The best UGG slippers for women

For lounging around the house or working from home, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Ugg slippers. These cozy kicks bring the warmth and iconic sheepskin look of the Ugg boot to slippers. Just like the brand’s other footwear, Ugg slippers are made from premium materials for a superior slipper.

There are nearly 20 different styles of Ugg slippers and a plethora of colors to choose from. We can help you narrow down your choices in this buying guide, which includes our favorites at the end, like the comfortable and stylish UGG Women's Ansley Moccasin.

Considerations when choosing UGG slippers for women

Styles

Moccasin: This popular cut is modeled after traditional Native American footwear. A suede panel covers the instep, which may be decorated with laces or left plain. The low suede upper is easy to slip into or out of. Sheepskin wool lining adds warmth and comfort inside the slipper and peeks out over the edges. Because of their rubber outsoles, these slippers can also be worn outside.

Backless: Backless slippers are built like slides, but with a closed toe. These are the easiest slippers to slip into and out of but not the warmest of styles because they leave the back of your ankle exposed. That being said, many have thick wool collars in a foldover design, and all are lined inside with Ugg’s cozy signature lining. Some models also feature a one-inch heel counter in the back for a clog-like cut that’s not entirely backless.

Fuzzy: For a more youthful, fun look, Ugg offers entirely fuzzy slippers of fluffy sheepskin wool. These are cut like slides or thongs and have an open toe. Some offer an elastic ankle strap to keep your foot secured in the slipper. The fluff comes in a wide variety of colors, from basic tan to hot pink or neon green. Fuzzy slippers aren’t meant for outdoor use — they’re not as warm as other styles — but some trendsetters leave the house in them anyway.

Sizing

Like most slippers, Ugg slippers only come in whole sizes. They also don’t come in wide widths, but their cozy interiors are spacious enough for wider foot widths. If you wear a half size, either size up or down, depending on the width of your foot and whether you plan on wearing socks with your Uggs.

Material

The Ugg brand is known for its quality materials as well as its ethical sourcing of its leather, suede, sheepskin, and UGGpure wool. Only their knit styles incorporate synthetic materials, so if you’re vegan, this is not the brand for you. Because Ugg generally doesn’t use synthetic fabrics, their slippers are more durable and last longer than synthetic ones.

Features

Indoor/outdoor

While slippers are designed for indoor use, sometimes you need to dash outside to take out the dog or bring in the mail. If this is your goal, look for an Ugg style that includes a rubber outsole that can be worn outdoors. These soles also offer Treadlite traction, which offers a no-slip grip if you have hard floors.

Colors

The classic colors for Ugg suede slippers are chestnut, sand, espresso, or black. However, some styles, especially their fuzzy slippers, may offer up to 12 color choices.

Price

Ugg slippers for women start at $80 for a pair of fuzzy or backless styles and can cost up to $120 for a pair of moccasin-style slippers.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my Ugg slippers?

A. Ugg slippers can be spot cleaned only, which is why we don’t recommend wearing them while cooking, where spills commonly occur. Rubber outsoles can be wiped down with a damp cloth, which you should do if you go in and out of the house to prevent tracking dirt inside.

Q. Can I wear Ugg slippers without socks?

A. You certainly can. However, after you shower or take a bath, dry your feet completely before slipping them into your Uggs. Wet feet can saturate the wool lining and cause unwanted odor.

UGG slippers for women we recommend

Best of the best: UGG Women’s Ansley Moccasin

Our take: An attractive moccasin that can double as a shoe in a pinch.

What we like: Unadorned suede panel offers a sophisticated look. Lined foot bed is soft, cozy, and supportive. Great traction for running errands or picking up the kids.

What we dislike: This style runs small.

Best bang for your buck: UGG Women’s Scuffette II Slipper

Our take: A no-fuss backless slipper that keeps you warm and cozy at a reasonable price point.

What we like: Simple backless design. Comes in basic colors and some fun ones, like pink and lilac. Durable suede upper. Sheepskin lining and collar are very warm.

What we dislike: This style doesn’t offer much arch support.

Choice 3: UGG Women’s Coquette Slipper

Our take: An attractive backless style that offers some serious traction.

What we like: Rubber sole features substantial treads. Sheepskin liner is very warm and wicks moisture away from the feet. Comes in nine color choices, including eye-popping grapefruit.

What we dislike: This style runs large.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.