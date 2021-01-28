Hunting requires spending hours in the great outdoors if you want to score the game you’re after. This can be unpleasant and wet in rain and snow, as you wait in a tree to spot deer and other animals.

Instead of enduring clothing and gear that’s soaked through, you can set up a high-quality treestand umbrella to keep you dry and protected. The umbrella attaches to a tree or treestand, so it provides shelter without you having to hold it. You can find treestand umbrellas in various sizes and shapes, though nearly all feature a camo design to blend in with the natural scenery.

Our buying guide provides plenty of tips to help you find the best treestand umbrella for your next hunting trip. We’ve also included several specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Muddy, which is large enough to offer dependable coverage but still travels easily.

Considerations when choosing treestand umbrellas

Size

Treestand umbrellas range from 38 to 57 inches in diameter. A larger umbrella provides greater coverage, but one that’s too large can present its own issues, including making it bulkier and more difficult to transport.

One-person vs. two-person

When choosing the size of your umbrella, consider how many people you want to protect. Treestand umbrellas can’t protect more than two people, so determine whether you need a model for just yourself or you and a hunting companion.

A 38-inch umbrella is only large enough for a single person. If you want to protect yourself and a buddy, you want a treestand umbrella that’s at least 48 inches wide.

Weather

Wind: Even with a slight breeze, the wind blowing against your treestand umbrella can give away your position to nearby animals. Larger umbrellas are prone to flapping in the wind, making noise that can frighten deer and other game.

You can get around this issue by increasing the tension on the umbrella’s fabric or making sure it’s more firmly attached to the tree. This usually isn’t as much of an issue with a smaller umbrella.

Rain: Rain doesn’t usually fall straight down, since the wind can force it to come down at an angle. If you hunt in an area with strong winds, choose a wider umbrella to protect you. For a location with mild winds, a smaller umbrella should provide enough coverage.

Snow: Wet snow can be extremely heavy, which puts a lot of stress on your treestand umbrella. Light, dry snow usually doesn’t stick, so it isn’t as much of a problem. If you live in an area that regularly gets heavy, wet snow, look for a sturdy treestand umbrella that can hold significant weight.

Shape

You can choose from circular, square, or rectangular treestand umbrellas. In most cases, square or rectangular umbrellas are larger, so they shelter two people. Circular umbrellas are smaller and shelter one person.

Weight

Treestand umbrellas usually weigh two or three pounds, so you can easily fit them in your pack or hang them from your belt for the trip to your hunting spot. Choose a lighter umbrella if you have to hike a long distance to your hunting location.

Features

Materials

The main rod and spokes of a treestand umbrella are made of stainless steel or powder-coated steel. You can find some models with fiberglass spokes, which makes the umbrella lighter.

The fabric portion of the umbrella is typically made of polyester or nylon. Both are fairly durable, though they’re susceptible to UV damage.

Setup

A treestand umbrella opens easily just like any umbrella, but securing it to the tree can be tricky. You either have to tighten straps or press an anchor screw into the tree to keep the umbrella in place.

Some umbrellas have a notch that sits around the tree trunk to help them fit more tightly, which can prevent rain from dripping down your back. Unfortunately, the notch may not fit all trees, which leaves a gap that can get you wet.

Storage

Most treestand umbrellas include a cover you can slip over them when not in use, keeping your umbrella protected when it’s in storage.

Price

You can pay between $15 and $40 for a treestand umbrella. Low-end models go for $15 to $20, but the majority of umbrellas cost between $20 and $40. If you want an especially sturdy, durable umbrella that can fit two people, you may pay more than $40.

FAQ

Q. When should I set up my treestand umbrella?

A. If you can, it’s best to set up your umbrella the day before you plan to hunt. Putting it up the day of your hunt may create noise that alerts nearby animals to your presence, which can ruin your hunting chances.

Q. How long can I leave my treestand umbrella up?

A. The umbrellas are relatively sturdy, but it’s not recommended to leave them up for more than a few days.

Treestand umbrellas we recommend

Best of the best: Muddy Outdoors Pop-Up Umbrella

Our take: A large umbrella that offers plenty of features to make hunting easier.

What we like: Boasts 54 inches of coverage, making it suitable for two people. Has wear-resistant fabric. Comes with a carrying case for travel and storage.

What we dislike: Takes some time to set up.

Best bang for your buck: Allen Company Camo Treestand Umbrella

Our take: A solid, budget-friendly umbrella that’s one of the larger options on the market.

What we like: Measures 57 inches wide. Setup is quick and simple. Collapses easily to take it down.

What we dislike: Can make significant noise when rain falls on it.

Choice 3: Huntrite Camo Umbrella Blind

Our take: A lightweight, affordable umbrella conducive to successful hunting because it doesn’t make much noise.

What we like: Weighs less than three pounds. Works well in both hot and cold weather. Folds down to a compact size and comes with a sack for easy storage.

What we dislike: Requires care when handling to prevent damage to the umbrella.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.