The best vacuum cleaner of 2020

Vacuuming probably isn't on your favorite activities list, but the right vacuum cleaner can make the chore easier.

Powerful suction, maneuverability, and versatility are essential vacuum features. The most effective machine for your cleaning tasks also includes extra tools with technology to tackle potential challenges, such as suctioning away pet hairs or cleaning stairs.

If you're looking for information on the best vacuums of 2020, we have you covered. In addition to two of our original favorites that continue to impress us, we found a well-made budget pick for your consideration.

Best vacuum cleaners of 2020

1. Dyson Ball Multi-Floor 2 Upright Vacuum

The Dyson earns praise for the amazing suction power it delivers -- the main reason it's still on our short list.

2. Bissell CleanView Bagless Upright Vacuum

The CleanView has been on our list for years, and we still think it's an outstanding value. It has an excellent filtration system that makes it great for allergy sufferers.

3. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

A newcomer to our list, this vacuum comes with all the power you'd expect from a Shark but at a wallet-friendly price.

You can find even more details about each model at the end of the following article.

What you need to know before buying a vacuum cleaner

There are several key factors to consider before you choose a vacuum. At the top of that list is suction power. Without it, dirt, pet hair, and debris are likely to be left behind during your vacuuming sessions. While pricier models often have proprietary technology that boosts suction, many high-quality budget vacuums offer decent suction, too.

Keep in mind that upright vacs typically offer the best suction power, which is why they're popular options. Stick, canister, and handheld models are also available but are more suited to light or occasional cleanup tasks or smaller homes. These alternative designs are typically lighter in weight than upright vacs, although there are many modern upright models that are reasonably lightweight and easy to maneuver. Some even have removable or "lift-away" main units that add to an upright vacuum's maneuverability.

Many modern vacs have built-in filters which optimize their cleaning abilities by capturing allergens from the air. They're removable for cleaning or replacing as needed.

When shopping for a vacuum, you have the option to choose between bagged or bagless models. The obvious advantage of a vacuum that catches debris in a dirt canister as opposed to a disposable bag is that there's nothing to replace -- simply empty the canister when it's full.

Don't forget on-board tools: top vacuums include attachments for reaching tight spaces, overhead areas, and more. Some vacs designed for pet owners also have special tools made especially for removing pet hair.

Everyone needs a vacuum, and fortunately they're available in a wide price range to suit just about any budget. Options are available from around $50 on the low end all the way to $500 and a bit more for powerful, high-end models.

FAQ

Q. What is the role of a filter in a vacuum cleaner?

A. Think of a vacuum's filter as an extra component in keeping your environment clean. It traps dust, debris, and other small particles as the vacuum sucks in and expels air as it cleans.

Q. What happens if my vacuum's brush roll gets clogged? How do I clean it?

A. Because a brush roll works to release dirt from carpet as you vacuum, the machine's effectiveness can be compromised if dirt and hair clog it and prevent it from rotating. To keep it running smoothly, check it frequently. When necessary, turn your vacuum upside down on a protective cover and remove built-up debris so it works properly.

In-depth recommendations for best vacuum cleaners

Best of the best: Dyson Ball Multi-Floor 2 Upright Vacuum

What we like: Powerful suction. Patented radial root cyclone technology does a good job removing dirt and pet hair. Top brand.

What we dislike: Takes a while to get used to the ball rotation if you've never used a vacuum with this feature. Pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Bissell CleanView Bagless Upright Vacuum

What we like: Affordable. Large, easy-to-view dirt canister. Reliable filter traps most allergens.

What we dislike: Average suction doesn't remove all pet hair.

Choice 3: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

What we like: A good price for a quality vacuum from this reputable brand. HEPA filter collects dust and allergens. Features swivel steering for easy maneuvering and a large dust cup.

What we dislike: If you have pets, you may find yourself needing to frequently clean the roller brush to get the best performance.

