, and the bristles are easier to clean between uses. Pre-sweeping areas with heavy hair deposits can also reduce clogging.

Vacuums for pet hair we recommend

Best of the best: Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: This lightweight cordless model doesn’t skimp on power, making it ideal for large households with multiple pets.

What we like: Powerful suction for a cordless model. Adjusts torque for different flooring and demand. Filters out 99.9% of dust, pet dander, and allergens larger than 0.3 microns. Runs up to 60 minutes on a full charge.

What we dislike: Reports of defective motors and possible counterfeits. On the expensive side.

Best bang for your buck: Hoover Power Drive Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum

Our take: This Hoover upright packs motor power for effective pet hair removal, but also functions well as a heavy-duty vacuum for general cleaning.

What we like: Powerful suction draws up deep-set pet hair. Features Hoover technology such as Wind Tunnel. Dust cup is oversized. Includes numerous accessories.

What we dislike: Limited number of settings for different flooring. Heavier than expected; challenging to maneuver.

Choice 3: Shark NV752 Rotator-Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

Our take: Shark vacuums rival Dyson in terms of power and performance, and this corded upright offers versatility when it comes to whole-house cleaning.

What we like: Hand vac separates from main unit for hard-to-reach areas. Includes multiple tools for debris. HEPA filter; 99.9% containment of allergens and dust.

What we dislike: High price point. Durability was an issue with some users.

