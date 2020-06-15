The best underwater light

When going diving, having a quality underwater light is vital. Without one, you have poor visibility, and in some cases might not be able to see at all. A reliable light can literally mean the difference between life and death, so it's not optional.

This buying guide provides the basics you need to know about underwater lights for diving. At the end, you'll find quick reviews of a few of our favorites, including our top choice, Light and Motion's SOLA Dive, a powerful option that works for depths up to 90 meters.

Considerations when choosing underwater lights

Beam

Ideally, you should choose an underwater light that features both a wide angle and a narrow beam. A wide beam is generally referred to as a floodlight or flood, and a narrow beam is referred to as a spotlight or spot.

Spotlights can illuminate the gloom in murky water better than floodlights, which helps your visibility in less-than-perfect conditions. Floodlights, on the other hand, are great in clear water, where they can light up a larger area so you can see more of your surroundings.

If your chosen underwater light doesn't offer both narrow and wide beams, you need to buy another light to give you the other option.

Lumens

Lumens are a measurement of brightness and can tell you how powerful a light is. Underwater lights can emit anywhere from 200 to 3,000-plus lumens. Unless you're diving in extremely poor conditions, a light with a maximum brightness of around 1,000 lumens should suffice for most amateur divers. Lights that offer low, medium, and high brightness modes are convenient since 1,000 lumens will be far too bright in many situations, providing you some dimmer options, too.

Features

Mount

Some underwater lights are designed to be mounted on cameras or come with armbands to wear them on your upper arm, allowing you hands-free use.

Grip

Any handheld underwater light should have a rubberized grip so it's less likely to slip out of your hand. You can also find some models with pistol grips, which you may find easier to hold.

Batteries

Most underwater lights on the market today have built-in rechargeable batteries, such as lithium-ion. This saves you from needing to replace the batteries in your light but means they have a limited battery life. The best lights can run for around 300 minutes on full power, but some have a battery life of 60 minutes or less.

Price

Underwater lights can cost anywhere from around $10 for basic underwater flashlights to over $300 for high-end models designed for professional divers or serious amateurs.

FAQ

Q. Does the depth I'm diving at affect the type of light I need?

A. Yes, the depth at which you're diving matters when choosing an underwater light for two reasons. First off, underwater lights are only rated for use up to a certain depth. If you go any deeper, the light may stop working completely. As such, using a light that's only rated for use up to 90 meters on a 100-meter dive is a recipe for disaster. You should also consider that the deeper you go, the fewer of the sun's rays reach your depth, and the darker it is -- for deeper dives, you need a brighter light.

Q. Do all underwater lights use LED bulbs?

A. In the past, underwater lights used either xenon or HID bulbs, but now almost all models use LED bulbs. The benefit of LED lights is that they're extremely energy-efficient, so batteries last longer with LED bulbs than with other types of bulbs. They also have a long lifespan and tend to be reliable, which is important when you're deep underwater.

Underwater lights we recommend

Best of the best: Light and Motion's SOLA Dive

Our take: This powerful light is excellent for serious divers and is suitable for depths up to 90 meters.

What we like: Offers 2 modes: floodlight and spotlight. Impressive 1,200 lumen floodlight and 500 lumen spotlight. Lasts 270 minutes on a full charge.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Suptig's Diving Light

Our take: An affordable LED light designed to pair with an action camera when filming or photographing your dive.

What we like: Can be illuminated constantly or set to flash mode. Handy power-saving feature. Suitable for dives up to 45 meters.

What we dislike: Maximum brightness of 300 lumens isn't enough for all conditions.

Choice 3: VOLADOR's Diving Flashlight

Our take: It might look basic, but this handheld underwater flashlight emits a brightness up to 1,000 lumens.

What we like: Works at depths of up to 150 meters. Reasonably priced. High, medium, low, and strobe settings. Wrist strap prevents you from losing it if you lose your grip.

What we dislike: Battery life of 60 to 90 minutes could be better.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.