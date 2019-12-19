The best tree pruner

A good pruner helps you keep your trees healthy, maintains their attractive shape, deals with accidental damage, and, in the case of fruit trees, can increase their yield. It's also much safer than using a chainsaw since you can keep your feet firmly on the ground.

Tree pruners come in different forms, which determine their reach, power, and versatility. You should choose a model that suits the needs of you and your yard.

We've been investigating the current crop, looking at the features you need to consider, which we'll go over in this buying guide. We've also recommended a few models at the end. Our favorite, the Black+Decker 20V MAX Pole Saw, is a great choice for the homeowner. It's quieter and easier to use than a gas model, without the restrictions of a plug-in tool.

Considerations when choosing tree pruners

Types of tree pruners

Loppers

The simplest and least expensive way to prune trees is with long-handled hand loppers -- effectively a pair of pruning shears on a long pole. They're very good for light work, but the leverage they can apply is a limiting factor.

Manual pole saws

Next up are manual pole saws. The fact that they've been around for hundreds of years is testament to their efficiency. Their main drawback is the physical effort required. If you've only got a couple of branches to do, you should be fine, but using one for more than a few minutes gets tiring.

Powered pole saws

Powered pole saws dramatically reduce the effort needed. If you've only got a modest yard, a 5- or 6-amp corded model can be a very affordable solution. If you need to go further than you can reach with an extension cord, cordless battery models are often the answer. The highest performance comes from gas-powered pole saws -- but unless you're a professional or have large acreage, you probably don't need one.

Other styles

The longest tools on the market are pole pruners, which have a pruner on the end and are operated by handle or rope.

Compound pruners have both a pruner and a lopper, making them the most flexible option.

Features

Branch size and reach length

Manufacturers usually give a maximum branch size -- though these tend to be in ideal conditions. Slightly lower figures are probably more realistic. They also give reach -- but this can be misleading because they assume that you are of average height. To get a more accurate idea of reach, look at the length of the tool itself, not the advertised reach.

Power

If you're buying a cordless tree pruner or pole saw, voltage gives you the maximum power (most are 18- or 20-volt) but the battery's amp hours (Ah) rating is like fuel -- higher numbers mean it will run for longer. A 3Ah-battery will run for at least twice as long as a 1.5Ah model.

Materials

Most poles are made of steel, which is strong but can be heavy and will rust if the finish is damaged. Fiberglass is a lighter alternative and is still very strong in normal use. However, if you accidentally step on a steel pole, you might bend it -- do the same for fiberglass and it will probably shatter.

Additional features

Some poles are telescopic, others come in two or three pieces that screw together. The latter might have a longer reach, but it's also less convenient.

Many saws have fixed heads, but a few can be angled. It's a minor difference, but it can make it easier to access awkward branches.

Electric pole saws (corded and cordless) often have a safety lock out that stops people from accidentally turning it on.

On both electric and gas models, chains need fairly frequent adjustment and regular oiling. Some perform one or both functions automatically.

Price

The cheapest tree pruners are light-duty loppers, starting at $25 to $30. At mid-range prices, good quality manual pole saws start at $50, wth corded electric rivals starting at $60. Cordless models come in at about $120, and powerful gas pole saws can reach $200.

FAQ

Q. What's the best time of year to prune trees?

A. The best time is in late autumn or winter, when the tree is dormant, up until early spring -- ideally before new growth appears. However, if you get storm damage at other times, you should act as soon as possible to prevent further problems.

Q. What safety precautions should I take?

A. Wear gloves and strong boots, and a hard hat is not a bad idea. Make sure your footing is secure. Think about where the branch is likely to fall and keep kids and animals far away from the area. If in doubt, call in a professional tree surgeon.

Tree pruners we recommend

Best of the best: Black+Decker's 20V MAX Pole Saw

Our take: Unlimited freedom of movement for those with large yards.

What we like: High quality, reliable, quiet, and hassle free. Will cut branches up to 6 inches in diameter. Optional center pole allows use at 6.5-feet or 10-feet. Lock-off safety switch.

What we dislike: Supplied battery is only 1.5Ah -- so it won't challenge gas-powered equipment.

Best bang for your buck: Corona's Long-Reach Cut 'n' Hold Pruner

Our take: A low-cost hand-operated tool for small pruning tasks.

What we like: Understand its limitations and you shouldn't be disappointed. Durable 46-inch steel pole. Cut and hold feature increases safety. No fuel means no ongoing costs.

What we dislike: Limited cutting ability. The 1/2-inch maximum is very optimistic.

Choice 3: Sun Joe's 6.5-Amp Telescoping Electric Pole Chain Saw

Our take: Good power and value for those who don't mind using an extension cord.

What we like: The 6.5-amp motor and 8-inch blade can tackle branches up to 7.5-inches thick. Single pole extends to 8.7 feet. Simple chain tensioning and automatic lubrication.

What we dislike: A small percentage have quality control problems. Most issues are with the chain tension.

