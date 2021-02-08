The best Tuft and Needle mattress

Shopping for the right mattress can be overwhelming, with choices available when it comes to layers, materials, support, comfort, and warmth. For a couple of software engineers in Silicon Valley, it was all too complicated — so, they decided to start their own mattress business with the goal of offering simple yet quality options.

Tuft and Needle is that company, and they offer quality over quantity when it comes to mattresses. They only feature a handful of types, but they’re designed in such a way that they cater to most people. The feature-packed Nod Hybrid is their newest option. Our buying guide examines this model along with all the others so you can find the right mattress for your needs.

Considerations when choosing Tuft and Needle mattresses

Type

Tuft and Needle offers four different mattresses:

Original: The classic option is 10 inches thick and features two layers of foam, providing comfort and support in a medium-firm feel. The foam is breathable and resists sagging. This option is also the most popular and the least expensive.

The classic option is 10 inches thick and features two layers of foam, providing comfort and support in a medium-firm feel. The foam is breathable and resists sagging. This option is also the most popular and the least expensive. Mint: Similar to the Original, this foam mattress features three layers, including a ceramic gel that absorbs heat to keep you cool. The Mint mattress is 12 inches thick and boasts strong edge support. It’s slightly softer and more expensive than the Original.

Similar to the Original, this foam mattress features three layers, including a ceramic gel that absorbs heat to keep you cool. The Mint mattress is 12 inches thick and boasts strong edge support. It’s slightly softer and more expensive than the Original. Hybrid: With five layers of foam and springs, this impressive mattress limits motion transfer, supports users on the edge, and sleeps cool. It’s a bit softer than the Mint, and it’s also the most expensive.

With five layers of foam and springs, this impressive mattress limits motion transfer, supports users on the edge, and sleeps cool. It’s a bit softer than the Mint, and it’s also the most expensive. Nod: At eight inches thick, this Amazon-exclusive mattress is similar to the Original with two foam layers but at a bargain-friendly price. Similarly, Tuft and Needle through Amazon sells a Nod Hybrid, a 10-inch, four-layer mattress that’s a slightly smaller and less expensive version of the Hybrid.

Size

Tuft and Needle mattresses are offered in all standard sizes, from twin to California king. The most popular is queen, though couples with kids or pets likely want a king. Keep in mind how much space you have in your bedroom, as well as the increase in price that comes with larger bedding sets.

Features

Sleep trial

Tuft and Needle provides users with a 100-night sleep trial to test out the mattress. It’s worthwhile to use up the entire period as it takes time to adjust to a new mattress. It’s advised to track your sleep and record how you feel to best evaluate the mattress.

Cooling

All Tuft and Needle mattresses feature some element of cooling technology. The open-cell foam in the Original, Nod, and Mint promotes breathability, while graphite and gel beads, present in all the mattresses, remove body heat. Hybrid mattresses are also breathable, as the innerspring layers allow for airflow.

Add-ons

You may receive matching pillows or mattress protectors with the purchase of your mattress. You save time, energy, and a bit of money buying together rather than separately. You can also add anti-microbial protection onto your purchase. This technology battles bacteria, breaking it down and even preventing it from accumulating. Such protection maintains your mattress's longevity and is especially useful if you have kids, pets, or an airy space that may attract dirt and dust.

Price

Most Tuft and Needle Original, Mint, and Nod Hybrid mattresses cost between $500 and $1,000, though a queen Hybrid nears $1,500.

FAQ

Q. How do I maintain my Tuft and Needle mattress?

A. Utilizing a mattress protector can help prevent dirt, dust, and even liquids from penetrating and settling into the mattress. Rotate your mattress every few months to allow for an even distribution of weight. Also, avoid removing the foam cover; any cleaning of the cover should be done on the spot.

Q. What kind of bed frames are compatible with a Tuft and Needle mattress?

A. Box springs, slatted frames, and platform frames all accommodate Tuft & Needle. If you’re unsure or simply want a frame of equal quality, you can purchase wooden or metal frames directly from the company.

Tuft and Needle mattresses we recommend

Best of the best: Tuft and Needle Nod Hybrid Mattress

Our take: A slightly smaller version of their top mattress, this combination of foam and springs supports and comforts all sleepers.

What we like: Four layers, including adaptive foam on top for comfort and recovery foam to lessen motion. Edges are firm. Relieves pressure. Sleeps cool.

What we dislike: On the softer side; may not be ideal for heavier people.

Best bang for your buck: Tuft and Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

Our take: Tuft and Needle’s classic mattress is accommodating, inexpensive, and durable.

What we like: All-foam mattress that’s breathable and comforting. Prevents motion transfer. Sleeps cool. Solid value.

What we dislike: May require some breaking in. Longevity is a concern.

Choice 3: Tuft and Needle Nod Mattress

Our take: The smallest and least expensive option offered, this eight-inch mattress is simple yet effective.

What we like: Medium-firm foam mattress resists sagging, sleeps cool, and provides comfort and support. Great price.

What we dislike: May be too thin for heavier people, especially couples.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.