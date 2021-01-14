The best tripod grill

When cooking food over an open fire during a campout, you can greatly simplify the process when you make use of a tripod grill.

The metal tripod of a tripod grill usually measures three to five feet in height. A chain dangles from the top of the tripod, allowing for hanging of a grill or pot. You then light the campfire under the grill or pot to provide the heat.

When you need a tripod grill with excellent height for cooking with items like a Dutch oven, our favorite is the 60-inch tall Lodge Camp Dutch Oven Tripod. Keep reading our guide to learn more.

Considerations when choosing tripod grills

Materials

The primary consideration with a tripod grill is the materials. Although all tripod grills consist of metal parts to ensure that a campfire can’t damage them, they use different types of metal which yield different weights and levels of durability.

Using aluminum in the legs of the tripod ensures a lightweight tripod grill that’s easy to carry on a hike without weighing you down, as it only weighs one or two pounds. Aluminum doesn’t rust, but it can’t hold as much weight securely as other metal materials.

Stainless steel provides some of the benefits of both aluminum and cast iron, delivering a reasonable weight for carrying to a remote campsite. A stainless steel tripod grill kit only weighs a few pounds. It can hold more weight than an aluminum tripod, but less than a cast iron tripod.

Cast iron in a tripod grill is the highest-quality option that’s also the most expensive. It supports the most weight from a grill or pot for cooking. However, it can rust if left exposed to rain for too long. It’s also heavy for carrying on a hike, as the kit may weigh around 10 pounds.

Features

Height

Having a taller tripod can be beneficial when you want to hang large cookware, such as a Dutch oven. However, taller tripods require long legs, which may not be as sturdy as shorter legs, especially for aluminum legs.

Included cookware

It can be easier to find the right size of grill grate or pot to use with your tripod grill if the cookware ships with the grill kit, rather than buying it separately. Some tripod grills only ship with the legs and chain, not including any cookware.

Adjustability

Having a tripod grill where you can adjust the chain length or the length of the legs can make it easier to cook. You can move the food closer to or farther from the campfire to allow for even cooking of different kinds of food.

Price

The least expensive tripod grills consist of aluminum, support up to 10 pounds of weight, and cost up to $20. Pricier tripod grills consist of cast iron or stainless steel, and some models can support up to 40 pounds. Expect to pay $20 to $75 for these grills.

FAQ

Q. Are tripod grills easy to carry on a hike?

A. Many of them fold down to a small size, so you can carry them in a bag to your campsite. Some models are lighter than others, which also simplifies hiking with them.

Q. What types of cooking are best with tripod grills?

A. You can hang a grill grate surface from the tripod chain and use it to grill any kind of food, just like you would on a barbecue grill, or you can attach a pot or a Dutch oven to boil water or cook a stew.

Tripod grills we recommend

Best of the best: Lodge Camp Dutch Oven Tripod

Our take: One of the taller models on the market, giving you plenty of versatility in how you use it.

What we like: Offers a thick, long chain, so you can hang heavy items safely. Legs are 60 inches in length, while remaining sturdy.

What we dislike: Whatever you hang from the chain needs to be well-balanced to keep the legs steady.

Best bang for your buck: Stansport Cast-Iron Campfire Tripod

Our take: Despite a lower than expected price, you receive high-quality and durable materials throughout this tripod grill.

What we like: Great for hiking, as the entire unit breaks down to fit in a bag for carrying. Assembly goes quickly.

What we dislike: Does not ship with a pot or grill. Legs may slide out of place on cement.

Choice 3: Coghlan’s Tripod Grill and Lantern Hanger

Our take: Ready to use as soon as you receive it as it ships with a grill, a chain, and high-quality legs.

What we like: Lightweight design for easily carrying by hand on a camping trip, but it’s sturdy enough to support up to 30 pounds from the chain.

What we dislike: Shorter than others on the market at a maximum height of 34 inches.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.