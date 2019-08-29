The best upright freezer

Whether your freezer is home to several months' worth of food or simply the odd tub of ice cream and a bag of French fries, you can find an upright freezer to meet your requirements. Big and small, basic and high-tech -- there are all kinds of options out there.

The following guide contains all the information you need about upright freezers. The Frigidaire Gallery 18.6-Cubic-Foot Upright Freezer is our top choice. This extra-large model is a batch-cooker's dream. With loads of space, convenient storage areas, and high-end features, it can't be beaten.

Considerations when choosing upright freezers

Size

You can find upright freezers in an extensive range of sizes, from compact one-cubic-foot models for countertop use in small spaces, such as dorm rooms, to gigantic 20-cubic-foot options that will feed a family for a couple of months. Choose a freezer according to the size of your household and how much frozen food you tend to store. A one- or two-person household that doesn't tend to store a huge amount of frozen food can manage with a three- to four-cubic-foot option, whereas a large family headed by people who like to batch food and freeze leftovers might want a freezer of 15 cubic feet or more.

Storage

Check the storage arrangement inside any upright freezer you're considering. At the very least, there should be some simple shelves to store your food on. Many models will have some drawers and baskets as well. These are great for small or irregular items that won't fit neatly on shelves. They can also help contain the odd peas and fries that always seem to become loose from their packages, making cleaning out your freezer easier.

Features

Soft freeze

Some upright freezers have a soft-freeze drawer or compartment with a slightly warmer temperature than the rest of the freezer, which is ideal for keeping ice cream soft or storing other items that freeze better at warmer temperatures.

Defrosting

Frost-free or self-defrosting freezers don't require any manual defrosting, taking one unpleasant chore off your to-do list.

Temperature alarm

This goes off when the door has been left open or the temperature inside starts to increase for any other reason. That way you can address the issue before your food defrosts.

Ice dispenser

You can find upright freezers with their own ice dispensers built-in, but freezers must be connected to a water line to use them.

Price

You can pay anywhere between $300 and $2,500 for a home upright freezer, with commercial units costing even more. Mid-size mid-range freezers cost between $600 and $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Should I choose a freezer with a reversible door?

A. Depending on where you plan to position your freezer, you may find that it's only possible to open the door in one direction because of a wall or cabinet. In these cases, you either need to choose a freezer with a door that opens on the correct side to meet your needs or one with a reversible door. Although it isn't a must-have for most buyers, you never know where you might need to move your freezer in the future, so it's a nice feature to have.

Q. Why should I choose an upright freezer instead of a chest freezer?

A. Unlike chest freezers, upright freezers have a range of shelves, drawers, and/or baskets to organize your food, making it much easier to find what you need without digging around. They have significantly smaller footprints compared to chest freezers because they spread upward rather than outward.

Upright freezers we recommend

Best of the best: Frigidaire Gallery 18.6-Cubic-Foot Upright Freezer

Our take: A large model with conveniently laid out baskets, drawers, and shelves to make the most of the space inside.

What we like: Easy to use "Express-Select" controls. Soft-freeze zone for ice cream. Frost-free operation. Smudge-proof stainless steel finish. Adjustable temperature.

What we dislike: Too pricey for some budgets.

Best bang for your buck: Magic Chef 3-Cubic-Foot Upright Freezer

Our take: A compact and highly affordable upright freezer ideal for under-the-counter use or stacking with a small fridge.

What we like: The flat back sits flush to the wall to save space. Reversible door makes positioning easier. Simple temperature controls. Wire storage shelves.

What we dislike: Small capacity.

Choice 3: Whynter 2.1-Cubic-Foot Energy Star Upright Freezer

Our take: Yes, it's small, but it's also energy-efficient and reliable -- a fine choice for small living spaces or people who don't use much frozen food.

What we like: Features two internal shelves, though one or both can be removed if desired. Energy Star rated. Built-in lock to keep food safe in shared spaces.

What we dislike: Pricey for the compact size.

