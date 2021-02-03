The best vacuum for long hair

Long hair gets everywhere, and it takes a special vacuum to keep floors clean. It’s quite common — and rather clever — for consumers with long hair to gravitate toward vacuums designed for pets. While these models have some essential features, only a select few have attributes that make a big difference. Vacuums with long-bristle brush rolls, for example, are made for lifting and trapping long strands of hair.

There’s a lot that goes into choosing a vacuum cleaner when you have long hair. To help narrow your choices, we’ve assembled this buying guide. We’re also sharing a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite model, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum. Known for its powerful suction, it’s effective at lifting even deep-set hair trapped between carpet fibers.

Considerations when choosing vacuums for long hair

Suction power

Long hair weaves itself between carpet fibers, making it difficult to lift away with the average vacuum. As such, a vacuum for long hair should boast impressive suction power.

To compare the suction power between models, take a look at their motors. Generally speaking, the higher the wattage, the greater the suction power. For the most part, vacuums range from 500 to 3,000 watts, though the average vacuum comes in at around 1,400 watts.

Some manufacturers include the CFM, or cubic feet per minute, which is also helpful to determine suction power. It refers to how much air is sucked up by the vacuum per minute. The higher the CFM, the higher the suction power. Most vacuum cleaners range between 50 and 100 CFM.

Filtration quality

It’s smart to choose a vacuum with an above-average filtration system, namely one with a HEPA filter. Besides picking up hair, it’s capable of picking up dirt, grime, and common allergens. Shedded hair introduces environmental pollutants into carpets, and a quality filtration system is an excellent line of defense against them.

Features

Brush roll design

One of the most important aspects of a vacuum for long hair is brush roll design. Longer bristles are most effective at digging deep to lift long hair from carpets. Some brush rolls even have staggered bristle designs to tease hair from high-pile carpets. Removable brush rolls are convenient as well, because they can be scraped or rinsed for easy cleaning.

Attachments

Hair can accumulate on curtains and furniture, too. A quality vacuum for long hair should have two helpful attachments: one for upholstery cleaning and another for crevice cleaning. Upholstery attachments remove surface buildup, while crevice attachments pull hair from between cushions.

Corners

It’s smart to choose a vacuum that’s capable of navigating corners well, because hair tends to accumulate in these areas the most. Some vacuums have contoured heads to reach into corners, whereas others come with dedicated corner attachments. Depending on their shape, some crevice attachments are effective at maneuvering around corners as well.

Price

Affordable vacuums for long hair cost around $100, though their suction quality and performance is somewhat limited. Mid-range options priced between $200 and $350 have better suction and come with a few hair-related attachments. The most expensive options are around $500 and above and are most effective at picking up pet and human hair.

FAQ

Q. Can’t I just use a regular vacuum around my home if I have long hair?

A. You can, but there’s a good chance it won’t last as long as a vacuum with special attributes that tackle pet and human hair. Regular vacuums are at a higher risk of clogging, and many times, their brush rolls have shorter bristles that aren’t effective at lifting hair from carpets.

Q. Do I need to service my vacuum more often if I have long hair?

A. Vacuuming floors with embedded hair puts more wear and tear on a vacuum. An annual or biannual check by a professional can catch minor issues before they become costly ones that may require totally replacing your vacuum.

Vacuums for long hair we recommend

Best of the best: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum

Our take: Utilizes cutting-edge suction technology to pull long hair from carpets.

What we like: Does an exceptional job of picking up hair. Brush roll is fairly easy to clean. Swivel head design makes the vacuum easy to maneuver. Comes with attachments that remove hair from upholstery.

What we dislike: Some reports that hair may need to be cut away from the brush roll for removal.

Best bang for your buck: Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

Our take: A crowd favorite for its lift-away design, it’s effective at pulling up long hair from virtually any type of floor.

What we like: Comes with a 2-in-1 tool that scrapes away hair that’s lodged between carpet fibers. Unlike other vacuums, it’s effective at picking up curly or wiry strands of hair. Backed by a five-year limited warranty.

What we dislike: Occasional reports that long hair can slow down brush rollers.

Choice 3: Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet

Our take: One of few compact cordless vacuums that can tackle long hair without compromising suction.

What we like: Easy to empty the canister and remove hair from the brush roll. Effective at picking up hair from hard surfaces instead of just pushing it around. Equipped with a rinsable filter.

What we dislike: Needs to be cleaned after every use for optimal performance.

