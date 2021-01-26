The best vacuum for every kind of mess

What type of vacuum do you need?

Just as different solvents work on different stains — for example, water may not be able to get permanent marker out of clothing, but rubbing alcohol can — different areas of your home require different vacuum cleaners. For example, as amazing as a robotic vacuum is, it simply can’t navigate steps. If you’re using the wrong vacuum, your home may not be as spotless as you think.

Wondering which is the best vacuum for each and every type of mess? We’ve compiled a list of the most popular vacuum types and their uses.

When to use an upright vacuum

Oddly, while an upright vacuum is not impressively versatile, it is the most popular type of vacuum. It has robust suction, can handle any type of flooring (even deep carpets), and, with the right attachments, you can add some versatility so it can also perform some above-floor cleaning. Depending on the filter and the type of system, an upright vacuum can be a blessing to allergy sufferers as well.

Where an upright vacuum falls short is its maneuverability. It can be hard to clean under tables, especially those with low clearance, and impossible to get into tight spaces.

When to use a pet vacuum

If you’re looking for a vacuum that is good for cleaning up after pets, you need one with an aggressive beater brush that can loosen pet hair from your carpets. It also needs to have powerful suction so it can then vacuum that hair up. A pet vacuum will remove allergens from the environment, and some can even deodorize. This type of vacuum works equally well on low-pile and high-pile carpets. It also excels when it comes to cleaning upholstery.

Typically, a pet vacuum is an upright vacuum, so it will also have maneuverability issues. Additionally, some pet vacuums may have a beater brush that is too aggressive for a hardwood floor.

When to use a robotic vacuum

A robotic vacuum maps the floor of a home and carries out the vacuuming chores on its own. The best models only require you to empty the dirt bin. This type of vacuum is designed for homes with bare floors or low-pile carpets. It is adept at learning how to navigate obstacles and cleaning under low furniture. Some higher-end models have HEPA filters, which make them good for people with allergies.

This type of vacuum has trouble dealing with high-pile carpets or anything shaggy. It can also get hung up on cords and cables that may be strewn about the floor. It isn't able to handle tough cleaning tasks and it doesn't do steps.

When to use a stick vacuum

This unique vacuum looks similar to a Swiffer. It is not very powerful, but it is convenient. A stick vacuum is best for lighter-duty tasks in hard-to-reach areas, but also may work well in a smaller room with a low pile carpet or bare floor. It’s lightweight and nimble, allowing you to more easily navigate a cluttered space. Plus, it can be used on stairs and drapery.

The main drawback of using a stick vacuum is raw power. This type of vacuum isn’t always effective on high-pile carpets and it can't handle heavy dirt. It’s also not the best option for people looking to get rid of allergens.

When to use a handheld vacuum

A handheld vacuum is a lightweight portable device that should be kept in an easily accessible location because it’s best for small spills. This type of vacuum excels at getting into tight spaces and diving between cushions. It’s best for vehicles, fabric, bare floors, and low-pile carpeted areas where there is only superficial dirt.

A handheld vacuum isn't a heavy-duty cleaning tool. It isn’t ideal for cleaning ground in dirt or larger areas. It is also not the best option for removing and containing small particles such as allergens.

When to use a cordless vacuum

While cordless is as much of a feature as it is a type, we wanted to point out the strengths and weaknesses of using a battery-powered vacuum. Obviously, a cordless vacuum is the most versatile type because you can take it anywhere, even camping. Typically, a corded vacuum has more suction power, so a cordless vacuum is best for lighter duty cleaning needs such as low-pile carpet, bare floors, fabric, and upholstery.

While there may be some higher-end exceptions, in general, a cordless vacuum is not designed to handle tough cleaning jobs. Additionally, battery life necessitates shorter cleaning sessions.

When to use a canister vacuum

Canister vacuums combine power and versatility. They work well in a smaller room, on a short stairway, or on upholstered surfaces. A canister vacuum is an excellent tool for reaching beneath tables and giving the curtains a quick clean (provided you have a brush attachment). It can handle carpets, fabrics, and bare floors.

Because it can get frustrating dragging the canister behind you, this type of vacuum isn’t always the best option for larger spaces. Also, while it is great for shorter flights of stairs, it isn’t safe to carry this heavy object in your hand if you have to climb to reach those highest steps.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.