The best tree wrap

Young trees and thin-barked trees such as soft maple and crabapple are susceptible to temperature changes in winter and need tree wrap to help them out. By wrapping your trees, you can protect against pests, frost damage, and sunscald, which happens when days are warm but nights drop below the freezing point.

Read on for our quick guide to tree wraps, containing all the information you need to pick the right product to protect your trees. At the end, we've included our top options, too, like Asdomo Tree Protector Wrap, which provides ample insulation while remaining breathable to avoid mold building up.

Considerations when choosing tree wraps

Materials

Tree wrap is available in a range of materials, all of which have their own good and bad qualities. Felt is a breathable material that provides plenty of insulation on frosty nights, but it can be pricier than other wrap materials. Polypropylene fabric is a type of plastic, but it does degrade over time to prevent trees from girdling. If the wrap is left on beyond the winter, it can protect trees from some damage but isn't the most effective option against frost. Multilayered paper and corrugated cardboard tree wraps have natural insulation properties and are biodegradable but can degrade quicker than you might like, especially in excessively wet weather.

Length and width

It's worth checking both the length and width of your chosen tree wrap. Most options come on rolls between 30 and 150 feet long with widths between three and five inches. Longer rolls obviously cover more trees, but width matters, too. A five-inch wide tree wrap will cover a greater area than a three-inch tree wrap of the same length. If this is your first time wrapping trees, it can be tough to know how much tree wrap to buy, but it's better to have too much than too little.

Features

Biodegradable

It's better for the environment to choose a biodegradable tree wrap, since it will naturally break down over time. Biodegradable materials are usually breathable, which is better for the tree, too.

Color

Light-colored wraps reflect the heat of the sun so that your tree doesn't overheat, making it more susceptible to sunscald. Not everyone wants to wrap their trees in bright white materials, however, as it stands out and doesn't look great. Darker colors blend in better with bark, though they don't offer as much heat protection.

Price

Tree wrap can vary in price from less than $5 to over $20, depending on factors such as length, material, and quality.

FAQ

Q. When should I wrap my trees?

A. You should wrap your trees in the late fall or early winter, just before the first chance of frost. You can unwrap them in spring, once the chance of frost has passed. The exact dates to wrap your trees depends on where you live and can vary widely. For instance, the risk of frost in New York City is between mid-October and late April, whereas the risk of frost in Jacksonville, Florida is between mid-December and early February.

Q. Do I need to water my trees in winter?

A. Yes, trees still need watering during the winter, especially young trees — which are more likely to need wrapping — because they haven't yet developed a vast network of roots. You should water your trees if the temperature is above 40°F, there's no snow on the ground, and you haven't had substantial rainfall in recent days. Unless your trees are part of an irrigated lawn (in which case they probably receive enough water), you should give them roughly 10 gallons of water weekly for each inch of trunk diameter.

Tree wraps we recommend

Best of the best: Asdomo Tree Protector Wrap

Our take: Biodegradable felt tree wrap that offers excellent insulation while remaining breathable.

What we like: Wrap measures 65 feet long and almost five inches wide. Easy to wrap and cut. Dark green color doesn't stand out too much.

What we dislike: Not a good choice if you're looking for something waterproof.

Best bang for your buck: DeWitt White Tree Wrap

Our take: Extremely affordable tree wrap that protects from mowers and trimmers, insects, and scorching.

What we like: Degrades over time to stop the tree from girdling. Made from breathable polypropylene. Roll is 50 feet long.

What we dislike: White color makes it stand out on trees. Width is only three inches.

Choice 3: Walter E. Clark Tree Wrap

Our take: A quality paper tree wrap that helps insulate against frost and decrease damage from pests.

What we like: Comes on a huge 150-foot roll. The brown color blends in with trees. Kraft paper biodegrades in time.

What we dislike: Some descriptions state it's laminated with asphalt, but many buyers complain that it isn't.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.