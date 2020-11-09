The best turkey fryer of 2020

Turkey is one of the most popular holiday foods in the world. However, it takes a lot of time and oven space to prepare it. Traditional roast turkey recipes call for as much as 15 to 20 minutes per pound, which means a family-size bird can take hours in the oven.

Fortunately, there’s an alternative cooking method that has gained popularity in recent years. Deep-frying a whole turkey not only significantly shortens the cooking time, it also creates an appealing mix of crispy skin and tender meat.

There really is no substitute for a dedicated turkey fryer system in terms of safety or capacity. Whether it’s powered by propane or electricity, a turkey fryer allows users to handle a large bird safely, as long as reasonable precautions are followed to the letter.

We’ve taken another look at our short list of recommended turkey fryers and have made a few tweaks based on trends and technology. Our returning top pick eliminates the need for cooking oil completely, while a newcomer offers frying, steaming, and boiling options.

Best turkey fryers of 2020Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer: The emphasis on safety by way of oil-less “frying” keeps this propane-powered turkey fryer at the top of our short list. Very few negative consumer reviews. Bayou Classic Grand Gobbler Turkey Fryer: This fryer appeals to those who seek the original deep-fried turkey experience, starting with a high-capacity pot of boiling hot peanut or vegetable oil. Essential accessories included. Masterbuilt MB20012420 XL Electric Fryer: An upgrade to our previous Masterbuilt choice, this electric fryer, steamer, and boiler provides enough versatility to produce fried turkeys, steamed seafood, or a low country boil.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What is a turkey fryer?

For hundreds of years, the traditional method of preparing a turkey for the holiday table was oven roasting, usually accompanied by dedicated basting to keep the meat tender and moist. However, deep-frying a turkey promises a much faster cooking time, and the result is a turkey that’s dark and crispy on the outside, while remaining juicy and flavorful on the inside.

A turkey fryer is an oversized cooking vessel capable of holding gallons of frying oil and a traditional size turkey. The source of heat can be a propane tank or electric heating coils. Both methods have their advantages and disadvantages. A propane-powered turkey fryer delivers fast heat but should only be used outdoors because of potential flammability. Many electric models can be used indoors under supervised conditions, but capacity can be an issue.

The controversy surrounding outdoor propane fryers has to do with the displacement of hot cooking oil. If a large turkey is lowered into too much oil or the bird is not properly supported during the cooking process, the excess oil can spill over the sides of the vessel and be ignited by the propane heat source below. Many users perform a dry run using water to make sure the fill lines are correct. The turkey should be suspended with a special hook or clip for controlled immersion and removal.

There are turkey fryers that don’t require any cooking oil at all, using radiant heat and air circulation to “dry fry” the turkey. While safety is certainly better with an oil-less turkey fryer, additional cooking time is often required. The flavor and texture of a traditional deep-fried turkey is sometimes lost in the dry frying method. Flavor injection, brining, and marinating can improve the situation, however.

A turkey fryer can be as simple as a large metal pot and an electric burner, which can be found for as little as $30 to $70. Propane-powered models with larger capacities generally start around $70 and can cost as much as $200 if they’re packed with accessories. Propane fuel tanks are often sold separately, sometimes with a required deposit for refills.

FAQQ. Do I have to use gallons of cooking oil to fry a turkey?

A. Traditional turkey fryers are essentially ramped up versions of deep fryers used to prepare fried chicken, french fries, or other popular fried foods. However, there are oil-less turkey fryers on the market that use a dry radiant heat source to “fry” the turkey. You could also consider using an air fryer with minimal oil.

Q. How long should I leave my turkey in the fryer?

A. The general rule of thumb is 3 to 4 minutes per pound, assuming the oil has reached its proper cooking temperature. The dark meat of a turkey (thighs, legs) should reach a temperature of at least 175°F, while white meat (breasts, wings) should reach at least 165°F.

In-depth reviews for best turkey fryers

Best of the best: Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer

What we like: Doesn’t require hot cooking oil. Easy to assemble and clean. Uses infrared heat for brown, crispy skin. Drip tray and food thermometer included.

What we dislike: Reports of cooking vessel not reaching proper temperature. Not ideal for turkeys 16 pounds or larger.

Best bang for your buck: Bayou Classic Grand Gobbler Turkey Fryer

What we like: Works as both a turkey fryer and a stockpot. Generous 42-quart capacity, can handle 25-pound turkey. Marinade/flavor injector, food hooks, and thermometer included. Riveted handles are strong.

What we dislike: Prone to damage, including dents and pin holes. Oversized pot is challenging to store.

Choice 3: Masterbuilt MB20012420 XL Electric Fryer

What we like: Safe for supervised indoor use. Includes food clips, cooking basket, and lift hook. Works equally well in steaming or boiling modes. Easy to dismantle for cleaning. Drains oil quickly and safely.

What we dislike: Holds a limited amount of cooking oil. Electric power cord is short, difficult to achieve proper clearance.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.