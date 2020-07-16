The best TV antenna of 2020

TV antennas experienced a resurgence in popularity with the phase-out of analog television signals in 2014, a trend that hasn't abated: 34% of TV viewers in the U.S. say they use an antenna to watch live TV. Today's TV watchers want technologically sophisticated antennas that fit their lifestyle.

A good antenna needs to pick up TV signals clearly -- which can be a problem if your home is located far away from a TV transmission tower or is surrounded by high-rise buildings, as city dwellers know well.

The perfect antenna should meet a range of criteria: size, form factor (width, height, and mounting hardware), and reception. It needs to fit the space you live in while delivering a clear signal.

In this buying guide, we've put together information you need to help you find the best antenna for your needs. We've also included the top TV antennas of 2020 that will deliver the high-definition broadcast channels you're craving.

Best TV antennas of 2020

Here's a list of our favorite TV antennas. Jump to the end of this article for detailed information on each model.

1. Mohu Leaf 50

A returning top pick that's freshly updated for 2020, this whisper-thin antenna boasts the longest range of any indoor HD antenna at 60 miles and can be painted to match the décor.

2. RCA Yagi

New to our top picks, this directional outdoor antenna easily picks up clear signals over 45 miles away, and up to 70 miles with a signal booster, even when line-of-sight is difficult to achieve due to hills or tall buildings.

3. Antennas Direct ClearStream 4MAX

Another new entry to our list, this omnidirectional antenna with best-in-class range of more than 70 miles works well indoors or out, though its space-age look will have users wanting to show it off by mounting outdoors.

Does a TV antenna really get the range it advertises?

It's the biggest complaint from TV antenna buyers: Their antenna of choice doesn't pull in clear signals, or it doesn't pick up the number of channels they think it should. There are a few reasons why an antenna may initially disappoint, and it's why manufacturers have included the words "up to" when describing the maximum range of their antenna.

Look for an antenna with a range that is 5 to 10 miles farther than the actual distance to a transmission tower. (You can find maps of nearby transmission towers at fcc.gov.) Those who live in rural areas and outer suburbs should choose antennas with a range of 50 to 70 miles. A directional antenna is best if you are able to aim it at the nearest tower with little nearby interference like trees, mountains or high buildings. An omnidirectional antenna is a good choice if you don't have direct line-of-sight capability or are in a small apartment surrounded by other buildings.

If you live in a major metropolitan area, a slim-profile indoor antenna with a range of up to 25 miles is probably all you need to pick up a good number of channels. These are designed to sit or mount on the wall behind your television, out of sight. Larger indoor/outdoor antennas can provide greater range and are mounted either outdoors or in the attic. Some users repurpose old satellite dish mounts to set up their outdoor antenna.

Prices for TV antennas depend on its features and range. A flat indoor antenna can be found for between $14 and $39, while amplified antennas and large-format outdoor antennas range from $41 to $129.

FAQ

Q. I picked up over 30 channels with my TV antenna, but one day I completely lost the signals of at least half of them. Is something wrong with my antenna?

A. Try rescanning the channels from your television. Many TV stations have shifted to new channels because the FCC is taking back some over-the-air frequencies and repurposing them (an initiative known as a repack). Chances are, your favorite stations are located at a different channel number.

Q. If my antenna is omnidirectional, do I still need to aim it at the nearest tower?

A. Even though omnidirectional antennas can pick up signals from several directions and even reflected signals, they are just like any other antenna when it comes to attenuation. Aiming the antenna in the direction of the nearest tower (or tower group) may significantly improve reception. Likewise, you can try repositioning the antenna higher or lower in the room to see if that improves the TV picture. Placing it in a window may help improve reception, too.

In-depth recommendations for best TV antennas

Best of the best: Mohu Leaf 50

What we like: Mohu's flagship Leaf line is a trendsetter with its paper-thin design, and this refreshed version of the classic Leaf 50 has increased reception by over 20 miles, to 60-plus miles. It's better at clearing signal interference than any other omnidirectional flat HD antenna. And it can even be painted (after purchase) to match the walls, furniture or other decor in your living space.

What we dislike: Its price is almost double that of similar antennas, though it makes up for that with performance.

Best bang for your buck: RCA Yagi Outdoor Antenna

What we like: This directional outdoor antenna holds its own against higher-priced competition, picking up signals over 35 miles away. Its spar configuration helps pick up signals even when line-of-sight is not ideal. Plus, it's not distractingly large, which may keep the homeowners' association happy.

What we dislike: The mounting hardware is tricky to install.

Choice 3: Antennas Direct ClearStream 4MAX

What we like: This dual antenna easily picks up transmissions up to 70 miles away without needing amplification, even when a two- or three-way splitter is used to take the signal to multiple TVs within a household. Its sturdy mount holds up in rain, wind and snow with little vibration and no swaying.

What we dislike: The mounting hardware can be a little frustrating to figure out.

Samantha Bookman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.