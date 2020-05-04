Your toolbox is probably loaded to the brim with a variety of tools, so you can be sure you have the right option for any project you might undertake. In some cases, it's a matter of having the right size tool for the job. That's especially true when you're loosening nuts and bolts -- you need to have the right size wrench or else you can damage the nut or bolt without ever removing it. However, if you have a universal socket wrench, you can remove any nut or bolt because the tool can adjust based on the size of the items you're removing. That can save you time and money when you're working on a project -- and keep your frustration to a minimum.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the facts you need to find the best universal socket wrench for your toolbox. We've even included some specific wrench suggestions like our top choice from the Endeavor Tool Company, which is self-adjusting and offers a torque value of more than 100 pounds.

Considerations when choosing universal socket wrenches

Type

Universal socket wrenches are available in two types: those with self-adjusting pins and those with a rotating head.

Self-adjusting universal socket wrenches feature a series of durable metal pins, which are typically made of steel. When you place the wrench over a nut or bolt, the pins adjust to conform to its shape and size to allow you to remove it. Because it's self-adjusting, you'll save time when removing nuts and bolts -- however, a self-adjusting socket wrench is more likely to slip off some nuts and bolts. It's also not useful for nuts and bolts that are too shallow or too deep.

Rotating head universal socket wrenches feature a head that has four different sockets on each end of the wrench. The different sockets can fit a wide range of shapes and sizes, with most wrenches accommodating up to 48 different nuts and bolts. Rotating head socket wrenches typically allow you to adjust the angle that you use them at, but their bulky heads can make it challenging to maneuver in some situations. They usually don't have a ratcheting mechanism either.

Handle and adapter

You can use a self-adjusting universal socket wrench manually with a handle or attach it to an electric drill. If you don't already have a socket set, you'll want to look for a universal option that includes a handle. For use with an electric drill, you'll also need to purchase an adapter if you don't have one. Most self-adjusting universal socket wrenches don't include one.

Drive size

The part of the handle or adapter that a socket wrench attaches to is known as the drive. Drives come in different sizes, so if you plan to use your new universal socket wrench with a handle or adapter you already have, check that the sizes match. The most common drive sizes are 1/4 inch, 3/8 inch, and 1/2 inch.

Ratcheting mechanism

With a universal socket wrench that has a ratcheting mechanism, you're able to tighten and loosen nuts and bolts without having to lift the tool from the hardware. Self-adjusting socket wrenches all have a ratcheting mechanism, but those with a rotating head usually don't have this feature.

Features

Handle design

For manual use, you'll want a universal socket wrench that comes with an ergonomically designed handle. Some have a silicone grip that's cushioned for comfort and prevents the tool from slipping in your hand.

Number of pins

A self-adjusting universal socket wrench usually has approximately 54 pins. Models with a higher number of pins are generally the most adjustable, but they don't offer as much strength when you're tightening or loosening a nut or bolt. You can find some self-adjusting socket wrenches that have fewer thick pins to give you more torque.

Range

The majority of universal socket wrenches can fit nuts and bolts that measure 1/4 to 3/4 inch (7 to 19 millimeters) in size. If you have projects that use nuts and bolts in other sizes, make sure that any wrench you consider can accommodate them.

Angle

Self-adjusting universal socket wrenches can usually work at a 90-degree angle with a manual handle but can be used straight when connected to an electric drill. If you anticipate needing to use the tool at other angles, you'll need to buy an adapter. You can also opt for a universal socket wrench with a rotating head, which you can use at different angles without an adapter.

Depth

Self-adjusting universal socket wrenches with taller sockets allow the pins inside to retract more deeply. The majority of self-adjusting models only retract a half inch or less. Wrenches with a rotating head usually feature a pass-through socket, so you're able to fit the wrench over longer bolts.

Price

You can expect to spend anywhere from $12 to $30 for a universal socket wrench. Those that are $15 and under usually include just a socket, though you can find some that include a drill adapter or a handle. For $15 to $20, you can find sets that contain two sockets and two adapters, as well as universal socket wrenches with a handle. For $20 or more, you'll typically find larger sockets.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of a universal socket wrench?

A. Convenience is the main reason that most people want a universal socket wrench. You don't have to keep grabbing new tools when you're removing nuts and bolts in different sizes. It's also easier if you're taking your tools on the go because you won't need to pack multiple wrenches.

Q. What maintenance does a universal socket wrench require?

A. You want to keep your wrench clean, especially if you choose a self-adjusting model. The springs in the pins can get stuck if they get greasy and dirty.

Universal socket wrenches we recommend

Best of the best: Endeavor Tool Company's Universal Socket Wrench

Our take: An excellent universal socket wrench that can work for both professional and home use.

What we like: Self adjusts to fit nuts and bolts in all sizes and shapes. Unique pin design provides a tight grip. Allows for more than 100 pounds of torque. Can even work with rusted or damaged hardware.

What we dislike: Some pins can get stuck during use. May require some strength to grip a nut or bolt.

Best bang for your buck: DIA-GRIP's Universal Socket Wrench

Our take: User-friendly universal socket wrench that's durable enough to last for years.

What we like: Excellent for both indoor and outdoor use, including car and motorcycle repairs. Made of chrome steel for added durability. Features 54 steel pins for greater adjustability.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to use in tight spaces. Isn't as comfortable to hold as other options.

Choice 3: Moongo Tool's Universal Socket Wrench

Our take: A stylish, functional universal socket wrench that can fit nearly any nut or bolt.

What we like: Compatible with 1/4-inch and 3/4-inch nuts and bolts. Made of durable steel. Can be attached to a drill with an adapter. Comes in multiple colors.

What we dislike: Head is relatively shallow.

