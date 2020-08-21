The best travel toilet

Getting away from it all sometimes requires bringing a little bit of it with you. Certain creature comforts can't be ignored, and near the top of that list is answering the call of nature. Obviously, a standard household toilet with all of the plumbing is impractical on a three-day camping trip, so many people opt for a much more transportable relief station: a travel toilet.

Travel toilets may be little more than glorified buckets with a few nods to sanitation and comfort, or they can be fully functional versions of flush toilets, complete with storage tanks and contoured seats. Portability and ease of use are important considerations, since these products must be set up, emptied, and sanitized under challenging conditions. Travel toilets are often used on RVs, boats, road trips, and campgrounds.

If you're in the market for a travel toilet, read our buying guide. We've compiled a short list of promising models, from basic waste collection receptacles to fully functional manual flush toilets. Our top pick is SereneLife's Outdoor Portable Toilet, a two-stage manual flush model with a generous holding capacity, comfortable seat, and helpful carrying bag.

Considerations when choosing travel toilets

Flushing vs. non-flushing

When it comes to travel toilet design, there are two trains of thought. Some basic to mid-range models are essentially collection buckets with comfortable seats. The waste may be collected in a removable compartment or a disposable plastic bag, but traditional flushing is not part of the process. Water and/or sanitizing chemicals can be added before use, but the contents need to be emptied afterwards to avoid unpleasant odors and unsanitary storage. A non-flushing travel toilet works best under more primitive conditions where clean water may be at a premium and traveling light is essential.

There are more expensive travel toilets on the market that almost duplicate the flushing experience of traditional models. The seat and lid are very similar to those found on household toilets, and the collection bowl contains fresh water. The user activates a button or foot switch, and hydraulic pumps force the waste into a separate storage container. This storage chamber can be filled with natural composting material, or the contents can be emptied through a valve. Flush travel toilets can be harder to transport, but they're also less likely to generate odors between uses.

Size and capacity

Many non-flushing travel toilets are compared to the size and capacity of a five-gallon bucket, though some models are smaller or larger than that standard. What matters most is the ease of use, especially during transport and emptying. A five-gallon bucket filled with water and other material can be fairly heavy to lift and challenging to control. A smaller travel toilet with a lower profile may be easy to handle but might not be at a comfortable height for users.

The size and design of the seat is also a consideration. Few travel toilet seats match the length and contours of a standard toilet seat. Larger users may find travel toilet seats to be uncomfortably small and challenging to use without making a few adjustments. Weight capacity is an important factor, because the collapse of a travel toilet could easily redefine the word "disaster." While a test drive in the store may not be feasible, it pays to read the product information to get a sense of the travel toilet's dimensions and capacity.

Sanitation

One of the most obvious considerations when choosing and using a travel toilet is odor control. While the toilet itself can be located in a remote section of the camp near a source of water, it still needs to be sanitized and stored for the trip home. A quality travel toilet should be constructed from odor-resistant plastics or metal. Odor-treating chemicals can degrade and stain lesser quality plastics over time, and harmful bacteria and viruses can linger in cracks and splits.

Some travel toilets (particularly flush models) offer a more sanitary way to remove the contents. A special drain spout remains in a locked position during use, then gets turned to an open position for waste removal. Others have removable linings or compartments for quick disposal. Toilet paper may have to be stored separately, however, because it cannot be processed in the same way as a traditional toilet.

Accessories

The most basic travel toilets include few amenities outside of a bucket, a seat, and disposable liners. Higher-end models can include a supply of chemical deodorizers, a toilet paper holder, cleaning tools, and a storage bag. A carrying case is helpful with flush models or high-capacity non-flushing toilets.

Price

The most basic travel toilets can cost as little as $10, but higher-quality non-flushing camping models run $40 to $100. Mid-range flush toilets with limited capacity cost between $100 and $200, while high-end flushing models with fresh water tanks and generous storage capability can cost between $200 and $400.

FAQ

Q. Should I dispose of toilet paper in the main waste container?

A. It's acceptable to dispose of toilet paper in the same location as the waste, especially if it's the kind that dissolves rapidly in water. However, some users find it easier to place standard toilet paper or other products in a sealable bag to minimize the impact on the environment. Standard toilet paper doesn't break down quickly and is unsightly to others.

Q. Where should I empty my travel toilet when I'm camping?

A. It largely depends on the amenities of the campsite. You may have access to a designated waste disposal area. If not, you should look for a remote area with running water. If all else fails, consider digging a hole at least 6 inches deep and 100 feet away from trails and other campsites.

Travel toilets we recommend

Best of the best: SereneLife's Outdoor Portable Toilet

Our take: The seat may be smaller, but this large capacity travel toilet is ideal for long-term use on road trips, primitive camps, and boats.

What we like: Holds 5.3 gallons of waste, up to 50 flushes before disposal. Includes a carrying case. Splash-less drain spout is easy to operate. Two stage hydraulic flushing system.

What we dislike: Seat is smaller than a standard toilet. Some leakage reported.

Best bang for your buck: Reliance Products' Hassock Portable Lightweight Self-Contained Toilet

Our take: This bargain-priced camping toilet is light enough to carry on hunting or fishing trips and completely self-contained for maximum odor control.

What we like: Easy to clean, resists odor. Uses disposable bags for waste collection. Suitable for both adults and children. Seat is contoured for comfort. Removable inner bucket.

What we dislike: Seat height is lower than expected. Stability is an issue.

Choice 3: Thetford's 92850 Porta Potti 320P Portable Toilet

Our take: If you need a versatile portable toilet for everything from home health to boating, this compact and portable model is worthy of consideration.

What we like: Larger seat size, more comfortable for adult users. Includes hydraulic flush mechanism. Waste is stored separately. Easy to empty with rotating drain spout.

What we dislike: Toilet paper must be stored separately. May be too large for some trailers or campers.

