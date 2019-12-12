The best USB 3.0 extension cable

USB cables have become such an important part of our technological lives that it's hard to imagine our lives without a need for them. What's frustrating, though, is that they never seem to be long enough for what you need. Rather than straining your USB cable, you should invest in a USB 3.0 extension cable.

The length, connectors, and other features of USB 3.0 extension cables will vary, so choosing a model that is compatible with your devices and meets your needs is important.

If you're ready to invest in a good USB 3.0 extension cable, then keep reading. We've compiled the following helpful buying guide, and we included reviews of some of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Monoprice Select Series USB 3.0 Extension Cable, has a sturdy build that will likely last for years.

Considerations when choosing USB 3.0 extension cables

Length

The length of your USB 3.0 extension cable is one of the most important factors. If it's too short, you won't be able to reach your components without stretching the cable. If it's too long, you may end up with a lot of extra cord tangled and bunched up between your devices. Furthermore, cables longer than the recommended 10 feet often suffer from a diminished or dropping signal.

Connectors

Because a USB 3.0 extension cable is intended to connect to an existing cable, it always has a male connector and a female connector on opposite ends of the cord. There are a few different styles of extension cables that vary in their connector types.

Type A is the most common type of USB 3.0 extension cable. It's also the largest type of connector and is rectangular in shape. Some of the other types are Micro-A, Micro-B, Mini-A, Mini-B, Type B, and Type C, though these are far less common than type A.

Female connector size

Some female connectors on USB 3.0 extension cables are too large for a tight space. While some female connectors are no larger than their male connectors, some are boxy and bulkier in design. Make sure the female connector on your extension cable will fit into the space where you plan to use it.

Features

Signal extension

As mentioned above, if you need a USB 3.0 extension cable of longer than 10 feet, make sure it has at least one of the following features to enhance its performance.

Combined with ethernet: If you get a cable that carries its signal via ethernet, then it will be less likely to degrade due to length.

Gold plating: A gold-plated male connector is more durable and improves signal strength over a larger distance.

Power: Some USB 3.0 extension cables store and supply extra power within. This is another way to improve signal strength over a distance.

Repeater: Repeaters boost signal strength as it moves through the cable.

Back voltage protection

Back voltage protection safeguards your devices from power surges by limiting how much power can pull from the device supplying the power.

Angled connectors

Some USB 3.0 extension cables include angled connectors. This makes it easier to fit the connectors into small areas.

Price

Most USB 3.0 extension cables cost between $8 and $15, while premium or extra-large cables can cost as much as $100. An $8 USB 3.0 extension cable is generally 6 feet long or shorter with a non-braided cable. For $10, you can get either a set of shorter cables or a single cable of up to 15 feet in length. If you splurge for a premium cable, you may be able to get a braided cord of up to 50 feet long.

FAQ

Q. Does every laptop include USB 3.0 ports?

A. Although most newer laptops do have USB 3.0 ports, this is not necessarily true for all of them. USB 3.0 ports usually have a blue-colored edge inside to differentiate them from a USB 2.0 port on the same computer.

Q. Does USB 3.0 yield faster data transfer speeds for uploads or downloads?

A. Because USB 3.0 uses a different technology than an internet connection, it sends and receives all information at the exact same speed in both directions.

USB 3.0 extension cables we recommend

Best of the best: Monoprice's Select Series USB 3.0 Extension Cable

Our take: Six feet of durable and capable USB 3.0 cable.

What we like: High-speed transfers. Easy to use, and rugged construction means the cable should last for a long time.

What we dislike: Too stiff to bend if needed.

Best bang for your buck: AmazonBasics' USB 3.0 Extension Cable (Two-Pack)

Our take: On the shorter end, but also gives you two cables at a good price.

What we like: Easy installation. Two cables for the price of one. Extremely fast data transfer speeds.

What we dislike: Shorter length may be limiting.

Choice 3: UGREEN's USB 3.0 Extension Cable

Our take: A dependable and inexpensive option for those who need a basic extension cable.

What we like: Cable bends easily. Durable and easy to set up. Protective casings around connectors.

What we dislike: Protective casings may make it difficult to fit connectors into small spaces.

