The best trolling rod

If you're after big fish with plenty of fight, a trolling rod can help you increase your odds of landing your next meal or trophy.

Trolling rods are specially made to drag bait or fishing lures through the water to attract large fish like salmon or tuna. These rods differ by key factors like guide type, butt type, portability, materials, and durability. We'll shed some light on these important considerations and share our top recommendations at the end, like our number one choice, the sensitive, professional-quality Berkley Buzz Ramsey Air Series Rod.

Considerations when choosing trolling rods

Guide type

The type of guide in a given trolling rod determines how the line feeds through the rod -- and how likely the line is to break on a hard-fighting larger fish.

Standard eyes: Budget trolling rods usually come with standard eyes. These guides are formed by a series of exterior loops running along the length of the rod, where the fishing line feeds through as it comes out of the reel. Standard eyes put more stress on the line, which can lead to breaks.

Roller guides: Roller guides are more common in mid-range or higher end trolling rods . Roller guides thread the line more securely and put less stress on the line, resulting in less breakage. If you'll be targeting big fish that fight hard, roller guides are a must.

Inner flow: Inner flow is an expensive but highly desirable guide type for bigger fish. In an inner flow setup, the line runs directly through the center of the rod, which eliminates pressure points and stress on the line.

Butt type

Butt type will make a big difference in how you troll. Consider your preferred fishing style, as well as the types of fish you like to target as you make your decision.

Bent butt: Bent butt rods are ideal for targeting big fish from a seated position. This butt type can be attached to a boat using a gimbal socket that lets you adjust your rod's angle depending on the position of a fish. Bent butts aren't great for smaller fish or fishing while standing.

Straight butt: Straight butts are versatile, easy to store, and usually accompany shorter trolling rods (up to 7.5 feet long) while in a standing position. If you choose a rod with a straight butt, you can target fish up to 50 pounds. These rods can be placed in a socket attached to the boat.

Features

Durability

Since trolling rods are mostly used to target larger fish that can put a lot of stress on the line and the rod itself, durability is of the utmost importance.

Materials

A stiffer trolling rod offers quick, sensitive action as soon as the fish strikes the bait. Trolling rods with overly pliant materials can create less realistic movement and slower action.

Reel position

Trolling rods position the reel at the top of the rod to give you maximum control while you are reeling in the line.

Portability

Longer rods can often (but not always) be broken down into two components for easier storage. If you have a smaller vehicle, portability can be a significant factor in your decision, since trying to cram a long one-piece rod into a small space can result in breakage.

Price

You can find light-duty budget trolling rods priced as low as $20. Less-expensive trolling rods usually have standard eyes and may require you to purchase the reel separately. Longer, more versatile midrange trolling rods with inner flow or roller guides start at $50, with expensive options priced up to $300.

FAQ

Q. What type of trolling rod is best suited for larger fish?

A. If you'll be regularly targeting larger fish, it's a good idea to choose a trolling rod with an inner flow configuration or roller guides that won't put as much stress on your line. A longer pole can also help absorb impact from a hard strike more efficiently than a shorter pole.

Q. How long is the average trolling rod?

A. In general, trolling rods are longer than other rods. Expect to find shorter rods starting at 5.5 feet and very long rods that measure a whopping 10 feet. Most trolling rods land somewhere between 6 and 8.5 feet.

Trolling rods we recommend

Best of the best: Berkley's Buzz Ramsey Air Series Rod

Our take: The ultimate, professional-quality trolling rod for serious fishermen.

What we like: Strong, solid construction. Flexible, highly sensitive rod that holds its own even with large fish and challenging conditions.

What we dislike: Less ideal for novice fishermen.

Best bang for your buck: Daiwa's Wilderness Trolling Rod

Our take: Value trolling rod that's easy to use and performs well for beginners.

What we like: Simple setup and straightforward performance. Breaks down for storage. Flexible, realistic feel. Can handle big fish.

What we dislike: Won't last as long as pricier rods.

Choice 3: Okuma's Classic Pro Rod

Our take: Affordable option with consistently good performance and lots of play.

What we like: Convenient, two-part construction. Upgrade in quality from starter trolling rods. Added padding protects the rod from scratches and dings.

What we dislike: May be too flexible for some people's tastes.

