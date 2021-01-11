The best USB-C power bank

People depend on their devices, and that means they’re always on and they need power. This is where a USB-C power bank comes in. These portable chargers have enough power to keep your mobile devices fully charged all day long, even when there are no outlets around.

The right USB-C power bank must be compatible with your device for it to work. We like the versatility of the RAVPower USB-C Power Bank. If you'd like to learn more about these compact power sources, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing USB-C power banks

Battery capacity

As the battery capacity of a power bank increases, so does the price. In general, the larger the capacity, the more you can charge. For example, a typical phone may need 2,000 to 3,000 milliamp-hours (mAh) for a single charge, while certain MacBook Pro models might be as much as 8,000 mAh. If you get a 10,000 mAh power bank, you could charge a phone three or four times, but you could only charge a MacBook Pro once.

Speed

Speed is the time it takes to charge a device. You can purchase power banks with higher charging speeds, but each device also has a maximum charging rate. If you're spending money on a high-speed charger for a device that can't charge at high speeds, you might not get the results you’re expecting. Also, while high-speed charging might be the best option for your time constraints, it has a tendency to reduce the battery life of your device.

Compatibility

If your power bank isn’t compatible with your device, it doesn't matter how much power your power bank has or how fast it can charge — it won't work. While many are designed to be versatile, check the fine print to be sure the model is suitable for your specific devices.

Features

Connections

The most versatile USB-C power banks feature a number of connection options. Besides the obvious USB-C port, you may also find a dedicated Lightning port, USB-A ports, and more. Another benefit to having multiple ports is it gives you the ability to charge more than one device at a time.

Protection

Higher-quality USB-C power banks have intelligent safety features that keep your device safe from overheating, overcharging, excessive current flow, and more.

Charge indicator

Charge indicator lights let you know roughly how much power is currently in your power bank. We like models that have at least four lights to let you know if your unit is at 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100%.

Size

The whole idea of a USB-C power bank is that it’s portable. If the unit you’re considering is too bulky to transport easily, you may grow weary of the inconvenience and start searching for a smaller model.

Price

For lighter-duty charging needs, you can find a USB-C power bank for $10 to $20. However, the real value kicks in at the $40 to $60 price range. If you want the highest-capacity battery with the fastest charging rates and the most protection, you could spend up to $200.

FAQ

Q. Do USB-C cables have an up and a down side?

A. No. USB-C cables work in any direction. All you have to do is line them up and fit them in.

Q. How long can a USB-C power bank hold a charge?

A. On average, USB-C power banks can hold a charge for three to six months. After a few years of usage, this time may drop considerably and your power bank may only hold a charge for a few weeks.

USB-C power banks we recommend

Best of the best: RAVPower USB-C Power Bank

Our take: A large-capacity, multi-port power bank that can provide several full phone charges.

What we like: This smart charger can identify and match the current needs of other devices automatically. It also features three outputs so it can charge multiple devices at once, if needed.

What we dislike: This power bank is designed to work with most (but not all) phones. Check for compatibility before purchasing.

Best bang for your buck: Charmast Quick-Charge 3.0 PD Power Bank

Our take: An impressive and affordable power bank with quick-charge capabilities able to charge up to four devices at once.

What we like: Sleek design gives this unit a modern look while allowing it to be easily transported. It features four charge display lights so you know how much power the device has at all times.

What we dislike: Rarely, a faulty unit slips through quality control, but customer service is exceptional at solving problems.

Choice 3: Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD Power Bank

Our take: A reasonably priced, high-capacity USB-C power bank compatible with a wide range of devices.

What we like: This power bank can deliver an 18-watt high-speed charge. It offers universal compatibility, has two outlets, and it features a textured surface for confident gripping.

What we dislike: Without also purchasing the Anker Power Delivery wall charger, charging time for the unit is approximately 20 hours.

