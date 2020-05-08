The best tuba

There comes a time in every tuba player's education when they want their very own tuba. You can get by renting from your teacher, school, or music school, but eventually, it's time to buy a tuba so you can learn its quirks and be able to practice any place, any time.

Read on to learn more about tubas to help you purchase the right one to fit your requirements. We've included short reviews of a few of our favorites at the end, such as our top pick, the Jupiter 4-Valve 7/8 Size BBb Tuba, a beautiful instrument that works for all skill levels.

Considerations when choosing tubas

Size

The size of a tuba is expressed as a fraction. A full-size tuba is a 4/4 instrument, but young or small players may be unable to comfortably handle a 4/4 tuba, and therefore should opt for a 3/4 or 7/8 tuba. You can also find larger-than-average 5/4 and 6/4 tubas, which have fuller sounds and greater resonance than smaller instruments. On the downside, these larger tubas are more difficult to play and handle, so it's important to find a happy medium.

Key

The majority of tubas are BBb tubas (which are pitched to the key of B flat). These have a low, broad, and rich tone that's ideal for playing in brass bands and similar. CC tubas (which are pitched to the key of C) are also popular but are more commonly played in orchestras than in bands. If you ultimately want to play orchestral music, you should opt for a CC instrument.

Features

Valves

Three-valve tubas are easy for beginner players to learn on, since there are only three "buttons" to press and less fingerings to learn. However, as players progress, they may feel the limitations of a three-valve tuba and wish to upgrade. As such, it's more sensible to choose a four-valve tuba. It's trickier to learn on but much more versatile. You can also find five-valve tubas, but these are usually only played by professionals.

Material

If you're a beginner player and don't mind overlooking a few flaws in exchange for a low-cost instrument, consider buying a plastic tuba. Otherwise, start out with a brass instrument. Nickel silver tubas sound great but are expensive, so they're usually only played by advanced or professional players.

Price

You can find some basic tubas for less than $2,000, but most beginner and intermediate instruments cost $3,000 to $6,000. If you want a professional-level tuba, you can pay $6,000 to $15,000.

FAQ

Q. Is a Bb tuba the same as a BBb tuba?

A. All the lingo related to tubas and other instruments can be confusing when you're a new player, but you'll soon get your head around it. For the sake of brevity, some sellers and manufacturers refer to BBb tubas and Bb tubas, but they're the same thing. By the same logic, you may find CC tubas that are listed as C tubas.

Q. Do I need a case for my tuba?

A. A case is more or less essential for any tuba player. You can maybe get away with not owning a tuba case if you only play at home, but even then, a case offers some protection for your instrument when it's not in use. If you need to lug your tuba to lessons or band practice, you'll definitely need a case. A soft case is lighter and easier to carry but a hard case offers a greater amount of protection.

Tubas we recommend

Best of the best: Jupiter's 4-Valve 7/8 Size BBb Tuba

Our take: With four valves and a 7/8 size, this is a great option for players of all levels looking for a manageable instrument that's not too big or too small.

What we like: Made from quality lacquered brass. Exceptional playability and intonation. Smooth piston action makes light work of fast passages.

What we dislike: Some buyers may expect rotary valves for the price.

Best bang for your buck: Cool Wind's CTU-200 Series 4-Valve BBb Tuba

Our take: This red plastic tuba stands out from the crowd and is an inexpensive option for newer players.

What we like: Well-made and durable. Considering it's plastic, the tone is surprisingly rich. Metal rotary valves.

What we dislike: Can be damaged if stored somewhere too hot or in direct sunlight.

Choice 3: Yamaha's YBB-105WC Series 3-Valve 3/4 BBb Tuba

Our take: This three-valve 3/4 size model is perfect for young players who are just starting out.

What we like: Solid and well-crafted from a respected manufacturer. Great intonation and pleasant to play. Plays in the BBb key. Made from yellow brass.

What we dislike: Players will likely need to upgrade if they want to play in a band or other ensemble group.

