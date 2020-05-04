The best urn

Losing a loved one is difficult enough -- the last thing you need is to have financial worries, too. The urns offered at funeral parlors are often of a high price and their selection may not be to your taste, which is why it's a good idea to consider looking online first.

Whether you're contemplating a decorative metal urn or a biodegradable one, this guide contains all the basics you need to know, with the aim of making this difficult time just a little bit simpler. We've also included a few recommendations at the end, such as our top pick, the Trupoint Memorials Everlasting Love Cremation Urn, which features a beautiful white pearlescent finish.

Considerations when choosing urns

Material

Metal urns are durable and look good yet are relatively affordable. They're often coated with a ceramic finish, though you can find some bare metal urns with etched or engraved decoration.

Wooden urns tend to be inexpensive and are ideal if you want a casual-looking urn or if you intend to bury the urn, since wood is biodegradable (though it will take many years to fully decompose).

Stone urns are often made from granite or marble and are traditional in appearance. These are high-end urns that tend to be expensive but will look extremely stylish wherever they're located.

Biodegradable urns are made from specially designed cardboard or similar materials made from other plant fibers, such as bamboo or sugar cane. These are meant as eco-friendly burial urns (for earth or water burials) or as temporary urns before scattering ashes.

Size and capacity

It's difficult to think about when you're grieving, but it's important to choose an urn with a large enough capacity to fit all of your loved one's ashes. As a rule, you'll need at least one cubic inch of capacity per pound of bodyweight, but it's good to have a buffer of 5 to 10 cubic inches. Also consider the external dimensions, particularly if you will be interring the urn in a niche of a cemetery columbarium.

Features

Screw lid

A secure screw lid will help keep the ashes safely inside, even if the urn gets knocked over.

Felt bottom

A felt bottom prevents the urn from scratching any wooden furniture you might place it on.

Storage bag

Many urns come with an attractive velvet or satin storage bag to keep the urn in on the journey home or if you decide not to display it.

Price

You can find some inexpensive biodegradable urns starting at between $30 and $50, but most full-size metal and ceramic urns cost from $50 to $150. High-end options can cost $500 or more.

FAQ

Q. What's a keepsake urn?

A. A keepsake urn is a small urn that's generally somewhere between three and six inches tall that can be used to keep a small amount of ashes. These are generally used by people who want to keep a portion of their loved one's ashes after they scatter the rest, or so that all close family members can keep some of the departed's ashes, while the rest are kept in a main urn.

Q. What kinds of finishes and designs are available?

A. You can find urns in a huge number of finishes and designs, from solid colors to ornately engraved designs to more eye-catching designs, such as oceanscapes or the American flag. All these choices can be overwhelming, so it might help you to think about what the dear departed would have liked.

Urns we recommend

Best of the best: Trupoint Memorials' Everlasting Love Cremation Urn

Our take: This sturdy metal urn with its white pearlescent finish makes a beautiful resting place.

What we like: The etched detailing is an attractive addition. Large 200-cubic-inch capacity. Secure screw lid. Matching keepsake urns also available.

What we dislike: A few buyers report receiving scuffed urns (but this doesn't seem to be a common occurrence).

Best bang for your buck: SmartChoice's Cremation Urn

Our take: It might not be as decorative as more expensive choices, but this is a simple, well-made urn at a low price.

What we like: Made from metal with a durable finish that comes in a choice of several colors. Capacity of 200 cubic inches. Velvet bag included.

What we dislike: Though threaded, the lid could tighten more securely.

Choice 3: Memorials 4U's Forest Blue Cremation Urn

Our take: With its gorgeous iridescent blue finish and classic curved shape, this is a modern update on a traditional urn.

What we like: Surprisingly affordable considering its lovely appearance. Screw top and felt bottom. Sturdy with a high-quality finish.

What we dislike: Color slightly different from how it appears in the photos.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

