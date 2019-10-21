When you hit the road with a baby in tow, finding a comfortable safe spot for your little one to sleep can be difficult. If your family travels a lot, investing in a travel bassinet can be the answer to all your problems. Best of all, a travel bassinet isn't just for vacation or a weekend trip to Grandma's. You can put your child down for a nap in the bassinet in your living room when you're folding laundry or at the park when you're watching your other kids play. Because they're lightweight, portable, and easy to set up, you can bring your bassinet anywhere your baby needs a place to sleep.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the tips necessary to find the best travel bassinet for your child. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, including our top pick, the Ingenuity Foldaway Rocking Wood Bassinet, which has a rocking setting to help soothe your baby to sleep and machine-washable fabric for easy cleaning.

Considerations when choosing travel bassinets

Stand

Some travel bassinets have a frame with an attached stand, while others are standless and must be set down on a flat surface. A bassinet with a stand is a good option if you'll be traveling with your baby for a prolonged period, such as a monthlong stay at a family member's home. You'll have an easier time putting your child inside and lifting her out because the bassinet is at a more comfortable height. Air can also flow up beneath the bassinet to help keep your baby cool.

A travel bassinet sans stand is usually lighter and easier to fold up. It works best for quick trips or use around the house. Avoid a bassinet without a stand for prolonged use.

Portability

To ensure it's as easy to take on the go as possible, any travel bassinet you consider should be lightweight enough to carry comfortably. Look for an option that folds up for easy transport and storage. Some models even have a carrying case to make it easier to take the bassinet on the go.

Setup ease

The best travel bassinets are easy to set up because you only have to fold the frame in and out with the mattress. Opt for an easy-fold bassinet that you can usually set up with one hand, so you can hold your child with the other.

Keep in mind that you usually have to deal with a more complicated setup if you want a travel bassinet with a sturdier more durable frame and a thicker mattress.

Mattress

Most travel bassinets come with a mattress, but they may not be particularly thick or supportive. Look for a model with a firm mattress that's safer for infants to sleep on. There shouldn't be any gaps along the side of the mattress when it's fitted in place in the bassinet either. It can be a suffocation hazard if it doesn't fit just right.

Features

Canopy

Some travel bassinets don't have a canopy, while others offer half or full canopies. If you plan to use your bassinet outside, a full canopy can protect your child from the sun. You may also want a full- or half-canopy model to prevent light from disturbing your baby when she's napping during the day.

Preloaded sounds/speakers

To encourage your baby to drift off to sleep, some travel bassinets have integrated speakers that play preloaded soothing lullabies or sounds. Others allow you to connect your Bluetooth devices to the built-in speakers, so you can play your own music or soothing noises.

Height adjustability

Travel bassinets that are on a stand sometimes allow you to adjust the height. That can make it easier to reach into the bassinet to put your child down and lift her out without having to bend too far.

Washability

Babies make messes easily, so you want a travel bassinet that's easy to clean. Look for a model with removable fabric that can be tossed in the washer for cleaning. If the bassinet doesn't feature fabric, you should be able to wipe the material clean with a cloth.

Price

Travel bassinets typically cost between $30 and $150. You'll pay between $30 and $50 for a basic model without a stand, $50 to $80 for a model with more features and possibly a stand, and $80 to $150 for a model with a stand and plenty of extra features that's suitable for longer trips.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a travel bassinet as my child's main bed?

A. A travel bassinet isn't intended for long-term use. Its mattress typically doesn't offer enough support or cushioning to be comfortable for your baby to sleep in for prolonged periods.

Q. What type of ventilation should a travel bassinet have?

A. To keep your baby cool, opt for a bassinet with mesh panels on the sides. That allows air to flow around your child, so she doesn't become too hot.

Travel bassinets we recommend

Best of the best: Ingenuity's Foldaway Rocking Wood Bassinet

Our take: One of the easiest travel bassinets to set up and take down because it folds in the middle. Sturdy and durable enough for use around the home, too.

What we like: Offers a rocking function to help babies drift off. Has mesh panels to provide excellent ventilation. Fabric components can be cleaned in the washer. Has JPMA certification for safety.

What we dislike: There is a dip in the mattress along the folding seam.

Best bang for your buck: Dream on Me's Karley Bassinet

Our take: A travel bassinet that not only looks great but also has plenty of features to help your baby sleep. Provides an excellent value for the price.

What we like: Boasts a lightweight folding design for easy portability. Includes two canopies made of breathable materials that can keep bugs out when used outdoors. Can be used for babies who weigh 25 pounds or less. Features a bottom storage basket and a rocking option to help your baby sleep. Comes in several colors.

What we dislike: Doesn't include a carrying bag like similar models.

Choice 3: LulyBoo's Baby Lounge To-Go Travel Bed

Our take: This travel bassinet features a unique design that allows it to turn into an attractive backpack that's easy to take on the go.

What we like: Offers the best portability thanks to hands-free backpack design. Features a waterproof base that makes it perfect for use outside. Has a removable canopy to block light as well as a removable toy bar to entertain your baby. Cotton fabric is machine-washable.

What we dislike: On the small side, so your little one can outgrow it quickly.

