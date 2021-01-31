The best Travelpro carry-on luggage

According to many seasoned travelers, one of the best investments you can make is in a high-quality carry-on. Travelpro boasts an impressive line of carry-ons with premium features that all travelers appreciate.

Travelpro carry-on luggage is built to last with durable frames, high-tensile zippers, and rugged spinner wheels. As far as organization goes, Travelpro’s interior compartments are designed to keep your belongings secure, even if they’re jostled around in transit. Travelpro even offers a 100-day trial policy to make sure you’re completely satisfied with your purchase.

To learn more, take a look at our buying guide, covering everything you need to know about Travelpro carry-on luggage. We analyze popular styles and essential features, and we’re sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite design, Travelpro Platinum Elite Expandable Carry-On Rollaboard Suitcase, remains a favorite among travelers for its suit-friendly design.

Considerations when choosing Travelpro carry-on luggage

Types of Travelpro carry-on luggage

Expandable spinners: Expandable spinners remain Travelpro’s best-selling carry-on luggage. They’re easy to maneuver with self-aligning wheels and a telescopic handle. Given their high level of internal organization, with at least four compartments, they’re a favorite among pilots and flight attendants.

Rolling backpack: Travelpro’s rolling backpacks are a versatile option for travelers who prefer more than one way to carry their luggage. Their wide compressive shoulder straps evenly distribute weight across the back and chest for a more comfortable carrying experience. Like Travelpro’s spinners, rolling backpacks are equipped with telescopic handles and a series of internal compartments.

Duffel bag: Travelpro’s carry-on collection now includes a few duffel bags. While they’re not as popular for carry-on luggage, they’re appreciated by commuters, daytrippers, and gym-goers. Most Travelpro duffel bags have reinforced handles and detachable crossbody straps, and a few come with TSA-compliant toiletries bags.

Garment valet: Travelpro’s garment valets are a favorite among business travelers, quite simply because there are few comparable designs on the market. They sport space-saving bifold designs to pack formalwear, including suits and dresses, while keeping them as wrinkle-free as possible. Travelpro garment valets also have a series of internal compartments to store small essentials.

Features

Material

The impressive durability of Travelpro carry-ons is due in part to the luggage brand’s choice in shell materials — high-density nylon. Its tight weave and high tensile strength means it’s equipped to withstand the heavy handling and jostling of travel. The nylon shell is also coated in DuraGuard to keep moisture and stains at bay.

Zippers

Details matter to Travelpro, which is why they use SUPRA zippers on their carry-on luggage. They’re uniquely engineered to resist damage and sustain impact. This means they’re less likely to break, even after years of use. The zippers are also designed with holes to accommodate TSA-approved locks.

Price

A few Travelpro carry-on duffels and backpacks cost $100 and below. Mid-range options, priced closer to $200, include carry-ons with organization systems and expandable compartments. Premium Travelpro carry-ons stand out with unique features like wet/dry compartments and wrinkle-free technology.

FAQ

Q. I’m tall — will I struggle with the height of a Travelpro carry-on telescopic handle?

A. It’s unlikely, because their telescopic handles extend up to nearly 42.5 inches. The handles are made of aluminum, so even when fully extended to that height, they won’t wobble or shake as you roll them across the terminal.

Q. What does it mean if my Travelpro carry-on has a wet compartment?

A. Travelpro carry-ons with this feature have a dedicated zipper compartment to store wet clothing, like bathing suits. These compartments are completely sealed off from the rest of the bag, which means nothing will soak through to any other clothes or belongings.

Travelpro carry-on luggage we recommend

Best of the best: Travelpro Platinum Elite Expandable Carry-On Rollaboard Suitcase

Our take: A popular choice among seasoned travelers with its premium features and impressive durability.

What we like: Features a built-in USB port to make charging on the go easy. Equipped with twin heavy-duty wheels that withstand extreme wear and tear. Fold-out suiter minimizes wrinkling in finer garments like suits and dress shirts.

What we dislike: Some consumers felt the suiter was too narrow for their blazers.

Best bang for your buck: Travelpro Crew 11 Expandable Spinner Carry-On

Our take: Given its quality of construction, one of the best-made carry-ons in at this price point.

What we like: Earns praise for convenient wet and dry compartments. Comes with a soft garment bag. Telescopic handle offers three levels to accommodate travelers of all heights. Available in three colors.

What we dislike: The wheels and telescopic handle make the spinner larger than advertised.

Choice 3: Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Expandable Spinner Carry-On

Our take: Built to last and is a favorite among business travelers for its high level of organization.

What we like: Tie-down system secures clothing and prevents contents from shifting in transit. Expands two inches. Equipped with a high-grade aluminum PowerScope handle that minimizes wobble.

What we dislike: Occasional reports that wheels struggle across carpeted areas.

