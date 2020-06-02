If you're an avid traveler, you definitely want to preserve your favorite memories with a camera. But to capture the highest-quality photos on your trips, you also need a travel tripod. Not only will it provide steady shots, but it will also allow you to pose in photos with your family and friends without having to ask a stranger to snap the picture. A travel tripod also enables you to take artistic shots, so your travel photos are truly worth sharing. Thanks to its slim, compact design, a travel tripod is also easy to pack, so you won't have to stress about having enough room in your bag for this accessory.

Our buying guide can help you find the best travel tripod for your next trip. We've even included some specific product recommendations at the end, such as our top choice from GEEKOTO, which only weighs about three pounds and can adjust from 19 to 79 inches in height.

Considerations when choosing travel tripods

Camera type

When you're shopping for a travel tripod, you should take the camera you plan to use with it into account.

If you want to use your smartphone camera for your travel photos, you don't need a heavy or particularly strong travel tripod. Smartphones are usually pretty lightweight, so a smaller, more compact travel tripod can support them. Because they don't have to support a heavy camera, these travel tripods are extremely lightweight. So, you can take them nearly anywhere.

If you have a point-and-shoot or mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, you're better off with a fold-down travel tripod. These cameras weigh more than a smartphone, so the tripod must be able to support more weight. However, you still don't need a heavy-duty travel tripod for these smaller, dedicated cameras.

If you plan to use a DSLR camera for your vacation photos, you need a tripod that's strong enough to support their mass. This type of camera can weigh as much as four pounds with a lens attached, so photographers who use these should look for a heavy-duty travel tripod. While this type of tripod may weigh more than other models, they can still fold for easy packing.

Material

The material that a travel tripod is made of determines how much weight it can support, as well as how heavy the tripod itself is. Carbon fiber is usually the best option, as it can hold a good amount of weight but is still fairly light to carry. Aluminum travel tripods are another excellent option that typically cost less than carbon fiber models. Plastic travel tripods are the cheapest on the market, but they can't support as much weight as the kind made from other materials and can weight down your luggage.

Features

Leg locks

Most travel tripods have adjustable legs that allow you to change their height. The legs are usually made up of collapsible segments that you can lock in place once they're extended to make sure the tripod is secure. You can find models with twist locks or lever locks, both of which are pretty user-friendly and easy to secure.

Swivel ball heads

Travel tripods feature a ball head that contains the mounting plate that the camera connects to. For the most versatility, opt for a tripod with a ball head that can swivel 360 degrees or allows you to tilt your camera when attached. This feature lets you take a wide variety of shots.

Travel size

A travel tripod's travel size refers to the size that it folds down to for travel. This measurement is essential because it lets you know how much room you need in your suitcase or bag for the tripod.

Usage size

A travel tripod's usage size refers to the height at which it can take photos. Most travel tripods have a usage size of between 20 to 70 inches. The taller a travel tripod is, the more options you'll have for your photography. But taller models are usually less steady.

Weight

The weight of a travel tripod is an important feature because it can affect how easy it is to pack. If you're bringing your tripod on a hiking or camping trip, you want to make sure to choose a tripod that can be easily lugged around.

Support weight

A travel tripod's support weight refers to the amount of weight that it can safely hold. This measurement is particularly crucial if you have a DSLR camera, which can be fairly heavy. If you place a camera that's too heavy on your travel tripod, it may collapse and potentially cause damage.

Price

You'll usually pay between $10 and $200 for a travel tripod. Models with a low support weight that are best for smartphones and point-and-shoot cameras typically cost between $10 and $25. For a travel tripod that can support more weight and adjust to up to 70 inches in height, expect to spend $25 to $60. A travel tripod that can support significant weight and adjusts to 80 inches will go for $60 to $200, though.

FAQ

Q. Can a travel tripod support the same weight as a standard tripod?

A. Many travel tripods can support roughly the same weight as a standard tripod. If your camera is particularly heavy or has a weighty lens attached, though, a travel tripod may not be strong enough to hold it. Travel tripods don't always hold up well in extreme winds, either.

Q. What can I do with a travel tripod?

A. A travel tripod helps you shoot sharp, clear photos, especially when you're using a telephoto lens. You're also able to pose in your photos while maintaining perfect framing. It also allows you to create time-lapse photos of your trips or take better pictures in dimly-lit conditions.

Travel tripods we recommend

Best of the best: GEEKOTO's Carbon Fiber Camera Tripod

Our take: With a travel size of just 19 inches, you can easily pack and take this sturdy tripod on the go.

What we like: Constructed of durable carbon fiber. Weighs only 3.4 pounds. Usage height can be adjusted from 19 to 79 inches. Can hold a DSLR camera with a heavy lens attached. Also works as a monopod.

What we dislike: Fairly expensive. Features plastic components that may not last long.

Best bang for your buck: AmazonBasics' 60-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag

Our take: An extremely budget-friendly travel tripod that works well for casual photographers.

What we like: Only weighs three pounds, so it's ideal for hiking and camping. Balances a camera easily with two bubble levels. Can be adjusted to 60 inches in height. Includes a carrying case.

What we dislike: Can only support 6.6 pounds, so it doesn't work for heavy DSLR cameras or large lenses.

Choice 3: BONFOTO's B690A Lightweight Aluminum Alloy Portable Tripod

Our take: Features a smooth, swiveling ball head that allows you to shoot photos at a variety of interesting angles.

What we like: Offers a travel size of just 14.5 inches to make for easy carrying. Weighs only 2.6 pounds. Legs have four sections to allow for adjustment. Remains stable even when extended to its full height.

What we dislike: Made of aluminum, so it doesn't hold up as well as other models in windy conditions.

