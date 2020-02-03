Best unique Valentine's Day gifts

Valentine's Day is around the corner, so you're probably wondering what to buy your significant other. If you've exhausted your options for overplayed chocolates, flowers, and diamonds, it's time to try something unique and fresh that will demonstrate your thoughtfulness and consideration.

While it's easy to pick up something generic in a store, choosing a one-of-a-kind gift is far more sentimental.

Just like your love, these antiques, collectibles, and memorabilia will withstand the test of time.

Surprise your loved one with a distinctive gift this Valentine's Day. We've curated this collection of our favorite finds from Live Auctioneers just in time.

Diamonds done differently

Rolex Oysterquartz Watch with Rubies and Diamonds

There's no better time to pick up a statement timepiece like a Rolex, especially one featuring one-carat's worth of rubies and diamonds. This Swiss-made watch features a stainless steel band and silver case. While its colors are quite fitting for Valentine's Day, the recipient will love showing it off as often as possible.

14k Gold Diamond Earrings

Even if your partner has a diamond earring collection, she won't have anything like this five-strand pair. Embellished with marquise-cut diamonds, these earrings add serious sparkle to any style. They're a unique pair with a contemporary design and a slight retro edge, perfect for a vintage lover or anyone who appreciates fun diamond jewelry.

Swarovski Crystal Chandelier

This shiny crystal splendor will capture and reflect light just as much as diamonds do. This regency-influenced chandelier adds a royal touch to any dining room or entryway. Dripping in elegant and eye-catching Swarovski prisms, it's an exquisite lighting fixture.

Beyond a bouquet

Mei Lanfang Flower and Vase Painting

Living flowers require maintenance, and a bouquet only lasts so long. But this floral-inspired painting lasts forever. Your significant other will marvel at the lovely painting by Mei Lanfang, a notable Peking opera artist. This simple yet elegant piece is the perfect way to begin a personal art collection or a noteworthy addition to an already existing home gallery.

18k White Gold 3.5tcw Diamond & Sapphire Flower Pin

Looking for an ornate pin to accompany the evening gown or jacket you've already gifted to your partner? Inspired by the iconic Van Cleef and Arpels design, this blossoming brooch is nothing short of magnificent. It features 100 diamonds and 350 sapphires in an intricate geometric design.

German Porcelain Cruets and Canisters

This rose-themed canister and accessory collection is ideal for someone considering a kitchen makeover. They'll appreciate the fine detail of gold lettering and floral accents. A whimsical choice in a subtle pink, they're durable enough for everyday use or can simply serve as decorative pieces.

Mementos for memorabilia

Star Wars Marvel Comics Collection

If the Force is strong with your loved one, they'll be elated to receive this 34-piece collection of Star Wars comics. They'll be able to relive their favorite Star Wars storylines through vintage comics issues between 1977 and 1989. It's a fun gift for fans of the original franchise, the newer films, or anyone enjoying The Mandalorian series.

17th Century Japanese Wakizashi Samurai Sword

If you know a history buff with wall space or mantle that needs decoration, take a look at this 17th-century samurai sword. It comes with photographs of its tang accompanied by translation documentation. Your partner will love pouring over its fine details and appreciating its artistry.

Mills Black Beauty 5C Slot Machine

If you know someone who loves casino memorabilia, then this 1948 slot machine takes the cake when it comes to collectibles. In fact, this machine is well-maintained and is even in working order, with plenty more play left in it.

Gifts for him

Three Sailboat Tumblers owned by Franklin Delano Roosevelt

What better way to define your strength as a couple than with these blue glass tumblers once owned by Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt? This trio of sailboat tumblers is ideal for the person who loves 20th-century American history. The glasses even come with a photograph of their original catalog listing.

Tiffany & Co. 18K Yellow Gold Cufflinks Set

Since he cleans up to be a sharp-dressed man, we recommend this dashing cufflinks and shirt set from Tiffany & Co. The 18K yellow gold encasement holds a black and white stripe design, lauded as the ultimate complement to French cuffs.

French Automation Copper Locomotive Clock

If your guy loves timepieces, he'll be floored with this locomotive clock. This handcrafted piece features a brass bezel and fittings, as well as fine copper detail. This little engine also includes a barometer on its steam tank and a thermometer on its smokestack, making it a fun and practical home accent.

Gifts for her

Dolce & Gabbana Blue Leather Heart Crystal Clutch Bag

Of course you made dinner reservations at her favorite restaurant for Feb. 14, so it's time to get dressed up. She'll fall in love with this Dolce & Gabbana clutch, featuring leather appliqué hearts on a seafoam green background. It's charming yet classy -- presumably much like the woman in your life.

Vintage Dior Acrylic Heart Cuff Bracelet

Few things are more fitting for a Valentine's Day gift than a Christian Dior cuff with red hearts. This acrylic bracelet looks great with sweaters, dresses, or as the sole accessory with jeans and a plain white tank. No matter how she wears it, she'll always be reminded of your thoughtful gifting.

Mother of Pearl & Diamond Pendant in Sterling Silver

Look no further for a new take on the traditional heart necklace, especially one that can be worn on a daily basis. This charming pendant even does double duty as a brooch if so desired. Its fine mother of pearl is adorned with two shooting stars, making it the perfect pick for the sweet superstar in your life.

The colors of love

Fancy 14kt Over Silver Ring with Diamonds

Every woman deserves one piece of statement jewelry, especially this teardrop ring in red and gold. It adorns the hand with a central cluster of diamonds surrounded by vermillion. The fine gold rope detail is easy to pair with other gold accessories or jewelry. Its irresistible splendor is sure to surprise your loved one and turn heads.

Vendo Coca-Cola Vending Machine

You get a little bit of everything in this well-rounded gift: Americana, nostalgia, 20th-century pop culture. The vending machine features the iconic beverage brand's classic artwork on three sides, as well as embossed red lettering at the top. It's a genuine conversation piece well-suited for a bar, man cave, or office space.

Sterling Silver 8mm Pearl & Garnet Stud Earrings

Pearl earrings are a classic go-to that match virtually every outfit. Give your partner this charming pair of genuine freshwater pearls featuring rhodolite garnet. Each trio of pearls are symmetrically clustered in a well-balanced design. The rosy garnets are the real jewel of the pair and are sure to make this gift a memorable one.

Bohemian Cranberry Red & Gilt Glass Tea Service or Six

Enjoy this cranberry and gold tea service set from the 1970s, which has every piece essential to the pageantry required of tea time, including a creamer, sugar bowl, and a gooseneck teapot. As a display piece, it adds stately elegance to a dining room, bar cart, or entertaining space.

