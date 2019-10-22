The best turkey call

Indigenous American hunters were the first to use turkey calls to lure wild turkeys, a species native to North America. These native people crafted turkey calls out of river rocks and turkey wing bones.

Nowadays, hunters have developed more advanced technology to attract their prey. These devices range from traditional, wood-constructed calls to electric gizmos that offer an array of digital, realistic calls.

If you're not sure what kind of turkey call you need, keep reading this buying guide. Our top pick is the Icotec Programmable Game Call, which offers 24 different wildlife calls.

Considerations when choosing turkey calls

What are turkey calls?

Turkey calls are devices designed to mimic the vocalizations of turkeys (which are also called turkey calls). Turkeys have a vocabulary of about 30 sounds. For instance, a "kee-kee" sound is made by a jake (young male turkey) or a hen (female turkey) when they're lost.

The best turkey calls make enough different kinds of sounds to lure in or locate any turkey. Turkey calls fall roughly into three categories: those that make noise from air, those that produce sound from friction, and battery-operated devices that emit recordings of actual animals.

Air-driven turkey calls

Locator calls are air-driven and consist of a small tube that you blow into, attracting a tom (adult male turkey) looking to mate and prompting him to gobble in response. This will reveal the turkey's location, and the hunter can then use other calls to beckon the bird into range.

Wing bone calls can be constructed the old-fashioned way, using hollowed-out turkey wing bones and some online instructions. Alternatively, you can purchase their plastic equivalent to make their signature "kissing" sound.

Gobble or shaker calls are bellow-shaped and made of soft plastic. They contain a latex reed inside. When the bellows are pushed and pulled, air is forced across the reed to produce sound. Other shaker calls are held in one hand and shaken to make a gobble.

Mouth or diaphragm calls are flat and shaped in a semicircle. The aluminum or plastic frame contains at least one latex reed inside. The call fits against the upper palate of the mouth and doesn't require the use of hands. When air is blown into it -- and with some practice -- a hunter can make a whole range of sounds.

Friction turkey calls

Push-button calls are popular, simple-to-use devices for beginners. These wood or plastic boxes contain a peg inside that, with the push or pull of a button, scrapes the striking surface and produces realistic turkey noises.

Slate calls or pot calls are a modern-day version of the calls indigenous Americans once fashioned out of river rocks and sticks. Nowadays, they consist of an acoustical cup that is topped with glass, Plexiglas, resin, or metal. A hunter scrapes a striker on this surface, which causes a sound to resonate from the acoustic chamber.

Box calls are effective at producing loud and realistic calls. These wooden boxes have a flat wood paddle attached to them. Sound is produced by scraping the bottom of the paddle against the lip of the box. You can alter the sound produced by the box's hollow chamber by changing the angle, speed, and pressure of the paddle.

Electronic turkey calls

Battery-powered calls are electronic devices that are pre-loaded with turkey calls and, with the press of a button, play calls made by actual turkeys. Some have speakers that can reach prey up to 300 yards away, and many are programmable.

Price

Turkey calls range in price from as little as $9 for an inexpensive locator call to as much as $200 for a pot call of premium craftsmanship.

FAQ

Q. Why would I want a turkey call that sounds like a crow or a coyote?

A. Turkey calls that make predator sounds work because they cause a tom (an adult male turkey) to gobble and alert his fellow turkeys to a potential threat, which in turn reveals his location to you.

Q. When is hunting season for wild turkeys?

A. In most states, it's during the spring, which is breeding season. In some states this starts as early as March and lasts until early June. Check online for your state's exact season dates, license requirements, and regulations.

Turkey calls we recommend

Best of the best: Icotec's Programmable Game Call

Our take: A versatile electric turkey call that offers bonus wildlife sounds.

What we like: Includes 24 high-quality calls, including wolves and woodpeckers. Wireless speaker and remote control. Can download more turkey calls from online.

What we dislike: Requires batteries to operate.

Best bang for your buck: Primos Hunting's Turkey Hunter Starter Pack

Our take: A starter pack containing a variety of calls at an affordable price.

What we like: Combo includes three popular calls: a box call, a slate call, and a mouth diaphragm call. Comes with a storage box.

What we dislike: Good for beginners, not for advanced hunters expecting high quality.

Choice 3: Primos Hunting's The Gobbler Shaker Call

Our take: An inexpensive yet highly effective shaker designed to attract toms.

What we like: Easy to use. Very loud. Can be used with one or two hands to produce different effects. Silencer cap prevents the call from making noise when not in use.

What we dislike: Only makes the gobble call.

