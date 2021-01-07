The best truck toolbox

A good truck toolbox gives you the ability to add well-organized storage capacity and prevents equipment from bouncing around the truck bed. They are also convenient for added security on the jobsite.

We’ve been looking at the latest models to help you choose the best for your truck. Our quick, comprehensive guide gives all the details you need, and we’ve also made a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Weather Guard Aluminum Saddle Box, is strong, rustproof, and offers a tremendous amount of space for your work or leisure gear.

Considerations when choosing truck toolboxes

Truck toolbox position

The most common truck toolbox is the kind that fits across the bed, behind the cab. They come in a wide range of sizes, from slimline models that are great for things like small tools and fishing gear up to large-capacity models that can take all the tools a professional contractor needs to carry around. The only drawback is that the wider they are, the more they take out of the truck bed length. If you need to carry long items like ladders, that can be a problem.

A popular alternative is the side-mounted truck toolbox. Some run along the length of the bed, others sit over the wheel well and can swing out across the rear, allowing easy access. The other option is the under-bed toolbox, which leaves the whole truck bed empty. Each of these alternatives has its benefits, but they often don’t have the capacity of cross-bed models.

Dimensions are usually given, but it can be difficult to picture how that works within your truck bed, and how much usable storage it’s going to give you. It’s worth using some tape or cardboard to mock it up before ordering.

Materials and other features

Low-cost truck toolboxes are usually made of plastic, either ABS (a tough thermoplastic polymer) or HDPE (high-density polyethylene). They are fairly durable, and reasonably weatherproof, but not particularly strong if faced with a determined attack. The alternative is aluminum which won’t rust, looks great, and should be much stronger. However, it’s important to check material thickness. Some cheaper models can be surprisingly thin, and while they’re not likely to collapse they probably wouldn't deter a thief for very long.

Locks are almost invariably fitted. On cross-bed toolboxes that are often conveniently accessed from the driver’s end. Lids are often fitted with rams (like small shock absorbers) that provide hydraulic assistance to lift it. It’s not a big deal, but handy if you’ve got your arms full with equipment.

It should go without saying that it’s important to check that a particular model will fit your truck, but be sure to check make, model and year. Manufacturers sometimes make small differences from one model year to the next. You’ll also want to look at how the box will be secured to the bed. Some require holes to be drilled in the vehicle itself, though many avoid this. If it’s clamped, take a look at how secure the clamps are. You don’t want someone wandering off with the whole box!

Price

The cheapest truck toolboxes are small detachable models starting at around $120. Wheel-well models are around $200, and cross-bed boxes can run anywhere from $300 to $1,000 depending on capacity and build quality.

FAQ

Q. How strong are truck toolbox locks?

A. Most are pretty good, but law enforcement always advises against leaving tools and equipment in untended vehicles overnight. If you must, you might also want to fit an alarm. A “No Tools Kept Inside” sticker is also a potential deterrent.

Q. Are truck toolboxes weatherproof?

A. Protection is usually pretty good but in severe storms there’s always a chance some water will get in. You might want to apply a waterproof sealant to seams, or glue in a waterproof liner if you’re expecting frequent exposure.

Truck toolboxes we recommend

Best of the best: Weather Guard Aluminum Saddle Box

Our take: Durable, high-capacity, professional-grade truck toolbox

What we like: Extremely well-made unit in 16-gauge sheet metal. Provides 15.2 cubic feet of space. Fits without drilling body. Good locking system. Ram-assisted lid. Available in black or bright aluminum.

What we dislike: Expensive. Occasional shipping damage. Inspect on arrival and return if necessary.

Best bang for your buck: Better Built 73010284 Truck Tool Box

Our take: Slender, lightweight toolbox has minimal impact on truck bed space.

What we like: Low-cost model provides full-width storage but is just 12 inches front to back. Lock fitted to driver’s side for easy access. Stainless steel latches. Shock-assisted opening.

What we dislike: Aluminum is quite thin and will dent relatively easily.

Choice 3: Undercover SwingCase Truck Bed Storage Box

Our take: Clever swing-out case guaranteed compatible with all kinds of truck-bed covers.

What we like: Easy to fit. Sits over the wheel well where it’s out of the way but easily accessible. Durable ABS plastic. Holds up to 75 pounds. Lockable. Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: Modest capacity, so not suitable for large power tools.

