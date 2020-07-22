The best trampoline of 2020

Trampolining is an excellent form of exercise and, what's more, it's tons of fun. While trampolines are great for kids, adults can enjoy them, too. In fact, you're never too old for trampolining.

Trampolines range from small, basic options great for young kids to huge models perfect for those who take part in competitive trampolining.

We've gathered all the latest information about trampolines to bring you the best of 2020. Here, we've included an old favorite plus a couple of new options.

Best trampolines of 2020

1. Happy Trampoline's Galactic Xtreme Gymnastic Trampoline: This rectangular trampoline is extremely safe and sturdy, which is just one of the reasons why it's new to our top spot.

2. Skywalker Trampolines' Round Trampoline and Enclosure: An old favorite at an affordable price, this reliable trampoline has an impressive no-gap enclosure.

3. Jump Power's 6' Rectangular Trampoline: If you're buying for a young child, this new favorite of ours is the ideal choice.

What to consider before buying a trampoline

When buying a trampoline, consider what size you need. Trampolines range in size between around 6 and 25 feet in diameter (or along the longest side, if rectangular). A 10- to 15-foot trampoline is great for the average user, but serious competitive trampolinists may want something larger if they have the space for it. Compact trampolines of less than 10 feet are fine for young children for solo use.

The choice between a round and a rectangular trampoline is also important. Rectangular trampolines give you more space lengthwise to perform complex tricks, plus the layout of the springs gives you a stronger bounce, but round trampolines tend to have a smaller footprint so they won't take up your whole garden.

If you're buying a trampoline for kids, we'd highly recommend a model with a safety enclosure to prevent users from falling off the edge. The best nets start from the inside of the springs so there's no chance of landing on them, which can be uncomfortable and even cause injuries.

Check the weight limit of your chosen trampoline and make sure the combined weight of whoever's bouncing on it never exceeds this limit. Although, officially, most manufacturers state only one person at a time should bounce on a trampoline, in the real world, kids will want to bounce together, and it's reasonably safe as long as the trampoline's large enough and you don't go over the weight limit.

You can find some small, basic trampolines for around $200 but large high-end models can cost up to $5,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a cover for my trampoline?

A. Yes, it's a good idea to have a cover for your trampoline to help protect it from the elements during the colder, wetter months. While quality trampolines should be made from rust-resistant materials, it's still not good for them to get frequently wet, so a cover is advisable unless you're able to store your trampoline in a garage or outbuilding during the winter. That said, you may not need a cover if you live somewhere that has warm, dry winters.

Q. Where should I position my trampoline?

A. It's best to place your trampoline on a soft surface, such as grass or wood chips, both to prevent excessive stress on the frame and to give a softer landing should someone fall off. You should place it on as flat an area as possible to keep it from wobbling and have at least 7 feet clear above the surface of the trampoline, so users won't bash their heads when jumping high.

In-depth reviews for best trampolines

Best of the best: Happy Trampoline's Galactic Xtreme Gymnastic Trampoline

What we like: The rectangular shape is well-suited to intermediate and advanced moves. Wide range of sizes available up to a whopping 13 x 23 feet. We appreciate the safety enclosure and commercial-grade frame.

What we dislike: This is an expensive option and shipping can take a little while.

Best bang for your buck: Skywalker Trampolines' Round Trampoline and Enclosure

What we like: Stands out for its no-gap safety enclosure that prevents users from landing on the springs. It's well-made considering its reasonable price and meets ASTM safety standards.

What we dislike: The net and spring covers wear badly with regular use.

Choice 3: Jump Power's 6-Foot Rectangular Trampoline

What we like: Thanks to its low height and small sizes, this is a great starter trampoline for little ones. It's UV resistant to help lessen sun damage and includes a swing inside the enclosure.

What we dislike: Kids may only get a couple of years of use before growing out of it.

