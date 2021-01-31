The best USB fan

A cool, refreshing breeze, however mild and brief, can provide a necessary respite from the heat anytime of the day or night. When you need convenient and focused relief, a USB fan may offer welcome relaxation.

These relatively small fans designed to cool one or two people run off a USB charge, with most offering battery power as well. Our top pick, the EasyAcc USB Desk Fan, is one of the most powerful and versatile available, though there are models to suit all needs and desires. Our guide has all you need to know about these compact cooling solutions.

Considerations when choosing USB fans

Quality

USB fans triumph convenience over quality as most are made of plastic. While a select few may feature metal blades for more power, they are intended to be lightweight, portable, and small.

Size

USB fans are designed to be relatively close to the user, sitting on a desk, bedside table, or positioned strategically in a small room. Some may clip onto the corner of a computer monitor or wall fixture. Most range between four and nine inches. As such, they are ideal for a single person or perhaps a couple to be granted some relief, but don’t expect it to cool a larger room or battle against exceptionally hot and humid air.

Power

USB fans connect via a USB cord to a port on a computer or similar electronic, deriving power from that connected device. These may be convenient but can limit portability. That’s why battery-powered USB fans are common, allowing users the option to disconnect and use the fan without a cable. The USB connection will charge the batteries; this charge time, though, can vary greatly, with some lasting a few hours and others up to two days.

Airflow

Airflow is influenced by size and speed of the fan. A larger fan has the ability to push out more air than a smaller one. While that can’t be changed, some USB fans have variable speeds that can be toggled, with the option of increasing or decreasing the RPM (revolutions per minute). Note that faster speeds will deplete the charge more quickly.

Noise

You can expect at least a bit of noise coming from your USB fan, though how much can be tolerated may come down to the individual. In some cases, it may come across as simple white noise. Still, it can disrupt others working or disturb attempts at sleeping if it’s too loud. Test the fan beforehand if possible or look for user reviews to investigate its noisiness.

Features

Position

A USB fan may either feature a stand or a clamp or clip. A stand allows simple usage on a flat surface, while a clamp or clip allows the fan to be affixed and save space.

Rotation

Most USB fans allow the user to manually change the direction of the airflow; some may even offer a complete 360 degrees of coverage for the utmost convenience. A popular though pricey feature is oscillation. Since most USB fans are relatively small and designed for focused spaces, this isn’t a common addition, though some may offer up to 90 degrees of coverage.

Price

USB fans are relatively cheap, with most costing between $10 and $20. These will be made in various sizes and offer variable speeds

FAQ

Q. Where can I draw power from for a USB fan?

A. Any USB connection will provide power, whether it’s hooked up to a computer, tablet, or even a gaming console. If you have a USB wall adapter, that charge will suffice, too. A portable USB charger will also offer power if you need some juice while on the move.

Q. How safe are USB fans?

A. USB fans are relatively safe and harmless, particularly those with plastic components. They run on low voltage and likely won’t reach speeds that could cause serious damage. Still, it’s best to keep it out of the way of littles ones or curious pets.

USB fans we recommend

Best of the best: EasyAcc USB Desk Fan

Our take: A powerful USB fan that offers comfort and convenience — but at a price.

What we like: Boasts oscillating fan with three speeds covering a 60-degree angle. Lightweight and quiet. Battery holds charge for up to 16 hours.

What we dislike: Expensive investment.

Best bang for your buck: Helect USB Personal Fan

Our take: Affordable fan that’s quiet, durable, and effective although a bit cumbersome.

What we like: Sturdy and powerful yet lightweight and quiet. Rotates 360 degrees. Powered by USB cable or AC connection. Good value.

What we dislike: Only one speed. Bulkier design.

Choice 3: SkyGenius Mini Desk Fan

Our take: This durable and compact fan offers convenience and versatility for anywhere at home, the office, or outdoors.

What we like: USB and battery-powered. Adjustable speed and full rotation. Wide clip connects easily to most edges and fixtures; sturdy and well-constructed.

What we dislike: Lacks power; charge doesn’t last long.

