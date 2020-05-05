The best trunk cargo net

Depending on the size of your trunk or pickup truck bed, you can fit a variety of items, from groceries to golf clubs. With an abundance of space, however, items are free to drift around as you turn or encounter bumps in the road. To keep your storage area organized during every trip, use a trunk cargo net.

Installation couldn't be easier, as they can be hung from existing hooks or mounted with included hardware. Unlike boxy, bulky organizers, trunk cargo nets have a much smaller footprint that increases when necessary. They expand to secure your groceries, sports gear, or belongings -- and they're in it for the long haul.

If you're ready to invest in a trunk cargo net, look no further than our buying guide featuring shopping tips and our top choice, Lebogner Trunk Storage, which has an oversized envelope design capable of securing large items, like storage bins or bags of dog food.

Considerations when choosing trunk cargo nets

Make and model compatibility

To find the right trunk cargo net with the perfect balance of stretch and security, you'll need to know the width of your trunk or truck bed. This varies considerably between makes and models, which is why some trunk cargo nets are classified based on the vehicles in which they fit.

Keep in mind that nets with too much slack and stretch won't hold onto belongings securely. Those that appear overstretched will certainly excel in holding onto items, however you may be hard-pressed to fit larger items inside them.

Installation

Some vehicles have built-in tie-downs, in which case you can simply hang a trunk cargo net with hooks or carabiners. For other vehicles without the tie-downs, you'll need a net that comes with screw mounts -- and this requires some drilling. Many consumers leave this to a pro to avoid causing damage to the vehicle's interior.

Materials

To achieve flexibility and durability, trunk cargo nets are made of polyester, nylon, or cotton blends. Polyester and nylon blends are the more popular, as they hold up well in weather and have high tensile strength. Because cotton nets are absorbent, they can get saturated on a rainy or snowy day as you load items into the trunk.

Types of trunk cargo nets

Pocket

Pocket-style nets are preferred for holding groceries or kids' backpacks, as their subdivisions are well-sized to accommodate full bags. Most nets in this category have three pockets, though some feature two or four pockets.

Envelope

Envelope-style nets have a small footprint and expand to fit a variety of sports equipment. These hold onto groceries and bags as well, especially since their narrow design offers a snug and secure fit.

Flat

Besides the upright designs of pocket and envelope nets, there are flat cargo nets that attach to the floor of your trunk. These are ideal for securing large items, like furniture or lawn-care equipment.

Price

Budget-priced trunk cargo nets cost $10 and below, though their mounting hardware varies in quality. Mid-range options cost closer to $15, and include some dual- and three-pocket designs. Those priced $20 and above have exceptional construction and far outlast lower-priced nets.

FAQ

Q. What types of items shouldn't I place inside a trunk cargo net?

A. Because trunk cargo nets have large holes, pointed items like fishing poles, bats, or rackets can get tangled. Even if they do, it's not too hard to detach these items from the mesh. If anything, it's more of an inconvenience.

Q. In what colors are trunk cargo nets available?

A. Most trunk cargo nets come in black. Some manufacturers offer a wide variety of colors to match your vehicle's interior color for a discreet look. Common colors include taupe, tan, or gray, and some nets for commercial vehicles are available in yellow or orange.

Trunk cargo nets we recommend

Best of the best: Lebogner's Trunk Storage

Our take: Large envelope pocket accommodates oversized and oddly shaped items.

What we like: Comes with mounting hardware. Flexes to hug items and prevents grocery bags from toppling over.

What we dislike: May feel a bit overstretched in some wider vehicles.

Best bang for your buck: Cartman's Net Hammock Trunk Organizer

Our take: Super budget-friendly single-pocket option, ideal for holding camping items or sports equipment.

What we like: Available in several sizes. Movable self-locking hooks. Made of durable polyester.

What we dislike: Smaller capacity compared to other options.

Choice 3: Zone Tech's Three-Pocket Mesh Storage Net

Our take: Three-pocket design for superior organization.

What we like: Adjustable design accommodates a variety of vehicles. Spacious enough to hold overstuffed bags.

What we dislike: Not ideal for every pickup truck, so be sure to compare make and model compatibility.

