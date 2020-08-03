The best turntable of 2020

While audio mediums and formats have come and gone, vinyl has been around for more than 70 years.

Vinyl is preferred by audiophiles and collectors alike, but to experience all that it has to offer, you need a quality turntable. Turntables are not only designed to deliver exceptional audio but also to be gentle with your albums so they can last for years.

If you'd like to learn more about the features you can find on the best turntables of 2020, keep reading our updated guide, which also highlights our top three picks for the year.

Best turntables of 2020

1. Audio-Technica's AT-LP120XUSB Direct-Drive Professional Turntable: Back on our list again, this state-of-the-art, direct-drive turntable can be used to listen to music or to convert your vinyl collection to digital files.

2. Fluance's RT80 Classic High Fidelity Turntable: The premium components used in the manufacturing of this turntable give it the ability to deliver a sound that rivals higher-priced models, making it a new addition to our list this year.

3. Denon's DP-400 Semi-Automatic Analog Turntable: This feature-packed turntable is manufactured to offer a peerless audio experience, making it one of our top choices for 2020.

What you need to know before buying a turntable

When shopping for a turntable, there are a few key elements to pay careful attention to so you know you're getting what you need. One of those elements is how the turntable spins. A direct-drive turntable has the motor located directly beneath the platter (the round area where you place your records). These models are more expensive, higher-precision turntables, but some of the noise from the motor may be picked up by the stylus (the needle). A belt-drive turntable has an offset motor so there's greater sonic purity. However, belts wear out and don't always spin the platter with as much precision as direct-drive models.

The base of the turntable is called the plinth. It should be heavy and designed to absorb shocks and impacts so they don't reach the platter. A second consideration for the plinth is the style. If you prefer a nostalgic wooden look or a sleek modern design, it's most clearly defined in the plinth.

When it comes to reading the grooves in the record, that task is for the tonearm and the stylus. The tonearm is the long, straight or curved arm that guides the stylus along the grooves. The tonearm needs to have an adjustable counterbalance to allow for fine-tuning so the stylus doesn't scratch the vinyl or skip out of the groove.

The stylus travels along the groove (about a quarter mile on each side of an LP) and picks up vibrations that are amplified by the cartridge and the preamp so the sound is loud enough to be heard through the speakers. If your model doesn't have a preamp, you'll need to purchase a separate preamp to boost the signal so it can be played through a set of speakers.

The price of a turntable can range from a $50 portable model to a $1,500 professional model. As you climb in price from low to high, make sure you carefully consider what you need -- you don't want to spend $800 when a $300 model will suit you.

FAQ

Q. Why would I want to buy a vinyl record?

A. There are several reasons to purchase vinyl albums. Here are the top four: if you had vinyl growing up, there's the nostalgia aspect. If you're a collector, vinyl is a good investment because it's now a limited-run item. If you're an audiophile, the sound is bigger, more complete, and more dynamic. If you're a fan, many artists release special edition vinyl albums.

Q. Where can I buy vinyl?

A. Besides flea markets, yard sales, and specialty stores, you can find vinyl in nearly all the same places you purchase any physical music, whether it's Amazon or artists' websites. Additionally, many artists press limited vinyl runs so their biggest fans can have collectibles.

In-depth reviews for best turntables

Best of the best: Audio-Technica's AT-LP120XUSB Direct-Drive Professional Turntable

What we like: The die-cast aluminum platter features a felt mat designed to minimize vibrations to provide better play. The anti-skate control, variable pitch, and quartz speed lock combine to ensure an exceptional audio experience.

What we dislike: Some users who are new to turntables would have appreciated a more in-depth instruction manual.

Best bang for your buck: Fluance's RT80 Classic High Fidelity Turntable

What we like: This turntable has a diamond-tipped stylus to provide exceptional tracking capabilities. The Texas Instruments preamp and gold-plated RCA outputs contribute to offering the listener a luxury experience.

What we dislike: Some models have an issue with accurate speed, but customer service works hard to make the buyer happy.

Choice 3: Denon's DP-400 Semi-Automatic Analog Turntable

What we like: This easy-to-use, high-tech turntable has a weighted, belt-driven platter that features a speed sensor for precision control. The tonearm is designed to operate delicately to protect the album. The built-in equalizer helps deliver the best audio experience possible.

What we dislike: This turntable is priced for the serious audiophile, so it might not be the best option if you're looking for an entry-level model.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.