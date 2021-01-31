The best USB headset

While many of us may prefer to enjoy immersive sound from speakers, those around may not be so inclined. When audio needs to be localized or private, a quality headset is required.

USB headsets offer convenient communication, particularly for gamers who play online and converse with others remotely. USB headsets also offer efficiency and discretion for professionals, too. Most models include adjustable features to allow the user to customize the experience, including our top pick, the USB Pro Gaming Headset by Jeecoo. There are plenty others though from which to choose, and our guide is here to help.

Considerations when choosing USB headsets

Uses

As stated, USB headsets are more frequently used by gamers, where regular communication with fellow players may be necessary. USB headsets may serve others well too, however, especially when one’s computer doesn’t have the best sound quality or clarity. As such, they are useful in call centers and virtual business meetings, where others may be working around you but don’t want or need to be a part of your conversation. Similarly, youngsters or students who share a room with someone else may want to opt for a USB headset to consume content and listen to media in isolation as well.

How they work

USB headsets connect to computers or consoles via the USB port. They may be wired or wireless. While wired connections draw power from the device, forgoing the need for an AC adapter, wireless USB headsets use a USB receiver to connect and require a docking or cradle system to recharge.

Compatibility

Not all USB headsets are compatible with all devices, so it’s important to check what you own against the potential purchase. Some USB headsets may not be compatible with older computers. In some cases, drivers may need to be installed. You may need a 3.5-millimeter jack for audio connections on some devices, like a smartphone or tablet.

Features

Ear cups

The fit and design of ear cups will vary by model. Cups should be comfortable and secure. Most are slightly oversized and may feature foam or gel cushioning to fit closely to your ears. Oversized cups are better at blocking out ambient noise.

Sound quality

While some high-end speakers feature immersive, 7.1-channel surround sound, in lower-quality options audio may come across as one-dimensional and muted. Gamers in particular desire better sound quality, especially when navigating a vast world where you need to hear everything around you. Still, those using the headset for business will want crisp, clean audio. As quality rises, so does price.

Microphone

The sound quality and design of the microphone are also worth inspecting. Most models feature a flexible microphone arm that can be moved as needed; some options may allow you to position the microphone behind your head to keep it out of the way entirely. You may also want to look for microphones that cancel out noise or filter sound so that it only picks up your voice and nothing in your background.

Price

Most quality USB headsets cost between $30 and $70, with a variety of gaming and business-oriented options available. Higher-end options with immersive audio, though, may run over $100.

FAQ

Q. How do I adjust settings on my USB headset?

A. In most cases, you can adjust the settings right on the headset or with an attached control dongle. Higher-end options may include software that allows you to better customize the headphones on your computer.

Q. What accessories do I need with my USB headset?

A. Some options come with a 3.5-millimeter jack, which is essential for connection to a variety of smartphones, tablets, and certain gaming systems. You may also want to invest in a rack or stand as a means for safe storage. If you travel frequently, protective cases are a worthy accessory as well.

USB headsets we recommend

Best of the best: Jeecoo USB Pro Gaming Headset

Our take: Comfortable, stylish headphones that provide surround sound for an immersive gaming experience.

What we like: Features 7.1-channel audio for detailed gaming. Ear cups are made of supportive foam that resists compression or degrading. Retractable noise-cancelling microphone.

What we dislike: No 3.5mm jack. Requires software download.

Best bang for your buck: Sades USB Gaming Headset

Our take: Impressive headset providing clear and crisp audio at a low price for a variety of consoles and devices.

What we like: Noise-cancelling headphones that are easy to install and use. Microphone is retractable. Sturdy and durable. Compatible with PS4, Xbox, and Switch.

What we dislike: Larger and heavier than most options.

Choice 3: Logitech USB Headset

Our take: Light and convenient headset ideal for business or home-office use.

What we like: Trusted name in computer accessories offers quality audio. Compatible with most devices. Clear audio. Comfortable. Good value.

What we dislike: Some background noise may creep in.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

