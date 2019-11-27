The best under-sink water filter

If hard tap water makes it difficult to drink from your faucet, consider filtering it with an under-sink water filter. When you install an under-sink water filter, you can drink clean and tasty water right from the tap.

Under-sink water filters are as low maintenance as you can get when it comes to filtration. Once installed, there are months between filter changes. That means you can say goodbye to your pitcher filters and bottled water bills. It also means you can enjoy the healthy perks of filtered water, as there's a massive reduction in sediment, lead, rust, and other pollutants.

If you're looking to enjoy crystal-clear, fresh-tasting water, read our buying guide. Our top choice, Filtrete's Advanced Under-Sink Water Filtration System, boasts easy installation as well as a 99.3% lead reduction.

Considerations when choosing under-sink water filters

Under-sink water filter types

Particulate filters: Particulate filters remove sediment, sand, silt, rust, and other large particles. In multi-stage under-sink water filters, these are often the first ones filtered out.

Activated carbon filters: These filters excel in getting rid of mercury, lead, and chlorine. By removing these impurities, water tastes and smells better.

Oxidation reduction (redox) filtration: Redox filtration targets chlorine as well as heavy metals through an electrochemical reaction. In order for under-sink water filters to include redox, they must meet EPA and FDA standards.

Ion-exchange filtration: Ion-exchange filtration is best understood this way: out with the old, in the new. In this case, it's a matter of replacing undesirable ions, like calcium and magnesium, with sodium. These also reduce zinc and copper, which helps to remove a metallic taste in water.

Reverse osmosis (RO) filtration: Reverse osmosis is an extreme filtration system in which water is forced through a membrane. This results in the collection of any contaminants larger than water. Unfortunately, that means a single gallon of purified water is the result of three to five gallons of wasted water.

Ultraviolet (UV) filtration: These filters are effective at targeting some viruses and bacteria that travel in water, though it's not always clear which ones those are. It won't, however, remove larger particles or certain microorganisms.

Features

Filter life

When you're considering the overall investment of an under-sink water filter, think of the lifespan of its filters. Some last as little as three months, whereas others can last six to 12 months.

Size

Compact under-sink water filters generally fit most spaces, but large multi-stage filtration systems have difficulty in tight spaces. It's important to measure for clearance, as well as to determine how awkward it will be to maneuver around it for filter changes.

Dedicated faucet

Certain under-sink water filters only work with dedicated faucets. These require extra installation steps, though it's well worth the effort since experts agree that direct faucets deliver the cleanest water possible.

Water pressure

Busy people, beware: some under-sink water filters have low water pressure, which means it takes longer to fill a glass. On the other hand, it means the filtration stages are working and as far as many drinkers are concerned, good things are worth waiting for.

Warranty

Like any home appliance, compare manufacturer warranties between under-sink water filters. Generally speaking, the longer the warranty, the better the quality. Be sure to save all your paperwork and proof of purchase so you can take advantage of it.

Price

For less than $100, you can find modest under-sink water filters that last for six months to three years. Mid-range units cost closer to $150 and filter out far more contaminants. For superior filtration, invest in a multi-stage process unit for up to $250.

FAQ

Q. Can I bring my under-sink water filter to a new home?

A. Yes. Contact the manufacturer for uninstallation directions, and inquire whether you need any new parts to install the unit in your new home. Make sure you hook up the sink to its original state for the next tenant.

Q. I don't notice much of a difference in the taste of my water with the under-sink water filter. Is it working?

A. You might be able to discern a slight taste difference, however, you should be able to test your water to determine the filter's efficacy. If you didn't test water prior to filtration, you may not have a baseline for comparison.

Under-sink water filters we recommend

Best of the best: Filtrete's Advanced Under-Sink Water Filtration System

Our take: Transforms city water into crisp, tasty drinking water.

What we like: Lasts six months. Easy installation. Eliminates sediment, chlorine taste, and odors.

What we dislike: Best for under-sink spaces with generous room for unit to fit.

Best bang for your buck: Culligan's EZ-Change Under-Sink Drinking Water Filtration System

Our take: Incredibly wallet-friendly option with user-friendly installation.

What we like: 3,000-gallon filter. Won't reduce water pressure. Impressive quality and performance considering the price.

What we dislike: Extra cost for additional components required to fit 3/8-inch hose lines.

Choice 3: APEC Water Systems' Three-Stage Under-Sink Water Filtration System

Our take: Long-lasting and durable three-stage design with top-quality faucet.

What we like: Intense filtration to get rid of odors, sediment, chlorine, and other pollutants.

What we dislike: Takes up considerable space and is on the expensive side.

