Best training treats for dogs

How to choose the right training treats for your dog

Dogs are intelligent and eager to please, which makes them relatively easy to train. You can't, however, expect them to comply with all your commands right away without some kind of reward. Training treats help motivate dogs and acknowledge correct behaviors so they know when they've got it right.

It's important to choose the right training treats for dogs that are tasty enough for them to work for and to keep their attention even when asking them to obey in busy areas with plenty of distractions.

Use small training treats

When teaching your dog a new trick or command, you're likely to ask your dog to repeat a task dozens of times in a short five- to 10-minute training session. If you give your dog large treats every time, they'll fill up quickly and be less motivated to work for food. Not to mention that they’ll quickly put on weight.

That's why dedicated dog-training treats are usually small and contain just a few calories per piece. Although you don't have to use treats that are specifically labeled as training treats, they should be small or be soft enough to easily cut up into smaller pieces.

The size of your dog matters, too, since a treat that seems tiny for a 100-pound dog is going to be normal-sized for a five-pound dog. You might need to split even small training treats into two when training toy breeds.

Consider treat value

Not all treats are of the same value to dogs. Think of it as the difference between being offered an apple or a slice of cake — the cake's probably going to grab your attention more.

Dogs are more likely to work hard for a high-value treat, such as a piece of sausage, than a low-value treat, such as a small hard treat or piece of kibble. Of course, high-value treats lose their value when you feed them too regularly, so you must alternate between higher-value and lower-value treats — perhaps 10 lower-value treats for every high-value treat.

You might also choose to use standard treats for easier training and break out the special treats when teaching your dog something more challenging.

Training treat ingredients

Always check the ingredients of any training treats you're considering buying and avoid anything with excessive filler ingredients or artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Also, you should think about the main ingredients or flavor of the treats, since your dog is likely to work harder for a favorite flavor. If your dog tends to like fishy foods and treats, for instance, they'll be more motivated for salmon-flavored training treats than they would be for lamb or chicken treats.

If you want something simple, you can also buy single-ingredient training treats, made from nothing but chicken breast or sweet potato, for example. You can also find treats free from meat proteins and other common allergens if your dog has a diagnosed food intolerance.

Human foods as training treats

You'll often find that dogs will work harder for human foods than for dog treats, so some people use morsels of human food as high-value treats and regular training treats the rest of the time.

Of course, you need to choose human foods that are appropriate for feeding dogs. Popular options include small pieces of chicken, little cubes of cheese, and sliced hot dogs, but you can choose anything you like, as long as it's safe for dogs and isn't full of sugar or artificial ingredients.

Soft treats vs. crunchy treats

The majority of training treats are either soft or crunchy, so you'll need to figure out which your dog likes best. For the most part, soft treats are more palatable to dogs and have a higher value, but all dogs have their own preferences.

If you find that your dog can't get enough of crunchy training treats, it makes sense to choose these instead of soft treats.

Alternative training rewards

It isn't common, but some dogs simply aren't motivated by food, so you need to come up with other rewards during training sessions.

If your dog's a people pleaser, they may be satisfied with a hefty dose of praise each time they get something right. Dogs who love to play, however, are more highly motivated by the promise of a quick play session with a favorite toy after a handful of repetitions of a new command.

