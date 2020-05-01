Twin bed frames are perfect for children's bedrooms, leaving the maximum amount of floorspace free for playing. They're doubly space-efficient in shared bedrooms, where bunkbeds aren't a suitable option.

But which is the best twin bed frame and how do you know what to look for? Read on for more information about twin bed frames and to see a handful of our favorite options. Our top choice is the Zinus Dawn Twin Platform Bed Frame, which is simple yet reliable.

Considerations when choosing twin bed frames

Platform vs. box spring

It's important to know the difference between platform bed frames and bed frames that require box springs.

Box springs are essentially platforms filled with coils that sit between the bed frame and mattress. Frames designed to accommodate box springs tend to either do without slats or have widely spaced slats. They're also usually low in height to take into account the inches added by the box spring. These bed frames are no longer popular, but you'll still find a handful for sale, so it's important not to confuse them with platform frames.

Platform bed frames are designed so that you directly place the mattress atop the frame with no need for a box spring. Platform frames have slats to allow air circulation to the underside of the mattress, but these slats should be no further than four inches apart to give adequate support to the mattress.

Height

Average twin bed frames measure between 12 and 15 inches off the ground, though you can find lower and higher options, including raised cabin beds. Some people like the look of low-profile bed frames, though they allow little room underneath for storage.

Material

The majority of twin bed frames are either made from wood or metal. Wooden bed frames have a classic look and tend to be sturdy (assuming they're made from solid wood and not particle board with a wood veneer). Metal bed frames tend to be made from steel, since it's strong even when crafted into fairly thin poles and slats. Some metal bed frames look quite utilitarian, but you can find some decorative options.

Features

Headboard and footboard

Although headboards and footboards can add some extra style to your bed, they aren't just for show. They also help keep the mattress firmly in place, and the headboard makes it easier to sit up in bed.

Style

Bed frames come in all kinds of styles, from the traditional to the modern. Think about the décor of the room your chosen twin bed frame will be placed in and choose accordingly.

Price

Twin bed frames are less expensive than larger frames. Most are priced between $50 and $150, though you can find some high-end options that cost as much as $300.

FAQ

Q. Will I need to assemble my twin bed frame?

A. Almost definitely, yes. It's extremely rare to find a fully assembled bed frame, with the exception of some high-end models and divan bases (which generally arrive assembled but in two halves). Luckily, twin bed frames tend to be relatively easy to assemble. If you know your way around a piece of flat-pack furniture, you shouldn't have trouble assembling your twin-bed frame solo. Those without flat-pack-building experience may need an extra set of hands but should still find assembly fairly straightforward.

Q. Do twin bed frames have maximum weight limits?

A. Yes, all bed frames have maximum safe weight limits, which include the weight of both the mattress and the person sleeping on it. Twin beds are generally geared toward children, so if an adult will be sleeping in yours, it's best to double-check the weight limit.

Twin bed frames we recommend

Best of the best: Zinus' Dawn Twin Platform Bed Frame

Our take: If you're looking for a basic yet high-quality twin bed frame, this might be the one for you.

What we like: Extremely easy to assemble. No box spring required. Clearance of 12.5 inches for under-bed storage. Central legs for sturdier support.

What we dislike: No headboard or footboard.

Best bang for your buck: Simple Houseware's Twin Platform Bed Frame

Our take: This bed frame proves you don't need to spend big to get something sturdy and well-made.

What we like: Measures 14 inches tall with 13 inches of storage space under the platform. Quick and simple assembly. No box spring needed.

What we dislike: Doesn't look especially attractive.

Choice 3: GreenForest's Twin Bed Frame

Our take: A sturdy steel bed frame with a decorative yet subtle headboard and footboard included.

What we like: Includes all tools needed for assembly. Quiet even when sleepers are tossing and turning. 12 inches of under-bed storage space.

What we dislike: Feels somewhat flimsy (though it does stand up well over time).

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.