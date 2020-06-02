The best Under Armour compression shirt

If you're an athlete, you're constantly looking for ways to up your game to make bigger gains. While you've probably changed your nutritional and training habits, have you considered changing your athletic clothing as well? If you'd like to make an investment in performance gear, upgrade your athletic tops to Under Armour compression shirts.

Under Armour compression shirts do more than simply offer a sleek, sporty look. They actually boost circulation, allow ventilation, and minimize chafing. Under Armour also uses patented technology in their compression shirts to promote temperature regulation, making for a more comfortable wear during intense workouts.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes some recommendations at the end. Our top choice, the Under Armour ColdGear Compression Crew, features a design to minimize chafing and material rolling.

Considerations when choosing Under Armour compression shirts

HeatGear vs. ColdGear

Both Under Armour's HeatGear and ColdGear shirts are wick-away and anti-odor, and feature four-way stretch. The main difference between them, however, are their weather-appropriate designs.

HeatGear intends to keep you cool while training in warmer conditions. It's also equipped with UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) 30+ to protect you from UV exposure. ColdGear, on the other hand, keeps you warm when you exercise in colder conditions. Its dual-layer material features a soft, brushed interior and a smooth exterior.

UA RUSH

UA RUSH is one of Under Armour's newest fabric technologies and makes an appearance in some of the brand's compression shirts. According to Under Armour, the mineral-infused material is engineered to absorb energy and return it to tissues and muscles while you train. As a relatively new arrival, UA RUSH is still in the process of being rolled out for new compression-shirt designs.

Size

Under Armour offers a second-skin feel, so it comes as no surprise that it's important to find the right size to maximize your wear experience. Men's sizing ranges from XS to 5XL. If you're not sure which size you are in Under Armour, take your chest and waist measurements and refer to the Under Armour size chart.

Features

Colors

The best-selling colors of Under Armour compression shirts are black and white, followed by gray, red, and blue. Only certain styles offer more color varieties, and the ones that do typically stick to primary colors. If you prefer a pop of color, consider an Under Armour compression shirt with contrast stitching at its flatlock seams.

Materials

Under Armour shirts are typically made of a unique blend of 85% elastane and 15% polyester. There are also some Under Armour shirts that are made of 100% polyester, though they're a bit less common.

Necklines

As far as necklines go, Under Armour compression shirts are available in crew neck, V-neck, and mock turtleneck styles. The brand's crew neck and mock turtleneck designs can feel a bit high cut and restrictive to some people.

Price

Short-sleeve and sleeveless Under Armour compression shirts run between $25 and $50. Long-sleeve designs run closer to $50. If you'd like a newer style with the latest Under Armour material technology, be prepared to spend as much as $80 per compression shirt.

FAQ

Q. In what sleeve lengths are Under Armour compression shirts available?

A. The most common choices for sleeve lengths are short and long sleeves. There are some compression shirts that are sleeveless, though they can be a bit harder to find.

Q. Do Under Armour compression shirts run long or short?

A. It depends on the design, as some are simply cut longer than others. If you have a longer torso, you might find that many Under Armour compression shirts can run a bit shorter on you. Shorter individuals might end up with extra fabric on the bottom, however, it can be tucked inside athletic pants if necessary.

Under Armour compression shirts we recommend

Best of the best: Under Armour ColdGear Compression Crew

Our take: Excels in comfort with a dual-layer brushed interior and fast-drying exterior.

What we like: Material is wick-away and features four-way stretch. Anti-odor technology keeps odor-causing microbes at bay.

What we dislike: Smaller color variety compared to other Under Armour shirts.

Best bang for your buck: Under Armour Sonic Compression Long Sleeve HeatGear

Our take: Affordable option with plenty of premium features, including wick-away material.

What we like: Features flatlock seams that offer full range of motion without chafing. Has UPF 30+.

What we dislike: Can run a bit small, which might explain the extended size range.

Choice 3: Under Armour Tactical HeatGear Compression V-Neck

Our take: Ideal pick if you prefer a lower-cut collar and short sleeves.

What we like: Material is wick-away and anti-odor. Sleeves are fitted without seams cutting into biceps.

What we dislike: Not the warmest pick, though it's a solid choice for a base layer.

