Best ugly Christmas sweaters

These days, it's not enough to show up to a holiday party with homemade cookies and a bottle of wine for the host.

If you really want to spread festive cheer, you have to find the silliest, most over-the-top ugly "Christmas" sweater to put the rest of the guests to shame. (We use Christmas loosely since these sweaters fit whatever you celebrate this time of year.)

Whether you're looking for a sparkly tunic, a busy sweater vest, or a fun crewneck that doubles as a drinking game, we've put together a list of some of the most fabulously ugly Christmas sweaters to wear this holiday season.

Pick your favorite, grab some eggnog, and celebrate the holidays in tacky style.

Karen Scott Women's Cat Applique Holiday Sweater: $29.70 at Macy's (was $49.50)

If you're not prepared to go full-out ugly, this cat-centric Christmas sweater can have you looking merry for all your holiday parties. The cute kitties on this sweater are all ready to spread some festive spirit with their own Christmas finery, which includes a sequin Santa hat, jingle bell collar, and red and green knitted scarf.

Men's Poopermints Ugly Christmas Sweater: $34.99 at Kohl's

You can't go wrong with a Rudolph-themed ugly Christmas sweater, and this crewneck puts Santa's most famous reindeer front and center. The busy red, white, and black Fair Isle pattern is festive, but you'll be the talk of the party for the giant Rudolph face in the center, complete with a fuzzy, red pom-pom nose.

City Street Juniors Crew Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater: $13.99 at JC Penney

Poke fun at the whole ugly sweater theme with this sassy Christmas sweater. With sequins, garland, and mini dangling ornaments, it spells out "Not Another Ugly Sweater" in festive red, green, and silver, so all the other guests know you're in on the joke.

Tipsy Elves Women's Light Up Christmas Sweater: $59.95 at Amazon

Really want to shine at your next ugly Christmas sweater party? This crewneck features a tree that actually lights up with tiny white and green bulbs, so you're sure to be the star of any get-together. The candy cane-inspired red and white sleeves are a fun touch, too.

Topman Brew-Dolph Crewneck Sweater: $45 at Nordstrom

If you like to get extra jolly during the holidays, you'll love this fun tipsy Rudolph-themed sweater. Its bright red lettering matches Rudolph's nose and guarantees you'll get noticed around the Christmas tree.

Women's US Sweaters Christmas Pullover Tunic: $29.99 at Kohl's

This tunic sweater has plenty of festive spirit with its gaudy sequin and beaded penguin design, and it's long enough to pair with your favorite leggings or skinny jeans. If you're not into penguins, you can choose from a bunch of other designs, including fun Santa and elf options.

Ultra Flirt Juniors' Christmas Sweater Vest: $49 at Macy's

Like a layered look? Then you'll definitely love wearing this fun printed sweater vest while enjoying some Christmas cookies. It has festive red and green trim and a festive stocking, candy cane, and tree pattern all over to bring the merry to your ugly sweater party in a big way.

Men's Star Wars Merry Sithmas Ugly Christmas Sweater: $34.99 at Kohl's

Anxiously awaiting the new Star Wars movie? Spread a little holiday cheer at your holiday parties with this awesome red, white, and black Darth Vader and stormtrooper patterned crewneck. That's not a lightsaber that Darth's wielding -- it's a candy cane.

Blizzard Bay Girls Ugly Christmas Sweater: $20-$24.99 at Amazon

You don't have to leave the kids out of the ugly Christmas sweater fun with this crewneck that features an adorably festive wiener dog. It has plenty of sequins and pom-poms, but if your little one isn't a fan of puppies, it's available in plenty of other holiday designs, too.

Men's Santa Ugly Christmas Sweater: $19.99 at JC Penney

Keep things classic at your ugly sweater party with this simple Santa pullover. It's got a fun image of Old Saint Nick in the center, complete with a cheeky message, but the sleeves are also decked out with a merry, little snowflake pattern that guarantees a white Christmas without the headache of shoveling.

Old Glory Menorah Get Lit Ugly Hanukkah Sweater: $26.95 at Amazon

You don't have to celebrate Christmas to get in on the ugly sweater fun. This sweatshirt has a playful menorah design to help you spread the Hanukkah cheer this holiday season. It's the kind of shirt your uncle would get a kick out of, which means it's the perfect blend of corny and unfashionable.

Ultra Flirt Trendy Plus Size Let's Get This Bread Choker Sweater: $54 at Macy's

Gingerbread isn't just a tasty holiday treat -- it's the perfect motif for an ugly Christmas sweater that's got a little attitude, too. This cookie is so cool that he's wearing sunglasses and surrounded by plenty of blinged-out dollar signs to help ring in the holidays.

Men's Christmas Is Coming Ugly Christmas Sweater: $19.99 at JC Penney

Not quite over the Games of Thrones finale yet? Win your ugly sweater party with this GOT-inspired number, complete with a festive red and green dragon that would make Daenerys proud.

Tipsy Elves Women's Drinking Game Ugly Christmas Sweater: $59.95 at Amazon

If you really want to be the talk of your holiday party, this interactive sweater will get the job done. It comes with six velcro balls, so your fellow party-goers can take turns trying to hit the red, white, and green bullseye in the center -- and if they don't make it, the sweater demands they have to drink.

Women's US Sweaters Unicorn Christmas Pullover Sweater: $29.99 at Kohl's

Nothing captures ugly Christmas sweater perfection like a bedazzled holiday unicorn. Decked out with gold and silver beads, red pom-poms, and plenty of sequins, this fuzzy crewneck is a safe bet to help you take home first place.

Topman Best Day Ever Holiday Sweater Vest: $45 at Nordstrom

Looking for an ugly sweater to layer over your favorite t-shirt? This Fair Isle-inspired sweater vest is full of holiday cheer thanks to a pattern that includes presents, Santa hats, cookies, trees, stockings, mistletoe sprigs, and Christmas crackers -- making it busy enough to win all the ugly sweater awards.

Tipsy Elves Women's Snowman Ugly Sweater Dress: $54.95 at Amazon

Make an entire outfit out of your ugly Christmas sweater with this snowman-inspired sweater dress. With the solid white color and fun red and green scarf belt, you actually get to play snowman at your holiday party. Top hat not included.

Crew Neck Long Sleeve Two Person Knit Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater: $35.99 at Amazon

Really want to make a scene at your Christmas party? Get a loved one to join you in this two-person sweater that features a scene of Santa and Mrs. Claus in the bathroom. Does it get any tackier than that?

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.